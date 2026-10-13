Things to do around Pinellas: Oct. 15-21

Our Top 3

Good Folk Fest

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg. Enjoy live blues, art, and community in an evening benefiting inclusive arts programming for artists with disabilities. Headlining the festival is the Betty Fox Band. Guests can also enjoy dancing, shuffleboard, food trucks, a full bar, and an art auction. Tickets start at $40. https://tinyurl.com/5yykcwe3

USA BMX Gator Nationals and State Race Weekend

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 23-25. Oldsmar Sports Complex, 3120 Tampa Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar BMX Supercross track will host back-to-back race weekends, including a State Race and the USA BMX Gator Nationals. Spectators are admitted free; parking fees will be determined.

Historical Recognition and Presentation at Rose Cemetery

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Rose Cemetery, 550 N. Jasmine Ave., Tarpon Springs. The Rose Cemetery Association and Tarpon Springs Area Historical Society will present a program honoring educators and pioneers buried at the historic cemetery. The event will recognize three of the oldest families of educators, share the story of “A Lost Child from Vaughan, Mississippi,” and provide opportunities to research gravesites using Rose Cemetery’s Book of Records. Free.

THURSDAY

Fall Festival at DK Farms

Oct. 1-31. DK Farms, 1750 Lake Ave. SE, Largo. Celebrate fall at DK Farms on select days throughout October with animal feedings, a bounce zone, miniature golf, gem mining, pedal carts, pony rides, food trucks, drinks, games and more family-friendly activities. Tickets start at $22. dkfarmsandgardens.com/fall

Seminole Historical Museum

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. The Pioneer Room showcases exhibits highlighting Seminole’s origins and development. Catch up on the train’s presence in Pinellas that gave Floridians the development of a thriving citrus industry and tourist opportunities. Museum is open all Thursdays and Saturdays.

Bird Show

Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 15. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo. Get up close with native Florida raptors and see training sessions live. Meet the park’s feathered friends and learn about the birds of prey program. Held each Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

Live Music Luncheon

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 15. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Enjoy a three-course lunch and an hour of live music. Each month, a local singer or band showcases their unique musical style. This month features Carla Hines - “Rustic Pumpkin Patch”. Visit the Largo Community Center to pick up your ticket and reserve your seat or table. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. No returns or exchanges. Call 727-518-3131 for questions and menu. $14.

AARP Safe Driver Two-Day Course

1-4 p.m. Oct. 15-16. Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 2nd St. N. Gain the skills and tools needed to drive safely on today’s roads and learn rules and hazards of the road. AARP fee is $20 for members with card/$25 for non-members. Registration is required. Call Safety Harbor Public Library at 727-724-1525 ext. 4107.

How-To Tech Workshop

5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Each class focuses on a different technology topic, ensuring that you gain a broad range of digital skills. Sessions include dedicated workshop time for hands-on practice, as well as opportunities to ask questions, troubleshoot issues, and get one-on-one support. Classes are designed for beginners with seniors in mind. No registration required.

Latin Jazz with Fernando Cruz

6-7 p.m. Oct. 15. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Fern & Friends present a one-hour concert at The Dalí Museum highlighting the rich contributions of Hispanic composers to the jazz tradition alongside original works by Fernando Cruz. Blending cultural influences with contemporary jazz, the performance honors the creativity, heritage and enduring influence of Hispanic voices on the evolution of jazz. $10. https://thedali.org/event/performance-10-15-26

Anatomy of the Herbalist

6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Discover the intricate skeletal system, a framework of bones and cartilage that supports and shapes the body, protects vital organs, and enables movement alongside muscles. Examine its structure and functions while applying your knowledge to common disorders that affect the skeletal system, deepening your understanding of its vital role in overall health. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club

6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Tarpon Springs Rec Center, 400 Walton Way. The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club, Inc., a 501(c)3 whose focus is to teach fishing to families and is open to the public, invites the community to meet and learn from Tarpon’s own Capt. Cory Palmer. Meets on the third Thursday of each month. www.tarponspringsfishingclub.com

Survivor Stories with The Florida Holocaust Museum

6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Safety Harbor Public Library Meeting Room C. Hear the personal story of a Holocaust survivor, as told by their child. The speaker will share their parent’s story of survival, discuss the multigenerational impact of the Holocaust, and how they are carrying on their parent’s legacy. Free.

FRIDAY

GriefShare

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Find hope and healing after the death of a loved one with these weekly GriefShare sessions. Meet in Building D in the Parish Library. For more information, contact Cindy at 727-785-1601.

Largo Art Association

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 16. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Whether you’re an accomplished artist or not, you are welcome to become a member for a very modest fee. There is studio space for drawing, painting, pottery, sculpting, or woodworking with free supplies, coffee and tea. Discuss with others and get feedback, take home books from the library, and display (or sell) your work. Annual fee is $70. Workshops are every fourth Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., covering a myriad of art issues presented by prominent local artists. Free.

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 16. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Hamilton.” Rated PG-13.

