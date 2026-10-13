Stillpoint Mission grant to help pay utility bills in Manatee

BRADENTON — Stillpoint Mission, 1608 14th St. W., has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Bishop-Parker Foundation to support its Benevolent Financial Assistance Program for Utility Bills.

The program assists Stillpoint clients, the underserved and under-resourced in the community with a once-per-quarter partial payment to their utility company. Funds were put to immediate use assisting 375 clients with their summer utility bills. Stillpoint is on pace to provide over $222,000 in utility assistance in 2026.

Since 1998, Stillpoint Mission has offered weekly outreach to the disadvantaged in the community, providing basic daily needs including food, clothing, diapers, hygiene products and limited financial assistance for utilities. Stillpoint is a 100% volunteer organization with no paid staff. No conditions are placed on those receiving assistance.

The Bishop-Parker Foundation supports nonprofit and public partners who collaborate to advance the Manatee County community for current and future generations.