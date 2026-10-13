New movie releases

A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘Street Fighter’

Genre: Action comedy

Cast: Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, Andrew Schulz, Vidyut Jammwal, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Jason Momoa

Director: Kitao Sakurai

Rated: PG-13

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!

The film is scheduled for release by Paramount Pictures on Oct. 16.

‘Whalefall’

Genre: Survival thriller

Cast: Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, and Elisabeth Shue

Director: Brian Duffield

Rated: PG-13

Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically by 20th Century Studios on Oct. 16.

‘Sense and Sensibility’

Genre: Period romantic drama

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Herbert Nordrum, George MacKay, and Fiona Shaw

Director: Georgia Oakley

Rated: PG

After her husband’s demise, the widowed Mrs. Dashwood (Caitríona Balfe) and her three unmarried daughters find themselves in desperate straits. Their family estate, Norland Park, has passed to the closest male relative, Mr. Dashwood’s son from a previous marriage, John, leaving Mrs. Dashwood and Elinor (Daisy Edgar-Jones), Marianne (Esmé Creed-Miles) and Margaret (Bodhi Rae Breathnach) with no choice but to relocate to the modest Barton Cottage some distance away. The move is especially painful for eldest daughter Elinor, who, despite herself, has developed feelings for the handsome, stoic Edward Ferrars (George MacKay), who had recently come to visit his relatives at Norland.

Marianne does her best to console her sister, but her own life takes a surprising turn after an unexpected encounter with dashing bachelor John Willoughby (Frank Dillane). Although the pair fall madly in love, Elinor worries that Marianne is too cavalier with her affections, overlooking the upstanding Colonel Brandon (Herbert Nordrum), who appears to be entirely devoted to her sister. Navigating love, loss and societal expectations, logical Elinor and passionate Marianne frequently clash as only siblings can, yet their unshakable bond sees them through the whirlwind of relocation, romance, heartbreak and, ultimately, hope for a happy future.

The film is scheduled to be released by Focus Features on Oct. 16.

‘The Only Living Pickpocket in New York’

Genre: Crime thriller

Cast: John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price, Tatiana Maslany, and Steve Buscemi

Director: Noah Segan

Rated: R

Harry (John Turturro) is an old-school hustler. A classic native New Yorker, he moves through life lubricating palms with cash, relying on his wits and connections. But times are changing for Harry. His daily pickpocket take isn’t green bills and wristwatches, it’s credit cards and cell phones. And one unfortunate night, cryptocurrency and a handgun.

“The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” is a nostalgic portrait of a small-time career criminal navigating today’s digitally networked world. Writer/director Noah Segan’s modern metropolis is powered by the ephemera of a time gone by, with shoe-leather action brought to radiant life by a terrific cast, led by John Turturro’s exceptional turn as Harry.

The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles and New York City on Oct. 16, followed by a nationwide expansion a week later by Sony Pictures Classics.

‘Sacrifice’

Genre: Action, adventure and comedy

Cast: Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, Sam Richardson, John Malkovich, and Salma Hayek

Director: Romain Gavras

Rated: R

During a star-studded charity gala brimming with celebrities, billionaires and empty speeches, a movie star amid an existential crisis (Chris Evans) is taken hostage by a radical warrior (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her devoted followers. As the night descends into chaos, both an inward journey and an outward adventure ensue, where the line between performance and belief, salvation and sacrifice, begins to blur.

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Oct. 16.

‘Clean Hands’

Genre: Biographical crime drama

Cast: Zach Braff, Esther McGregor, Holt McCallany, Abigail Spencer, and Lucas Till.

Director: Jake Allyn

Not rated

Sergeant Kevin Simmers (Zach Braff) leads a taskforce waging war on drugs while at home, he’s a desperate father grappling with his 19-year-old daughter Brooke’s (Esther McGregor) escalating addiction from pain meds to heroin.

The film is scheduled to be released on Oct. 16 through Vertical.

‘Crawlers’

Genre: Horror

Cast: Matilda Lutz, Gregg Sulkin, William Miller and Melina Matthews

Director: Angel Gómez Hernández

Rated: R

In “Crawlers,” a catastrophic infestation of venomous and deadly spiders sends an apartment building into lockdown. Trapped inside by a police-mandated quarantine, building manager Serena (Matilda Lutz) and her residents battle to survive as the creatures multiply by the second. Armed with her intimate knowledge of the complex, Serena may be the only one who can keep them alive — if she can confront her deepest fear.

The film is set to be released by Roadside Attractions and Saban Films on Oct. 16.

‘Hallowarrior’

Genre: Post-apocalyptic horror

Cast: Milly Shapiro, Ajani Russell, A.J. Bowen, and Shannyn Sossamon

Director: Ben Sottak

Not rated

Desperate for companionship on a post-apocalyptic Halloween night, the last girl on Earth gets more than she bargained for.

The film is scheduled to be released through Shudder on Oct. 16.

‘DreamQuil’

Genre: Psychological thriller

Cast: Elizabeth Banks, John C. Reilly, Sofia Boutella, Juliette Lewis, and Kathryn Newton

Director: Alex Prager

Rated: R

A woman embarks on a virtual wellness retreat in order to get her life back on track — but with nightmarish consequences.

The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release through Republic Pictures on Oct. 16.

For more movie news, visit www.TampaBayBeacons.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is Beacons’ entertainment editor. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.