October-Fish Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Oct. 16. Seminole City Park, behind the Community Room, Seminole. The Seminole Historical Society will host its annual October-Fish fish fry featuring Crabby Bill’s fish dinners served with fries and coleslaw. Nonalcoholic beverages will be available, and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will be offered for dessert. Tickets are available through the Seminole Historical Museum or online through the Seminole Historical Society. $15 per dinner. For information, call 727-434-0703.

Concert Series on the Breezeway

6-9 p.m. Oct. 16. Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road. Every third Friday, enjoy a night of live music, delicious bites, and good vibes. Free admission, food and beverages for sale. Bands and food trucks to be announced. https://tinyurl.com/n9wfe32v

3rd Friday Street Celebration

6-10 p.m. Oct. 16. Main Street, Safety Harbor. Nine blocks of Main Street will come together to showcase the restaurants, bars, shops, and nonprofits in our vibrant community. The street is wet-zoned so that you can purchase and enjoy alcoholic beverages from your favorite establishment within the event footprint, which is alive with entertainment, activities, and shops open late. https://tinyurl.com/ahbttztm

Movies in the Park

6:45 p.m. Oct. 16. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars in Largo Central Park. This week’s feature is “Hocus Pocus.” The event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Tents and alcohol won’t be permitted. For questions, call 727-587-6740 Ext. 5014 or email specialevents@largo.com

Largo Live

7-11 p.m. Oct. 2-Dec. 18. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy live music at the new stage at Horizon West Bay. This weekly event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. For questions call 727-587-6749 Ext. 5009 or email specialevents@largo.com

SATURDAY

Pumpkin Patch at the St. Pete Pier

Oct. 9-25. The St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Experience the magic of fall with a pumpkin patch at Family Park featuring pumpkins for picking and purchase, golden haystacks, a rustic truck and scenic pumpkin displays. Operating hours are Monday-Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is free.

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 17-18. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. Dunedin History Museum (parking lot), 349 Main St. Each Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Car & Truck Show

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. Cody’s Roadhouse, 4360 Park St., St. Petersburg. This fundraiser car and truck show will benefit the scholarship program at St. Petersburg College. The event will feature a silent auction, trophies, music, door prizes and a 10% food discount for registered participants. Vehicle judging will be conducted by fellow participants and attendees. Registration is $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. The weekly market features farm-fresh produce, artisanal food products and a wide range of arts and crafts. Different artists are invited to perform each week. https://saturdaymorningmarket.com/events

Harvest, Hearth & Holidays Craft Show

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St., Seminole. The GFWC Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club will host a holiday-themed craft show featuring home goods, toys, jewelry, baked goods, gifts and seasonal decorations for birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Vendors will contribute items for a community raffle, with proceeds supporting local businesses and community programs. Admission is free.

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Monthly KPB Gandy Beach Cleanup

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. South Gandy Beach, 13090 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. Join Keep Pinellas Beautiful the third Saturday of every month at South Gandy Beach. Volunteers will assist with cleaning the shoreline and mangroves to preserve this vital ecosystem. Meet east of The Getaway about halfway down the beach. Look for the direction signs, table, and tent.

Watercolor Painting Show & Sale

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to shop from beautiful watercolor paintings or to browse the show. Contact instructor Kathy Lockhart at 727-470-3740 or Lockhart.net@verizon.net

White Cane Walk

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Enjoy this fundraiser with friends and family, while raising awareness and support for the blind and visually impaired community. Enjoy this unique walk, with food, beverages, games, music, sensory stations and all types of activities. https://secure.qgiv.com/event/whitecanewalk2026

USCG Auxiliary Safe Boating Class

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17-18. Dunedin Marina Harbormaster’s Building, second floor, Dunedin. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Dunedin Flotilla 11-10 will offer a two-day certified safe boating course covering boating safety, navigation and the latest Florida boating laws. The course satisfies Florida’s boater education requirements for operators born after Jan. 1, 1988, who operate vessels powered by 10 horsepower or more. Participants who complete both days will receive a boating safety card valid for life. For information or registration, call 727-736-1191.

Yoshukai Karate International Beach Training

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. Archibald Memorial Beach Park, Madeira Beach. Yoshukai Karate International will hold a traditional beach training session featuring approximately 15 to 25 martial artists, including students and senior instructors. The event will include karate drills and training exercises along the Gulf shoreline, offering opportunities to observe traditional martial arts practice in a unique outdoor setting. Free.

Pink-O-Ween Party

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor. Adults are invited to celebrate Halloween with pink-themed crafts, pumpkin painting, witch hat decorating and Breast Cancer Awareness Month resources. Registration required. https://tinyurl.com/mtjbjbk6

Welcome Back Plant Bingo Party

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. Clearwater Garden Club, 405 Seminole St., Clearwater. Enjoy plant bingo, a potluck luncheon, garden tours, refreshments and raffle baskets during the Clearwater Garden Club’s kickoff event for its 2026-27 membership year. Bingo cards are free, and winners receive plants as prizes. Donations will support the club’s efforts to preserve and restore green space in downtown Clearwater. Free; donations appreciated. www.clearwatergardenclub.com

Running a Profitable Life Story or Genealogy Business

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. There is high demand for professional genealogy and writing services. Learn how to make the leap from hobbyist to professional. In this session, you will be empowered to build a portfolio of work, set a price for your first client projects, and establish guardrails for profitability.

