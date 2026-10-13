Things to do around Manatee: Oct. 15-21

Our Top 3

25th Annual BayFest

10 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Pine Avenue, Anna Maria Island. Celebrate 25 years of BayFest with an all-day festival featuring live music, local vendors, a custom and classic car show, food trucks, and adult beverages. Free entry. amichamber.org

Wanderlust Food Truck Festival

4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Tom Bennett Park, 280 Kay Road, Bradenton. Wanderlust Food Truck Festival kicks off its Bradenton series with a grand opening featuring a lineup of local food trucks and music from an on-site DJ. The festival will return on the first and third Friday of each month. Free entry.

Paws for the Cure

5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Dog Bar Sarasota, 1314 10th St., Sarasota. This dog-friendly fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society and EIO Rescue Ranch will feature live music by Nora Ricci, adoptable animals, raffle baskets, food and drinks, a dog fashion show and other activities. Organized by Sissy Ramos-Marsh and Jonathan Marsh as part of Marsh’s 2026 Men Wear Pink ambassadorship, the event aims to bring the community together in support of cancer research and animal rescue. Admission is free for people; dogs are $7 unless covered by a Dog Bar membership or pass.

THURSDAY

Casual Cornhole

10-11 a.m. Oct. 15. Waterside Place, 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Whether you’re a cornhole pro or a newbie, show off your skills. Occurs weekly.

Featured Speaker Raptor Center of Tampa Bay

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Braden River Branch Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. Join a special featured speaker event with Nancy Murrah and The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay as they introduce their inspiring new book, “I Can Save the Planet.” This engaging presentation highlights the powerful connection between environmental stewardship and the 14 remarkable animal species the Raptor Center cares for every day. https://tinyurl.com/4wm2kus8

Plant Bingo

6–8 p.m. Oct. 15. Wellness Center of Ellenton, 7018 US 301, Ellenton. Play traditional bingo for a shot at winning real houseplants, gift cards, gardening goodies, and other prizes. Snacks and drinks will be provided, and guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. $20. Call 941-803-7487 to register.

“Carrie: The Musical”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-18, 21-25, 29-Nov.1. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W, Bradenton. The electrifying stage adaptation of Carrie by Stephen King blends intense drama with a soaring contemporary score. This cult-favorite musical also explores the devastating consequences of bullying, isolation, and the desperate need to belong. https://tinyurl.com/hpa2wy6k

FRIDAY

SWAT Networking

8-9:15 a.m. Oct. 16. Chicken Salad Chick, 5434 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton. Whether you’re brand new to Successful Women Aligning Together or a long-time member who wants a refresher, this is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with everything your membership includes. Hear how to build real relationships, increase your visibility, get more referrals, take advantage of member perks, and fully leverage the opportunities available to you. www.swatnetworking.org/swatevents

Clothing Swap

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 16-17. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W, Palmetto. Bring your gently used clothing, shoes, hats, purses, backpacks and more to swap with others in our community. Donations can be dropped off ahead of the event Monday–Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and you can also bring items with you to swap on either day of the event. Halloween costumes welcome. Registration not required but suggested. https://tinyurl.com/3bpv4ysh

Coquina Beach Market

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Oct. 16. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach. Coquina Beach Market is back for another season at the south end of Anna Maria Island. Browse a rotating lineup of local vendors at this outdoor market running three days a week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) through June.

The Basics of Telescopes and Observational Astronomy

10 a.m.–noon. Oct. 16. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Take a closer look at how telescopes work during this two-hour, hands-on astronomy workshop led by a planetarium educator. Learn about glass and mirrors, different types of telescopes, techniques for navigating the night sky, and how to set up and use a telescope with confidence. bishopscience.org/sky-scope/

Arthouse Cinema Film Club

11:50 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Parkway, Bradenton. Watch an acclaimed film and join a friendly discussion about it.

Goblin Gathering

4-7 p.m. Oct. 16. GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave Drive W., Bradenton. Families can spend the evening collecting treats handed out by local businesses and organizations while enjoying hayrides, inflatables, a petting zoo, and spooky photo ops around the park. Costume contests will also be held for different age groups, with prizes up for grabs.

SATURDAY

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

Though Silent They Speak: The Language of Cemeteries

10-11 a.m. Oct. 17. Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. Guest speaker Tracy Kelly explores the stories, symbols and details left behind in cemeteries during this free historical talk, followed by lunch provided by the Palmetto Historical Commission. Free entry (reservations recommended). palmettohistoricalpark.com

The June Collective Pop Up in the Park

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Oct. 17. Parrish Community Park, 7550 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish. Browse vendor booths and shop outdoors as The June Collective brings its Pop Up in the Park series to Parrish Community Park. The series returns once a month through December. The next one is Nov. 21.

