Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Publix launch Meds to Beds program

LAKEWOOD RANCH — Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Publix Pharmacy now offer the Meds to Beds program, a patient-focused service that delivers prescription medications directly to patients’ hospital rooms before they are discharged.

The program is designed to simplify the transition from hospital to home by ensuring patients leave with their prescribed medications in hand, eliminating the need for an additional trip to the pharmacy after discharge. Through the program, Publix Pharmacy associates coordinate with patients before they leave the hospital, helping them understand their prescriptions and addressing any questions about their medications.

“This program with Publix Pharmacy is an important step in our commitment to improving the patient experience and supporting better outcomes,” said Jason Madsen, CEO of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. “When patients have their medications before they leave the hospital, they are more likely to begin treatment as directed and continue their recovery safely at home.”

In addition to bedside delivery, Publix pharmacists can work with patients and their prescribers to identify medication alternatives that better align with their financial needs and insurance coverage. This proactive approach helps minimize barriers to medication adherence and allows patients to make informed decisions about their treatment plans before they’re discharged.

By improving access to medications and providing patient education before discharge, the Meds to Beds program supports continuity of care and can help reduce avoidable hospital readmissions. Patients who leave the hospital with a clear understanding of their medications and immediate access to them are better positioned for successful recoveries and long-term health outcomes.

“At Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, our goal is to make every transition of care as seamless as possible,” Madsen added. “The Meds to Beds program ensures our patients have the resources they need to follow their treatment plans, which ultimately leads to better health outcomes and fewer rehospitalizations.”