Kids Halloween Bash

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 17. TECO Hall, Oldsmar Public Library, Oldsmar. Dress up in costume for a Halloween celebration featuring balloon sculptures, caricature artists, photo opportunities, kids’ crafts, cash raffles and more. No registration is required.

Town of Redington Shores Annual Town Picnic

1-5 p.m. Oct. 17. Constitution Park, Redington Shores. The town will host its annual Town Picnic, bringing neighbors together for an afternoon of food, fun and community spirit. Rescheduled due to weather, the event is one of the town’s signature traditions and offers residents and visitors a chance to enjoy family-friendly activities and connect with the community. Free.

All-Ages Harry Potter Trivia

2-3 p.m. Oct. 17. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Join a magical Harry Potter trivia event where participants of all ages can test their knowledge of the beloved series. Register for a free seat, spots limited. https://tinyurl.com/mvhkzwsp

Pittsburgh Tailgate on the Gulf

4-7 p.m. Oct. 17. TradeWinds Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. Pittsburgh fans can take over the beach for their own Tailgate on the Gulf celebration, featuring Pittsburgh-themed fare and the same lineup of music and fan experiences, plus a meet-and-greet with Steelers legends Max Starks and Willie Parker, hosted by former Steeler and ESPN analyst Merril Hoge.

Saturday Sunset Market

4-8 p.m. Oct. 17. Dolphin Village, 4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Weekly Saturday market featuring local vendors, great food, and perfect sunsets.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Haunted Fire House

5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Fire Station No. 10, 2800 30th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will host its annual Haunted Fire House featuring a family-friendly haunted attraction recommended for ages 11 and older. Admission is free, with $10 Fast Passes available. Proceeds benefit the SPFR Holiday Toy Drive.

Fall Festival

6-7 p.m. Oct. 17. Town Park, 164th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach. The Redington Beach Parks and Recreation Board will host a free Fall Festival featuring family games, prizes, pumpkin decorating, a face painter and other family-friendly activities. Free.

3rd Saturday Swing Dance

7-11 p.m. Oct. 17. Palm Harbor Dancesport, 2710 Alt 19 N., Suite 201. Enjoy a night of dancing beginning with a lesson at 7:10 p.m. Sherry’s Steampunk Cabaret begins at 8 p.m. Tickets in advance are $15, which includes the lesson. $20 at the door, cash or Venmo. To purchase advance tickets, contact 727-564-6847 or 727-239-7007.

Performer Purgatory

8-10 p.m. Oct. 17. FloridaRAMA, 2606 Fairfield Ave S., St. Petersburg. This one-night-only Halloween event brings together FloridaRAMA, Wordier Than Thou and The Studio@620 for an after-hours spooky spectacle featuring live performances, eerie storytelling, interactive experiences, a haunted bookstore, spooky vendors and makers, and a paranormal expert-led ghost tour. For those 21 and older. $30. https://tinyurl.com/ypwkraz9

SUNDAY

Kenwood Sunday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 18. St. Petersburg High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Each Sunday, check out more than 75 vendors who offer produce, multicultural foods, innovative arts, hand-made crafts, sustainable, eco-friendly products and wellness services. Plus, enjoy live local music each week. Free.

Corey Avenue Sunday Fresh Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. The market features about 100 vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, clothing, jewelry, art, home décor, gifts, souvenirs and more. Free parking is available at the library, City Hall and regular street parking.

Market on Main

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 18. Gazebo at John Wilson Park, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. Join friends in the community for open-air shopping each Sunday.

Social Sundays

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18. Bottom of the Bin, 9444 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Artists and crafters are invited to work on projects in a shared environment. All types of projects are welcome but refrain from bringing anything overly messy. Free materials such as scrap paper, cardstock, and stickers will be provided. Secondhand art and craft supplies can be purchased before or during the event. Bring your own snacks and drinks, just no alcohol or anything messy. Free. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/4pn6yy5m

Free Sunday Dinners

1 p.m. Oct. 18. Seminole United Methodist Church, 5400 Seminole Blvd. Enjoy a free Sunday Dinner on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month year-round. Entrees vary, provided by Metropolitan Ministries, and the church members prepare fresh salads and homemade desserts. Live jazz/’50s-60s music too. No need to call ahead; all in the community are welcome and there is always plenty.

Scottish Country Dancing

7-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin. First class is free. Wear soft, flat, secure shoes. No partner needed. To confirm a class, text 813-417-4627. Classes held weekly on Sundays through March 21.

MONDAY

Clearwater Duplicate Bridge Club

12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Oct. 19. Regions Bank Building, 2nd Floor, 2551 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater. Join a friendly club with “face-to-face.” Bring a partner or request a partner to play in pairs. Team games available on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. and second and fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Limited Master Points games available Thursday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday regular games with open pairs starting at 12:30 p.m. Entry fees are collected per player to play bridge game. Annual membership fee is $20. Additional fee for special games and for non-members. 727-726-0796. Clearwaterbridgeclub@outlook.com

Halloween Boo-nanza

5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Create some chilling crafts and spooky surprises. For ages 5-12.

