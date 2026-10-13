Meet the new ‘mayor’ of Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor may not have a mayor, but that hasn’t stopped the community from electing one anyway.

An annual tradition organized by the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce, the annual honorary mayor vote serves as a fundraiser for the organization, with the winner decided by who raises the most funds for the charity of their choice.

This year’s winner and new honorary mayor is Cindy Levarn, owner of the soon-to-be-opened Fetch Dog Bar at 530 Alt. Hwy. 19. As honorary mayor, Levarn doesn’t hold any official power or make policy decisions, but the role carries a meaningful impact. During the next 12 months, Levarn will participate in public activities, promote businesses in the Palm Harbor community and support a cause she says she cares deeply about.

“I want to continue promoting Palm Harbor as a community that comes together and supports local businesses,” she said. “We have so many great businesses here, and I hope to be a good ambassador for them. I also want to continue supporting Suncoast Animal League and its work for animals, which is a cause close to my heart.”

During her campaign, proceeds went to the Palm Harbor-based nonprofit animal welfare organization.

“I chose Suncoast Animal League because I’ve volunteered with the organization and adopted from them,” Levarn said. “I’ve seen how much they do for animals, so supporting them felt personal to me. We raised $5,900 during the campaign.”

Levarn is also a member of the Palm Harbor Moose Lodge, an organization dedicated to supporting local families, youth programs, veterans and charitable causes. Giving back to the community carries a special significance to her, she says, especially because it was the community that gave to her after a devastating event.

“When our house burned down in 2018, the community came out in droves,” she said. “Local businesses donated furniture, bars held fundraisers, and restaurants even sent us to-go boxes of dog biscuits,” she said. “We knew then that this community was something special.”

Because every vote is a donation, the campaigns raise money while introducing more people to the nonprofits doing good work in the area, Levarn said.

“It also gives local businesses and residents a reason to get involved together,” she said.

Over the next year, Levarn says she plans to attend more community events, visit and promote local businesses, and get to know more Palm Harbor residents.

“I’m also excited to continue supporting Suncoast Animal League and other efforts that bring our community together,” Levarn said.

A year from now, she says she hopes residents will say she helped others feel connected to Palm Harbor.

“If I can introduce more residents to our local businesses and nonprofits, encourage people to get involved, and continue bringing attention to animals in need, I’ll feel that I made the most of this opportunity,” she said.