Country Critters Fall Festival

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 24. Country Critters, 15571 Rutland Road, Parrish. Families can enjoy pumpkin carving, pony rides, a pumpkin patch, free face painting, local vendors, and plenty of hands-on time with the animals. Festival admission is $15 per person for those 2 and older, with tickets available for purchase online. www.countrycrittersfl.com/#events

Monster Mash & Masks

10-11 a.m. Oct. 17. Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. Join the library for snacks, music and DIY masks in the meeting room. Come in your Halloween costume or as you are. https://tinyurl.com/yk87h4na

‘Thriller’ Dance Practice

10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17. Manatee Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W. Bradenton. Learn the moves to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and practice alongside Thrill Sarasota as the group prepares for a Halloween season dance performance. No dance experience is required, and anyone older than 15 can participate. These free weekly practices lead up to Thrill the World on Oct. 24, when groups around the globe perform the “Thriller” dance simultaneously. Participants planning to perform with Thrill Sarasota are encouraged to attend the weekly practices and create a zombie costume. Registration for the library program covers all scheduled practice sessions. https://manateelibrary.libcal.com/event/17193889

Spooky Masks

2-5 p.m. Oct. 17. Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. With the approaching Halloween season, choose from a few different shapes of masks to turn into a frightening sight or something more mystical. Patrons will have access to materials such as paint, 3D prints, moss and other fun collections to bring their spooky mask to life. https://tinyurl.com/yr7ppvh3

Starry Night Astronomy

8-10 p.m. Oct. 17. Robinson Preserve Expansion, 10299 Ninth Ave. NW, Bradenton. Dozens of local astronomers will be set up in the Robinson Preserve Expansion with telescopes at the ready. Be sure to bring a sense of wonder and exploration as we view the skies through high-powered telescopes. Learn how to identify heavenly bodies, and how you can stargaze at home too. https://tinyurl.com/4y99f8s7

SUNDAY

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. Oct. 18 Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Start your Sunday off with a little mindfulness and movement. Not only will you get to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings, but you’ll also experience the many benefits yoga has to offer. Occurs weekly.

Mixon Farms Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18. Mixon Farms, 2525 27th St. E, Bradenton. Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, poultry, art, jewelry, plants, candles, soaps and body care, plus other locally offered goods. The market will also feature coffee, yoga, and music as part of the Sunday lineup. The market runs every Sunday through May 30.

Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18. Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Shop local every Sunday with 100-plus local vendors including organic produce, flowers, specialty spices and rubs, honey, fresh bread, baked goods, prepared foods, pet products, jewelry, and more. Spend your Sunday mornings lakeside while enjoying a variety of local musicians, great food, and fun activities for the little ones at The Kids’ Zone.

Groovin’ in the Gardens with The Pops Orchestra Jazz Combo

4-6 p.m. Oct. 18. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW, Bradenton. Spend a fall afternoon surrounded by beautiful gardens and live jazz performed by The Pops Orchestra Jazz Combo. Bring a chair or blanket for general admission lawn seating or choose reserved seating. Food, wine, beer, and soda will be available for purchase. $30 general admission, $45 lawn seating, $60 VIP. Thepopsorchestra.org

MONDAY

Conservatory Park Guided Bird Walk

8-10 a.m. Oct. 19. Conservatory Park, 8027 Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. Accompanied by knowledgeable leader Kathy Doddridge, participants follow the paved trail past exercise stations, playgrounds, and lake observation decks — perfect vantage points for spotting wood ducks, black-bellied whistling ducks, and elusive night-herons. Meet in the parking lot by the restrooms. https://tinyurl.com/2ehb65he

Women’s Empowerment Yoga

6:30-7:30 a.m. Oct. 19. Embodied Health, 1102 12th St. W, Bradenton. Designed for all experience levels, each session offers a supportive space to reconnect with yourself and begin the week feeling grounded, refreshed, and empowered. First class is free. Advance registration is required, as class sizes are intentionally kept small. Occurs weekly. https://embodied.health/classes

TUESDAY

Weekly Country Night

6-9 p.m. Oct. 20. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co, 1910 14th St. W, Bradenton. Spend your Tuesday evening at Weekly Country Night with Buffalo Gals Line Dancing. The evening begins with easy-to-follow line dance lessons led by Christina Reed, followed by plenty of social dancing as the music keeps playing. Lessons are $5.

Magic of Manatee Chorus Rehearsals

7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 Third Ave. W. Women who love to sing are invited to spend a Tuesday evening with the chorus, which is currently welcoming new members of all ages. Open rehearsals take place each Tuesday. Advance registration is not required, though contacting the chorus beforehand is helpful so members can prepare. Call Katie Skinner at 402-759-5543.

WEDNESDAY

The Art of Wine Making in Florida

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Palmetto Branch. Learn about the art of winemaking in Florida during this library presentation. Registration required.