Words & Wine Book Club

6-8 p.m. Oct 19. Whistle Stop Grill & Bar, 915 Main St., Safety Harbor. Come and enjoy a discussion of this month’s book, “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi over a glass of wine. This book club meets the third Monday of each month.

TUESDAY

West Florida Y Runners Club

5 a.m. Oct. 20. Northside Christian, 7777 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Coached track workouts meet weekly. An all-paces welcome, 5-mile run meets at 5 a.m. in Dunedin at 2646 Bayshore Blvd. in front of the gym on Thursdays. Runners also meet on Sundays at 6 a.m. for a 13-mile loop, at the Clearwater City parking lot, 112 S. Osceola Ave. People run a variety of distances, up to 13 miles, and at a variety of paces.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20. Gulfport’s Waterfront District, Beach Boulevard below 29th Ave. S. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, and local art and home goods. Local vendors line the street.

Ukulele Strum Group

2-4 p.m. Oct. 20. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Every Tuesday afternoon, bring your ukulele and join the Hum n’ Strum group. Songs will be projected on a large screen to follow along. This group is designed for beginners with basic chord knowledge. All are welcome.

Beauty for Ashes

6-7 p.m. Oct. 20. Beacon of Hope Ministry, 2058 Weaver Park Drive, Clearwater. Beacon of Hope is now offering a new all-inclusive support group for families of those suffering in addiction. Meets weekly. For more information, contact Cindy Logan at cindy52logan@yahoo.com or 727-667-6096.

HallowTween Party

6-7 p.m. Oct. 20. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Join the library for a variety of Halloween-themed games and treats. Plan to get messy. This event is intended for children in grades 4-7. Registration is required, seats are limited. https://tinyurl.com/3xfch4s6

Depression Bipolar Support Group

7 p.m. Oct. 20. Allendale Church 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. Nonsecular, free, snacks and water provided. For individuals diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety or other mood disorders. Peer-to-Peer style with a circle of chairs, volunteer facilitators give structure to the meeting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Also meets Thursdays at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-410-1569 or visit dbstampabay.org for more info.

WEDNESDAY

Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 21. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, parish office (Building D), 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Providing support and care for a loved one can seem like an overwhelming job, but you are not alone. St. Alfred’s can offer you support, understanding, learning and the hope you need to carry on with this difficult responsibility. Meetings are held every Wednesday. Call 727-785-1601 or email ar@stalfreds.net

Neighbors in Need: Unhomed in St. Pete

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Cheri Holzbacher, CEO of the Homeless Leadership Alliance, will discuss homelessness in St. Petersburg, including who is most at risk and innovative approaches to helping people secure stable housing. The presentation is part of the Beach Drive Forums community speaker series and includes refreshments and a question-and-answer session. Free.

Boozy Banned Book Club

7-8 p.m. Oct. 21. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. The Book of the Month might not currently be banned in Florida, but it’s on a list of banned books. The club’s purpose is to discuss books that might be considered controversial and have an open dialogue about the book and what might have led to those decisions. Boozy Banned Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month. This month’s read is “Forever” by Judy Blume.

LOOKING AHEAD

Who Haunts Pinellas County

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. Gulfport Library. Local ghost hunter Brandy Stark discusses Pinellas County lore and legends and presents evidence from paranormal investigations conducted with Spirits of St. Petersburg. The program is part of the library’s monthly COF Presents series and is sponsored by the Circle of Friends.

Using Historical Literature to Explore Your Ancestor’s Lives

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. This presentation looks at how to use historical literature to flesh out the stories of our ancestors and provides examples to show what can be learned.

Spirits of the Sea & Shore: Ghost Stories & Maritime Legends

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Storyteller Samantha Martí-Parisi explores the folklore, legends, and ghost stories that have haunted coastlines near and far. Register for a free seat at https://tinyurl.com/c9f38dnr

Herbal Remedies for Orthopedic Wellness

6-8 p.m. Oct. 22. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Join Tricia for an enlightening session on Herbal Medicine designed to bolster your muscular and skeletal systems. As part of the class, you’ll have the opportunity to choose from a selection of herbs tailored to your needs, and you’ll create your own custom herbal blend to take home. Additional products can be crafted at a discounted rate of just $10 each. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

Annual Frenchy’s Stone Crab Festival

Oct. 23-24. Clearwater Beach, 41 Baymont St., Clearwater Beach. Frenchy’s Stone Crab Festival returns for its 42nd year, celebrating the opening of stone crab season with fresh Florida stone crab claws, live music, cold drinks and laid-back fun. The celebration includes the Clearwater Beach Block Party and the Dunedin Backlot Bash.

Hope for Huntington’s Memorial Golf Tournament

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 23. East Bay Golf Club, 702 Country Club Drive, Largo. The Sixth Annual Brittany Bosson Hope for Huntington’s Memorial Golf Tournament returns to raise awareness and funds to support Huntington’s Disease Society of America. This golf event represents a local opportunity for members of the Florida HD community to come together with friends, family members, neighbors and the community at large. $150-$500. https://tinyurl.com/2c8awzeb

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 23. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” Not rated.

