Museum of Fine Arts, St. Pete to present outdoor installation by conceptual artist Lucia Hierro

ST. PETERSBURG — “Nuestra Silla,” a new outdoor installation by New York-based conceptual artist Lucia Hierro, will be installed outside the entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg this month.

“Lucia Hierro: Nuestra Silla” opens Saturday, Oct. 17, outside the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, at 255 Beach Drive. Translating to “Our Chair” in English, “Nuestra Silla” marks Hierro’s first public art sculpture. The monumental work, sponsored by the Collectors Circle, will be installed outside the MFA’s entrance, inviting visitors and passersby to encounter the sculpture as part of the museum’s public space.

Hierro takes as her subject the Monobloc chair, the ubiquitous one-piece plastic chair that has been mass-produced since the 1970s and is now familiar around the world. For Hierro, however, the chair is more than a mass-produced object. It evokes the lively social world of the bodegas she encountered growing up in New York, where a simple chair can signify rest, gathering, hospitality, and community. Enlarged to an immense scale and painted a vivid red, “Nuestra Silla” transforms this everyday object into a celebration of connection and shared experience.

“Placed in front of the museum, we hope for ‘Nuestra Silla’ to function as a gathering place while transforming the museum grounds,” said Katherine Pill, senior curator of contemporary art at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg.

Born and raised in New York City’s Washington Heights and Inwood neighborhoods, an area sometimes referred to as the “Little Dominican Republic,” Hierro has witnessed the profound changes brought by gentrification. Her practice draws on her personal history and examines the cultural landscapes of immigrant communities, particularly through her ongoing exploration and archiving of bodega culture.

Hierro’s practice, which includes sculpture, digital media and installation, confronts 21st century capitalism through an intersectional lens. She received a Bachler of Fine Arts from SUNY Purchase (2010) and a Master of Fine Arts from Yale School of Art (2013).

Continuing the legacy of pop art artists such as Claes Oldenburg (Swedish-American, 1922–2008) and Tom Wesselmann (American, 1931–2004), who transformed familiar objects and imagery drawn from popular culture into art, Hierro embraces this tradition while infusing it with personal and cultural meaning. Through the playful yet conceptually rich work of “Nuestra Silla,” Hierro invites viewers to consider the cultural histories embedded in the objects that surround us and the communities that give those objects meaning.

In conjunction with “Lucia Hierro: Nuestra Silla,” the museum will present In Conversation: Lucia Hierro & Amaris Castillo on Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. Artist Hierro and author Amaris Castillo come together for a dynamic conversation centered on Hierro’s work, “Nuestra Silla.” From shared Dominican-American roots to the sacred everyday space of the bodega, explore how culture and community take center stage in their craft. Before the talk, take a moment to experience Nuestra Silla on the museum grounds, and stop by the MFA Shop to pick up a copy of Castillo’s latest work.

As the first art museum in St. Petersburg, the Museum of Fine Arts serves as the cultural anchor of a vibrant arts city, uniting a diverse community of artists, residents, and international visitors. The museum’s global collection, spanning nearly 5,000 years, acts as a catalyst for connection and conversation. By bridging historical perspectives with contemporary discourse, the museum broadens the artistic canon while elevating the voices and stories of historically marginalized artists. Visit mfastpete.org.