Sarasota Paradise vs. FC Naples

7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 21. Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Be part of a season that belongs to this community and experience game day in an open-air setting built for energy, connection, and excitement. Gather with friends, cheer alongside fellow fans, and support Sarasota’s first and only professional sports team. sarasotaparadise.us/tickets

Sunset Volleyball

6-8 p.m. Oct. 21. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Sunset Volleyball is a series of pickup volleyball games designed for volleyball players who are ready to jump in, play without instruction, and have a great time. Occurs weekly.

Wednesday Movie Night

8-11 p.m. Oct. 21. Adobe Kava, 1302 13th Ave. W, Bradenton. The audience decides what plays. Cast your vote in Adobe Kava’s Instagram Story poll before 8 p.m., and the winning movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Bring your friends, grab your favorite drink, and settle in for an evening of movies and community. Every week offers a different film.

LOOKING AHEAD

Breast Cancer Prevention

10-11 a.m. Oct. 22. Island Branch Library. Attend an informational program focused on breast cancer prevention. Registration required.

Vegetable Gardening

10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 22. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. This class covers crucial site considerations, choosing the right crop varieties for our climate, understanding planting windows, and managing pests and diseases sustainably. Come along, whether you are a beginner or looking to sharpen your green thumb. Registration is just $10 and includes six seasonal vegetables to kickstart your garden. https://tinyurl.com/55e8amw9

Adult Drop-In Art

6-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Parkway. Join the library each month for a different craft. Feel free to drop in anytime from 6-7 p.m. and meet some new people while having fun.

Dear Evan Hansen at Manatee Performing Arts Center

7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-24; 2 p.m. Oct. 25.; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-30; 2 p.m. Oct. 1-Nov. 1. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Experience the Tony Award-winning musical featuring a deeply moving story by Steven Levenson and a powerful score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul about honesty, identity, and belonging. manateeperformingartscenter.com

A Dance With Death: A ’50s Murder Mystery Dinner

7 p.m. Oct. 23; check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. GROVE Ballroom, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. GROVE presents an interactive ’50s sock-hop murder mystery featuring clues, suspects, twists and laughs as guests work to solve a death on the dance floor. Tickets include a three-course dinner, one welcome cocktail and the murder mystery experience; a cash bar will be available. ’50s-inspired attire is encouraged but not required. Community tables seat eight, and guests must be 21 or older. $100, plus tax and 20% service charge.

“Echoes of My Barrio” Full-Length Premiere

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Sarasota Contemporary Dance, 1400 Boulevard of the Arts, Suite 300. In 2025, Tania Vergara traveled to her hometown of Camagüey, where she recorded the calls of the pregoneros (street vendors) who have become essential to the impoverished economy of Cuba. The humble voices of the street reveal the resilience of a people who endure in a spirited, often humorous and moving performance. $35. https://sarasotacontemporarydance.org/in-studio

Mingle Monday

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Meet new people and spend the evening connecting with women who share a passion for community. Enjoy light bites, adult beverages, and relaxed conversation in a friendly setting. Mingle Monday is held on the fourth Monday of each month.

Japanese Supernatural

2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Central Library. Explore Japanese supernatural traditions and themes during this library presentation. Registration required.

Spooktacular Snakes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Discover the incredible world of Florida’s native snakes — learn how to identify common species, understand their role in our ecosystems, and separate myths from facts. From vibrant harmless species to the state’s well-known venomous snakes, this engaging session will help you feel more confident and informed outdoors. $5. https://tinyurl.com/mr3bnjnd

Music on Main

6-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Join a free concert series and block party for the public. The street is lined with food vendors, beer trucks, and sponsor booths, as well as inflatables and activities for kids. Proceeds from the event will benefit a local nonprofit organization. www.LWRmainstreet.com

22nd Annual Hispanic Fall Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 7. St. Jude Catholic Church, 17th Street and Hammock Place, Sarasota. One of Southwest Florida’s largest Hispanic celebrations returns with live music, folkloric dance performances, a flag parade representing more than a dozen nations, an art exhibition, live painting demonstrations and food from across Latin America. The event also includes a Lexus raffle, with proceeds benefiting the church’s Program for the Needy and construction of a new church. Free admission.

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

Memory Café

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 10. South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton. A memory cafe is a comfortable social gathering that welcomes people with memory loss and their loved ones. We gather to help you connect, socialize, and build new support groups in a stigma-free environment. The cafe is free, but registration is required to a maximum of six couples. Register one name per couple. https://tinyurl.com/ffa89vrk

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

10 a.m. Nov. 11. Fort Hamer Road, Parrish. The Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will return for another year. Enjoy the free parade and join up at Parrish Community Park afterwards for a memorable celebration.