Pumpkin Carving Workshop

5-7 p.m. Oct. 23. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Each family will receive one pumpkin to carve. Our friendly (and slightly spooky) staff will be lurking nearby to offer tips, tricks, and inspiration for your pumpkin masterpiece. Whether you’re going for cute or creepy, this is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season with family and friends. All minors must be accompanied by a participating adult. All ages welcome — costumes encouraged. Supplies are provided but limited, so don’t ghost us — register early. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.

Belleair Halloween Bash

6-8 p.m. Oct. 23, Dimmitt Community Center, 918 Osceola Road, Belleair. This spooktacular family-friendly event features a costume contest, spooky trail, treat stop, food, bounce houses, and more.

Treasure Island Halloween Spooktacular

6-8 p.m. Oct. 23. Treasure Island Community Center, Treasure Island. The city of Treasure Island will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular featuring trick-or-treating, interactive games, bounce houses, food trucks and family-friendly activities. A costume contest begins at 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to come in costume and bring a candy pail for an evening of Halloween fun. Free.

Barre with Freebird Fitness

8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 24. Family Park at St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Bring your yoga mat, sweat towel and water and join Freebird Fitness every last Saturday of the month for a free 45-minute mat barre class. This barre class will be fun, invigorating, and structured for all fitness levels.

PumpkinFest

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24. Majeed Discovery Garden at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will celebrate the 10th anniversary of PumpkinFest with a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting and carving, a scavenger hunt, cake walk, fall crafts, photo opportunities and hands-on environmental activities presented by community partners. Food trucks will be on site, and visitors can purchase pumpkins to decorate. Admission is free; pumpkins are $10 each.

Free Food Giveaway

10 a.m. Oct. 24. Mount Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Mount Moriah AME Church hosts a free food giveaway the last Saturday of every month.

Suncoast Genealogy Society Fall Mini Seminar

1-4 p.m. Oct. 24. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor. The Suncoast Genealogy Society will host a fall seminar featuring genealogy speakers Debbie Smyth and Pam Vestal. Topics include navigating the National Archives catalog, ordering records, and researching records of ancestors with limited financial means. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for members and $25 for guests. For information, call 727-776-0777 or visit the society’s website.

Haunted Graveyard Experience

7-9 p.m. Oct. 24. Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole. Families are invited to explore a new immersive Haunted Graveyard Experience featuring spooky characters, Halloween surprises, Candy Town for children and a costume contest with age-based categories and a family/group division. Proceeds will benefit Foster Kids of Pinellas County and other Rotary-supported charities. $5 entry fee.

Terrors in the Trees Adult Night Hike

7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Adults 18 and older are invited to explore haunted trails filled with surprises, spooky stories and Halloween-themed scares during this after-dark nature hike. Registration required. $15.

Sueños de Dalí

8-11 p.m. Oct. 24. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Join the Dalí Museum’s signature fundraising soirée, where the Museum and gardens transform into an enchanting world of surreal glamour, imagination and indulgence. Enjoy unlimited themed cocktails, curated bites from local culinary partners, live entertainment and exclusive after-hours access to the permanent collection galleries, including a display of Dalí’s jewelry designs. $150-$175. https://thedali.org/event/suenos-de-dali

Barktoberfest

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25. John Morroni Memorial Dog Park at Rosselli Park, 11650 Capri Circle S., Treasure Island. Pet lovers and their four-legged companions are invited to enjoy live music, food and drinks, vendors, giveaways, adoptable pets, demonstrations by the St. Pete Training Club and a dog costume contest at noon. The annual community event also features local shelters and rescue organizations. Free.

Halloween on Central

Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 25. Central Avenue, from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to 31st Street, St. Petersburg. Halloween on Central returns with 22 blocks of costumes, trick-or-treating, events and vendors throughout the Grand Central and EDGE districts. Admission is free and pets are welcome.

Monster Jeep Rally at Halloween on Central

Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 25. Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Imagine Museum and the Tampa Bay Jeep Club will present a Monster Jeep Rally as part of Halloween on Central. The event will feature Halloween-decorated Jeeps, costumes, photo opportunities, music, family activities and the museum’s Great Halloween Duck Hunt. Admission is $0-$5, children ages 6 and younger are free, and guests can receive a free mini Halloween duck while supplies last.

Free Sunday Dinners

1 p.m. Oct. 25. Seminole United Methodist Church, 5400 Seminole Blvd. Enjoy a free Sunday Dinner on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month year-round. Entrees vary, provided by Metropolitan Ministries, and the church members prepare fresh salads and homemade desserts. Live jazz/’50s-60s music too. No need to call ahead; all in the community are welcome and there is always plenty.

Sunday Musicale: Sunshine City Chorus

3-4 p.m. Oct. 25. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free musical performance featuring timeless classics and modern favorites presented in rich four-part harmony by an award-winning chorus. From lively, foot-stomping up-tempos to tender, beautifully blended ballads, this dynamic ensemble delivers a program filled with energy, heart, and charm.

Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-Off

3-5 p.m. Oct. 25. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of Halloween fun featuring trunk-or-treating, games, an inflatable slide, hot dogs and a chili cook-off. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and collect treats while enjoying family-friendly activities and community fellowship. Free.

Trick or Treat at the Library

5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Visit the library to go trick-or-treating at the library. At each desk you visit, you’ll receive a treat. For children ages 3-12.

Booked for the Night

6-7 p.m. Oct. 26. Seminole Community Library at St. Petersburg College, 9200 113th St. N. Seminole. Booked for the Night serves as a new evening forum where community members, particularly working-age adults, can connect, discuss literature, and build relationships. This month’s read is “The Stationery Shop” by Marjen Kamali.

Character Parade

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Come to the library dressed as your favorite character to enjoy a fun-filled morning of stories, songs and surprises. For children ages 2-5

Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle

1-4 p.m. Oct. 27. Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Different discussions every other week with Dr. James Y. Lin, Wellness Psychologist. Learn to experience a Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle through inspirational presentations & experiential learning.

Trunk or Treat

6 p.m. Oct. 27. The Salvation Army, 3800 Ninth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. The Salvation Army St. Petersburg Area Command will host a family-friendly Halloween celebration featuring a vendor market, candy stations, games, prizes, food trucks, face painting, arts and crafts, caricatures, a bounce house, photo booth, balloon art, a corn maze and a Jack Skellington meet-and-greet. A costume contest for children and families will also be held. Admission is $5 for children ages 4 and older; parents and children younger than 4 are admitted free.

Kayaking Adventure

6-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Coffee Pot Park, First St. NE & 31st Ave NE, St. Petersburg. Held the fourth Tuesday of each month, meet Get Fit St. Pete members for a workout adventure on the water. Registration is required. 727-892-5994. HealthyStPeteFL.com/get-fit

Pre-K Not-So-Spooky Storytime

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Join in the Halloween fun with stories, songs and crafts with a not-so-spooky theme. For children ages 3-5 with an adult helper.

The CCC History and Records

1-2 p.m. Oct. 29. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. They were the young men of the Civilian Conservation Corps far from home in the nation’s publicly owned forests and parks. They earned money to send back to their families and contributed to the renewal and beautification of the country. Learn the history that led to the need for this government project and what was accomplished, and how you can find your own CCCer.

Fall Social

1-3 p.m. Oct. 29. Sunshine Senior Center, 330 Fifth St. N, St. Petersburg. Seniors can celebrate the season with music, food, mocktails, giveaways, a costume contest and other festive activities. Registration required. Free.

Film Screening: The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie

5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. The evening will feature a brief introduction and Q&A with Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Christopher Ward, offering a lively look at Buñuel’s enduringly strange and subversive masterpiece. $10. https://tinyurl.com/mprnpwwp

The Pillars of Health with Ayurveda Series

6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Explore the lymphatic system through both a Western and Ayurvedic lens, and why it’s so vital for immunity, detoxification, and overall balance. This class is ideal for anyone feeling sluggish, puffy, or in need of revitalization. You’ll walk away with tangible practices to promote circulation, clarity, and lightness in both body and mind. We’ll be making medicine together in class-bring your 4-ounce jar along to take home. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

Science Bingo

10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 30. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Join the library for a fun morning learning, have fun, and a chance to win prizes. Science bingo will be hosted by Taste of Science Tampa, a nonprofit registered in Florida, with a mission to create unique connections between people and science. Register for a free seat at https://tinyurl.com/3us76tv7

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 30. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.” Rated PG-13.

Main Street Trick-or-Treat

4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Main Street, Safety Harbor. Put on your costume and come to Main Street and trick-or-treat in a safe family atmosphere. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Bayshore Boulevard to Ninth Ave. In addition to City Hall and Fire Station 52, Main Street businesses and organizations will be handing out treats. https://tinyurl.com/bdfh6yjy

“Field of Screams” Halloween Spooktacular

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Seminole Recreation Center Multipurpose Fields, 9100 113th St. N. This outdoor family-friendly event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome. Featuring trick or treating, costume contest, carved pumpkin contest and more. $7 activity band required for the bounce zone. https://tinyurl.com/5e2t9t8e

Show Car Soirée: Trunk or Treat at Fenway

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Fenway Hotel, Front Lawn, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. Show cars will take over the lawn, each decked out in Halloween spirit and ready to welcome trick-or-treaters. Families can stroll among classic cars and custom builds, admire the creative displays, and collect plenty of candy along the way. Complimentary to attend. RSVP is required. https://tinyurl.com/3xu5bp2c

Annual Halloween Carnival

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. White Chapel, Palm Harbor. Enjoy games, activities and Halloween fun during the Palm Harbor Library’s annual community carnival celebration.

Haunted Happenings

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. R.E. Olds Park, Oldsmar. Families can enjoy an evening of Halloween fun featuring inflatables, games, bounce houses, food trucks, a toddler area, a hayride through the Spooky Forest, a costume contest and plenty of candy. A free shuttle will be available from the library. Free.

