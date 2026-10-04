Things to do around Pinellas: Oct. 8-14

Our Top 3

Island Fest

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Honeymoon Island State Park — Oasis Beach, 1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin. All weekend, guests can explore interactive exhibits, connect with local conservation organizations, enjoy guided outdoor adventures, browse a marketplace featuring local artists and vendors, and savor food from a variety of local favorites. Free with paid admission to Honeymoon Island State Park or a valid Florida State Parks annual pass. friendsoftheislandparks.org/islandfest

13th Annual Charity Lemonade Stand

4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. The Thorn Collection, 598 Indian Rocks Road N., Belleair Bluffs. Over the years, this community-driven event has raised more than $362,000 for pediatric cancer, bringing neighbors, local businesses, friends and families together for an afternoon centered on generosity, hope and making a difference. All of the proceeds benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. www.thorncollectionlemonadestand.com

Art & Craft Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 10-11. Downtown Dunedin, Main Street and Douglas Avenue. Discover handmade, original works of art and fine craftsmanship from some of the nation’s most talented artists, including jewelry, paintings, photography, ceramics, home decor, pet accessories, and more.

THURSDAY

Fall Festival at DK Farms

Oct. 1-31. DK Farms, 1750 Lake Ave. SE, Largo. Celebrate fall at DK Farms on select days throughout October with animal feedings, a bounce zone, miniature golf, gem mining, pedal carts, pony rides, food trucks, drinks, games and more family-friendly activities. Tickets start at $22. dkfarmsandgardens.com/fall

Seminole Historical Museum

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. The Pioneer Room showcases exhibits highlighting Seminole’s origins and development. Catch up on the train’s presence in Pinellas that gave Floridians the development of a thriving citrus industry and tourist opportunities. Museum is open all Thursdays and Saturdays.

Florida Native Plant Gardening

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural & Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Learn the principles of native plant gardening, including plant selection, where to find native plants and how they support birds, bees and butterflies. Discover how native plants can reduce water consumption while supporting a thriving ecosystem. Admission is free. Register at https://tinyurl.com/39pfr5vs. Part of the Master Gardener Speaker Series at Weedon Island.

Bird Show

Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 8. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo. Get up close with native Florida raptors and see training sessions live. Meet the park’s feathered friends and learn about the birds of prey program. Held each Tuesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

Makers & Shakers Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 8. St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S. Every second Thursday of the month, this lively night market will feature more than 40 local artisans, makers, and small businesses. As a bonus, enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and signature cocktails and mocktails, and distillery tours.www.tampabaymarkets.com

Celebrating 30 Years of Partnership

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. City Hall, 737 Louden Ave. Join us for a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the City of Dunedin and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. For a schedule of activities, visit https://tinyurl.com/2fbc84ky

Ales & Tales Book Club

6-7 p.m. Oct. 8. Stilt House Brewery, 625 Alt. 19, Palm Harbor. Palm Harbor Library staff conduct an evening book club at Stilt House Brewery. This month, join a discussion of “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury. Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk. This book club is intended for adults only.

Poetry at The Dalí

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. This month, The Dalí welcomes poets Carolina Hospital and Virgil Suárez for a special reading in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Additionally, a livestream link will be available for the public to watch online. https://thedali.org/event/poetry-at-the-dali-10-8-26

Florida West Coast Orchid Society

6:45 p.m. Oct. 8. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 10891 102nd Ave. N., Seminole. Guest speaker Mark Margolis will discuss ‘The PET Method of Growing Your Orchids” He will be bringing plants to sell. A beginner class at 6 p.m. will highlight membership orientation and discuss what the society is all about and can offer you. For more information, email parnold3@tampabay.rr.com

FRIDAY

GriefShare

10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 9. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Find hope and healing after the death of a loved one with these weekly GriefShare sessions. Meet in Building D in the Parish Library. For more information, contact Cindy at 727-785-1601.

Largo Art Association

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 9. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road. Whether you’re an accomplished artist or not, you are welcome to become a member for a very modest fee. There is studio space for drawing, painting, pottery, sculpting, or woodworking with free supplies, coffee and tea. Discuss with others and get feedback, take home books from the library, and display (or sell) your work. Annual fee is $70. Workshops are every fourth Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., covering a myriad of art issues presented by prominent local artists. Free.

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 9. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Apollo 13.”

Sixth Annual Trunk or Treat

6-8 p.m. Oct. 9. St. Patrick Catholic School, 1501 Trotter Road, Largo. Event will feature will trick or treating, games and a costume contest for all kids. Hot dogs and treats will be available for purchase. Attendees will get to vote for your favorite vehicle and your favorite costume. Winners get prizes. To register your vehicle or business for this event, contact Patty Ruppel at pruppel@stpatrickcatholic.org.