Bradenton Area Senior Expo

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Featuring up to 60 local businesses offering community services, health and wellness services, home care, mental health, financial resources, and so much more for the senior community.

Heroes breakfast

8-10 a.m. Nov. 13. ActivAge Sarasota, 3801 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Held each second Friday of the month, ActivAge Sarasota picks an honored Veteran of the Month to be celebrated. Sometimes, there will be a guest speaker. All veterans are welcome to attend and enjoy a free breakfast. Call 941-269-2273 to RSVP.

Movie in the Park

6 p.m. Nov. 13. Waterside Park, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Grace Community Church will be providing one free food item. This month’s movie is “Wicked: For Good.” Don’t miss a special appearance from Elphaba & Glinda during the event. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Concessions available. Inflatables for the kids will be available at 6 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/2hdaj4wd

Starry Night Astronomy

6-8 p.m. Nov. 14. Robinson Preserve Expansion, 10299 Ninth Ave. NW, Bradenton. Dozens of local astronomers will be set up in the Robinson Preserve Expansion with telescopes at the ready. Be sure to bring a sense of wonder and exploration as we view the skies through high-powered telescopes. Learn how to identify heavenly bodies, and how you can stargaze at home too. https://tinyurl.com/4y99f8s7

Books on Tap Book Club

6-7 p.m. Nov. 18. Good Liquid Brewing Co., 8980 U.S. 301 N., Unit 138, Parrish. Enjoy an informal and relaxed book club setup, with no required reading. Come ready to talk about your recent reads, discuss recommendations, or just enjoy some bookish company. Anyone age 21 and up is welcome to attend. Seats are limited, registration required. https://tinyurl.com/ta6xt4j4

2026 Pat Glass Leadership & Scholarship Awards Dinner

Nov. 19. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. The Manatee Tiger Bay Club will host its annual Pat Glass Leadership & Scholarship Awards Dinner, honoring community leaders whose service, vision and commitment reflect the legacy of former Pat Glass, the first woman elected to the Manatee County Commission. The event will celebrate this year’s honorees and recognize individuals making a meaningful impact throughout Manatee County through leadership and public service. Manateetigerbay.org

SWAT Networking

8-9:15 a.m. Nov. 20. Chicken Salad Chick, 5434 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton. Whether you’re brand new to Successful Women Aligning Together or a long-time member who wants a refresher, this is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with everything your membership includes. Hear how to build real relationships, increase your visibility, get more referrals, take advantage of member perks, and fully leverage the opportunities available to you. www.swatnetworking.org/swatevents

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

Hope Starts Here: Connecting Neighbors to Resources, Opportunities & Support

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21. The NEST Apartments Parking Lot, 2111 First St., Bradenton. One Stop Cares, The NEST Apartments and MCR Health will host a community Thanksgiving event featuring a traditional holiday meal, nonprofit organizations, county agencies, employment opportunities, support services and community resources. MCR Health will provide information on healthcare services and bring its Dental Mobile Unit to expand access to oral health resources. Free and open to the community. www.mcr.health

Third Saturday Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21. Village of The Arts, 1227 12th St. W., Bradenton. Browse unique gifts, discover handmade artwork, enjoy local food, and explore one of Bradenton’s most colorful neighborhoods. Visitors can stroll through the Village, meet local artists, shop for one-of-a-kind finds, and take part in a festive day inspired by the holiday season.

European Holiday Market

Dec. 2-6. Bradenton Area Convention Center, Palmetto. The third annual European Holiday Market will feature more than 80 merchants offering handmade crafts, gifts and specialty foods in a festive European-inspired setting. Visitors can enjoy traditional holiday fare including glühwein, pierogies and German brats, shop for seasonal treasures, meet Old Saint Nicholas and enjoy family-friendly attractions. Advance tickets are $5; tickets are $10 beginning Dec. 2. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. Veterans and educators with valid credentials receive $5 admission. Learn more at EuropeanHolidayMarket.com.

Free Admission Weekend at The Bishop Museum

Dec. 5-6. Bishop Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. This community-sponsored event gives local families (Manatee residents only) the opportunity to explore one of Bradenton’s most popular attractions without the cost of admission.

Adult Drop-In Art

6-7 p.m. Dec. 17. Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Parkway. Join the library each month for a different craft. Feel free to drop in anytime from 6-7 p.m. and meet some new people while having fun.

Waves of Hope: Cheers to 50 Years!

6-10 p.m. Feb. 20, 2027. Mote SEA, 225 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. Manatee Children’s Services will commemorate five decades of serving children and families in the community with its signature fundraising event. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, entertainment, prestigious live and silent auction items, and opportunities to support the mission of MCS. $175 per person or $325 per couple through Dec. 1. Beginning Dec. 2, tickets will be $200 per person or $375 per couple. www.mcsgala.com