The Haunting of Huggins

7-11 p.m. Oct. 30. Huggins-Stengel Field, 1320 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg. Teens can enjoy haunted houses, scare zones, a movie, food trucks, a costume contest and a ghost tour at this Halloween event presented by TASCO Teen Programs. Presale tickets are $10; gate admission is $15.

Science Lab: Spooky Science

10-11 a.m. Oct. 31. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Children and families can explore the science behind Halloween through hands-on experiments, bubbling potions, glowing reactions and encounters with creepy critters. Registration required. $5.

Trail-or-Treat!

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 31. Terry Tomalin Campground at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 3010 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. Families can trick-or-treat through cabins, explore a spooky trail and enjoy Halloween-themed outdoor activities. Registration required. Free.

Trick or Treat at the Library

3-5 p.m. Oct. 31. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor. Families can visit trick-or-treat stations throughout the library, where staff in costume will greet visitors and hand out treats. No registration required.

Kenwood Halloween Party

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Kenwood, St. Petersburg. Brandy Stark will bring a portable paranormal museum to the neighborhood’s Halloween celebration. For information, email hanna@historickenwood.org.

Largo Evening Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 31. Ulmer Park, 301 W. Bay Drive, Largo. On the fourth Saturday of each month, wander through different tents adorned with artisanal goods, from handmade jewelry to organic produce, all while enjoying the music from local musicians. There will be food trucks onsite for purchase.

Fall-O-Ween

6 p.m. Oct. 30. Coachman Park, Clearwater. Enjoy a free evening of family-friendly Halloween fun featuring a costume contest, candy trail, Dino Dig experiences, food trucks, a performance by the Carnival Ride Carrie Underwood Tribute Band, touch-a-truck activities and more. Free.

Salsa and Bachata at the District

6-11 p.m. Oct. 31. The District, 520 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Salsa and Bachata at the district is a high-energy, free Latin street dance party on the last Saturday of the month in downtown Clearwater. Whether you’re an experienced dancer or just looking for a fun night out, everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available from nearby restaurants and bars. https://tinyurl.com/mu8jktyd

Fenway Fright Night

7-10 p.m. Oct. 31. Fenway Hotel, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. Come dressed in your favorite costume and immerse yourself in a night filled with music, themed décor, seasonal flavors, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re gathering with friends or planning a unique night out, the trick package offers everything you need to experience the excitement, elegance, and festive spirit of Fenway Fright Night. $59-$89. https://tinyurl.com/5b2zybrd

Little Surrealist Tour

10:15-10:45 a.m. Nov. 1. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. On the first Sunday of each month, the Dalí Museum welcomes families with kids ages 4-11 years old to join a tour of its permanent collection. A Gallery Admission ticket is required to access the galleries.

Beachside Book Club

10:30 a.m.-Noon. Nov. 3. Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach. Meetings will be the first Tuesday of each month. Books will be the group’s choice in all genres. The club will plan to go somewhere nearby for lunch afterwards.

Welcome Newcomer Club

11:30 a.m. Nov. 3. Belleair Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane. The club is welcoming to all women, whether new to the area, newly retired or simply seeking to socialize and join in the many activities offered by the club. Luncheons are held the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, call Diane at 301-693-0219 or visit www.welcomenewcomerclub.com

Health on the Horizon

Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 4. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Prioritize your health at Health on the Horizon, a free monthly wellness series held on the first Wednesday of each month. Enjoy expert-led presentations from HCA Largo on a variety of health topics, with select events also featuring fitness classes and other wellness activities.

Bay Sailors

5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Mugs Sports Bar & Grill, 13563 Icot Blvd., Clearwater. Meets on the first Wednesday of the month throughout the year. Bay Sailors welcomes anyone to its membership who is interested in sailing, is single (defined as one who has no legal impediments to marriage), over 21 years of age, and who is physically able to maneuver in tight quarters. Although helpful, no prior sailing experience is required. BaySailors.org

Sunset Yoga at the Pier

7-8 p.m. Nov. 4. St. Pete Pier at Family Park, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Pete. Kristina Rich will lead a class that is grounding and fun, with lots of modifications offered to accommodate everybody. Practice as the sun sets over downtown St. Pete. Bring your mat and dress for comfort. Donations are appreciated but not required. Check the schedule on The Body Electric website or in The Body Electric app if you are unsure about weather cancellations, dates, or class time.