Healing Food Series

6-8 p.m. Oct. 9. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Autumn is the season of the lungs, when breath, immunity, and skin health become especially important. This class focuses on foods that moisten dryness, support respiratory function, and enhance the body’s natural defenses. The class will cook with ingredients that support both emotional grief and physical resilience. Leave with recipes, inspiration, and lots of yummy foods to try. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

Game Show Night

6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. If you’ve ever wanted to be a contestant on your favorite game show, then get ready for an exciting evening. Enjoy a friendly competition at the Largo Community Center. Come as a team or be paired when you arrive.

Bernie Yoffredo Concert Series – Liz Glushko

6-7 p.m. Oct. 9. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor. Friends of the Palm Harbor Library will present cellist, composer and looping artist Liz Glushko as part of the Bernie Yoffredo Concert Series. Registration required. https://tinyurl.com/ms3c8rvd

Piper on the Pier

6:30-7 p.m. Oct. 9-10. Bon Appetit, 148 Marina Plaza, Dunedin. Enjoy the enchanting sounds of a Dunedin piper performing bagpipe melodies, including the beloved “Amazing Grace.” Some evenings, a Dunedin drummer may join in. Performances begin approximately 20 minutes before sunset. https://tinyurl.com/3w6hy7da

Movies in the Park

6:45 p.m. Oct. 9. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars in Largo Central Park. This week’s feature is “Monsters & Minions.” The event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Tents and alcohol won’t be permitted. For questions, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014 or email specialevents@largo.com

Largo Live

7-11 p.m. Oct. 2-Dec. 18. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy live music at the new stage at Horizon West Bay. This weekly event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. For questions call 727-587-6749 Ext. 5009 or email specialevents@largo.com

Music in the Park

7-9 p.m. Oct. 9. Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Get ready for a five-week fall lineup of Music in the Park. This month’s feature is Brigade (Heart tribute). Bring a lawn chair and blanket. Admission is free, parking is $3.

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10-11. 180 N Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

Dunedin Downtown Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10. Dunedin History Museum (parking lot), 349 Main St. Each Saturday, shoppers can pick up fresh produce and a wide choice of gourmet items.

St. Pete Saturday Morning Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10. St. Pete First United Methodist Church, 212 Third St. N. The weekly market features farm-fresh produce, artisanal food products and a wide range of arts and crafts. Different artists are invited to perform each week. The market will close through the month of September and return in October. https://saturdaymorningmarket.com/events

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Get Fit St. Pete: Trail Run

9-10 a.m. Oct. 10. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Petersburg. Join Healthy St. Pete and running coaches from St. Pete Running Company for a Trail Fun Run the second Saturday of each month. Explore Boyd Hill Nature Preserve while running, walking or jogging. All ages and levels welcome. Free. 727-892-5994.

Pumpkin Patch at the St. Pete Pier

Oct. 9-25. The St. Pete Pier, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Experience the magic of fall with a pumpkin patch at Family Park featuring pumpkins for picking and purchase, golden haystacks, a rustic truck and scenic pumpkin displays. Operating hours are Monday-Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is free.

ShredFest

9 a.m.-Noon. Oct. 10. Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo. A free document shredding and recycling event. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling, until noon or full capacity has been reached. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.

Folly Farm Market

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 10. Folly Farm Nature Preserve, 1550 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., Safety Harbor. Shop a variety of local vendors, browse a large plant sale, meet the farm animals, and get expert gardening advice from Master Gardeners. Every second Saturday of the month.

Second Saturday Tarpon Springs Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10. Mother Meres parking lot, Tarpon Avenue & ALT 19. Shop with local vendors featuring veggies, plants, jewelry, baked goods and arts. Sponsored by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. Tarponspringsfloridausa.com

USCG Auxiliary Recreational Boating Course

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 10. Gulfport Community Center, 1617 49th St. S, Gulfport. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-16 will hold the eight-hour course on the second Saturday of each month. Cost is $40 per person. To reserve a seat, call Marty Richardson at 630-674-5352 or email merichardsonjr.mr@gmail.com

The Market Marie

10 a.m. Oct. 10. Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Shop local with over 85 small business owners every second Saturday. Enjoy live music, delicious food, art, clothing, jewelry, henna, handmade candles, soap, pet treats, home goods and more.

Rock the Rocks: Market & Live Music

Noon-10 p.m. Oct. 10. The Original Crabby Bills, 401 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. Bring your friends, shop local, sip something cold, and enjoy the sounds of the beach. www.facebook.com/crabbybillsseafood

Saturday Sunset Market

4-8 p.m. Oct. 10. Dolphin Village, 4655 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Weekly Saturday market featuring local vendors, great food, and perfect sunsets.