CKO Collective Cocktail Class

6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S, St. Petersburg. Guests can step behind the bar for an interactive mixology experience featuring St. Petersburg Distillery’s handcrafted spirits. Learn professional bartending techniques while shaking, stirring, muddling and mixing two cocktails from scratch using fresh ingredients. Includes a mini distillery tour and a preview of upcoming projects. The evening concludes with a visit to a reserved VIP section of 31 South, the distillery’s new speakeasy. $75. StPetersburgDistillery.com

Tampa Bay Ukulele Getaway Festival

Nov. 6-7. Downtown Largo. The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society will host its 17th annual event. Festival Concert Night will be 7-11 p.m. Nov. 6 at Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive. Enjoy an evening of outdoor performances by Moondog, Victoria “Viggy” Kolasinski, Tom Hood & The Tropical Sons, Steven Espaniola and Coconut Groove. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Festival Day at Central Park Performing Arts Center will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Enjoy a full day of live music, free ukulele lessons, play-along jam sessions, vendor displays, crafts and a ukulele swap meet. Free beginner lessons will be offered throughout the day, and live performances will feature Moondog and Tom Hood & The Tropical Sons. Free. tampabayukulele.com/

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6-7. John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Each Friday and Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

First Friday Gulfport Night Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Beach Boulevard S. Recently rebranded as the Gulfport Night Market, come and experience vibrant local offerings from local makers, artisans, and small business vendors to engage the community and visitors as they shop, stroll, and sip in beautiful downtown Gulfport. Now every first Friday and third Saturday of the month.

Gazebo Gatherings

6 p.m. Nov. 6. John Wilson Park and Gazebo, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. The first Friday of each month will feature something special, bringing friends and neighbors together in the heart of town. October’s event will feature complimentary holiday portraits. Free to attend. https://tinyurl.com/2k2hyd5y

Line Dance Social

6-8 p.m. Nov. 6. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Come enjoy your favorite hits and line dance the night away. No instruction will be given. All levels welcome. 727-518-3131.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Nov. 6. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer & wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Dalí: Disruption + Devotion: Opening Celebration

8-10 p.m. Nov. 6. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Celebrate Museum Week with an unforgettable opening-night celebration of The Dalí’s newest special exhibition, Dalí: Disruption + Devotion, featuring exclusive first access. Co-organized with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the exhibition explores Salvador Dalí’s artistic dialogue with Velázquez, El Greco, Goya and other influential European painters. Free parking on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets available soon. https://tinyurl.com/2dsjtyz9

Fall Community Yard Sale

8 a.m. Nov. 6-7. Throughout Redington Shores. Residents throughout the town will participate in the annual Fall Community Yard Sale, offering shoppers the opportunity to browse a wide variety of household items, collectibles and bargains. Yard sale permits will not be required during the event weekend.

Veterans Day Golf Tournament

8 a.m. Nov. 7. Clearwater County Club, 525 N. Betty Lane. Proceeds will benefit the Dunedin Children’s Christmas Fund. Entry forms available at Flooring America, 100 Patricia Ave., Dunedin or www.rocketsports-ent.com. $100 per person.

Trash Pirates Monthly Beach Cleanup

8-10 a.m. Nov. 7. John’s Pass Village, 12945 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach. Join the Trash Pirates on the first Saturday each month for their organized beach cleanup. www.facebook.com/madeirabeachtrashpirates

Free Yoga in the Park with Jamie Morgan

9-10 a.m. Nov. 7. Crescent Lake Park, 1320 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg. The BE partners with St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department and the city of St. Pete to provide this free, all-levels class outdoors. An eclectic rotation of BE Teachers lead the way, providing modifications and plenty of humor. This class is offered on the first Saturday of each month.

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. Each Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

Largo Historical Society Museum Open House

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Historic Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive, Largo. Enjoy displays of historic items and artifacts that showcase Largo’s history. Families are welcome, but please, no dogs inside the building. Held on the first Saturday of each month.

Train Weekend

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. The Largo Central Railroad hits the rails the first full weekend of every month (except on weekends with a large event). Enjoy the miniature train ride through Largo Central Park. The ride is available for anyone ages 1 and up (except for pregnant mothers). Free but donations are appreciated.

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 7. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Rock The Harbor: First Saturday Live Music & Market

Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 7. Crabby Bill’s Palm Harbor, 1114 Florida Ave., Palm Harbor. Come spend the day in Crabby Bill’s backyard with live music, full outdoor market, raffles and giveaways. Every first Saturday of the month.

Second Annual Rockin’ for Heroes Veterans Day Celebration

2:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Indian Rocks VFW Post 10094, 14450 Walsingham Road, Largo. The Indian Rocks VFW Post 10094 will host its second annual Rockin’ for Heroes Veterans Day Celebration, a fundraiser supporting veterans and local veteran causes. The event will feature performances by classic rock bands Atlanta Rhythm Section and Firefall, along with The Derek Stoner Band and Two-Toned. Proceeds benefit the VFW and local veterans charities. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends

2 p.m. Nov. 7. West Clubhouse of the Imperial Palms Apartments, 101 Imperial Palms Drive, Largo. Join the New Horizons Club for Widowed People and Friends for its monthly get together. For more information about the club membership, call Terry at 727-641-8854.

Wine Around Palm Harbor

4-7 p.m. Nov. 7. Palm Harbor Museum, 2043 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Enjoy an evening of wine and food pairings representing seven historic communities in the Palm Harbor area during the museum’s annual fundraiser. The event will feature seven wine and food stations, outdoor seating, a silent auction and raffle, with proceeds benefiting the museum’s mission of preserving and sharing local history. $45. PalmHarborMuseum.com