Lealman Nights

6-9 p.m. Oct. 10. Raymond H. Neri Park, 4300 Duval Park Blvd., Lealman. The St. Petersburg Foundation is rebranding the Lealman Market, previously held during the day, into Lealman Nights, an evening market and movie event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for the movie. Outside food and alcohol are not permitted. Lealman Nights will take place the second Saturday of each month from October through May. Free. https://lealmanexchange.org/lealman-nights

Knights of Columbus Dinner

6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Resurrection Hall, 1955 S Belcher Road, Clearwater. Experience a delicious sit-down dinner to benefit the Knights of Columbus Council 14456. The menu features stuffed shells, meatballs, Italian green beans, antipasto, garlic roll, and cannoli. Beer and wine available. Deacon Frank Averill will be the guest speaker. $20. Seating is limited. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the church.

SUNDAY

Kenwood Sunday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 11. St. Petersburg High School, 2501 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Each Sunday, check out more than 75 vendors who offer produce, multicultural foods, innovative arts, hand-made crafts, sustainable, eco-friendly products and wellness services. Plus, enjoy live local music each week. Free.

Corey Avenue Sunday Fresh Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11. Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach. The market features about 100 vendors with fresh produce, baked goods, clothing, jewelry, art, home décor, gifts, souvenirs and more. Free parking is available at the library, City Hall and regular street parking.

Market on Main

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 11. Gazebo at John Wilson Park, 401 Main St., Safety Harbor. Join friends in the community for open-air shopping each Sunday.

Social Sundays

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11. Bottom of the Bin, 9444 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Artists and crafters are invited to work on projects in a shared environment. All types of projects are welcome but refrain from bringing anything overly messy. Free materials such as scrap paper, cardstock, and stickers will be provided. Secondhand art and craft supplies can be purchased before or during the event. Bring your own snacks and drinks, just no alcohol or anything messy. Free. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/4pn6yy5m

Free Sunday Dinners

1 p.m. Oct. 11. Seminole United Methodist Church, 5400 Seminole Blvd. Enjoy a free Sunday Dinner on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month year-round. Entrees vary, provided by Metropolitan Ministries, and the church members prepare fresh salads and homemade desserts. Live jazz/’50s-60s music too. No need to call ahead; all in the community are welcome and there is always plenty.

The Bay String Quartet

3 p.m. Oct. 11. Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave., Clearwater. Enjoy an afternoon of beloved melodies featuring pieces from classical literature (such as Haydn’s “The Lark” Quartet) plus American standards (“Over the Rainbow”) and ending with the passionate Latin tune (“Libertango”) by Astor Piazzola. Seating is first-come, first-served. Free, but $5-$10 donation suggested. https://peacememorialpresbyterian.org

Scottish Country Dancing

7-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin. First class is free. Wear soft, flat, secure shoes. No partner needed. To confirm a class, text 813-417-4627. Classes held weekly on Sundays through March 21.

Island Witches Dance Troupe

7:15-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Fenway Hotel, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. Grab a seat on the front lawn for a special Halloween season performance by The Island Witches Dance Troupe. Enjoy a spellbinding show featuring choreographed dance routines, LED spinning, and fire spinning, all brought to life by this talented local troupe. https://tinyurl.com/u3cjhwdc

MONDAY

Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2026

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12. James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. The James Museum is offering free admission on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Reserve your timed tickets online in advance to guarantee admission. Space is limited. https://tinyurl.com/3mh969hn

Rewild Your Garden

10-11 a.m. Oct. 12. Azalea Recreation Center, 1600 72nd St. N., St. Petersburg. Master Gardener Liza Ryan will discuss replacing traditional lawns with native plants and natural landscaping techniques to help homeowners “rewild” their yards. Presented by the Garden Club of St. Petersburg. Free. www.gardenclubstpetersburg.org.

Retired Employees of Pinellas County

Noon. Oct. 12. Perkins Restaurant, 2626 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater. Please arrive by 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. All Pinellas County government retirees and employees are welcome. REPCO meets once a month on the second Monday for lunch at a local restaurant. $10. RSVP to 813-855-3466.

Clearwater Duplicate Bridge Club

12:30-4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Oct. 12. Regions Bank Building, 2nd Floor, 2551 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater. Join a friendly club with “face-to-face.” Bring a partner or request a partner to play in pairs. Team games available on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m. and second and fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m.; Limited Master Points games available Thursday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. Saturday regular games with open pairs starting at 12:30 p.m. Entry fees are collected per player to play bridge game. Annual membership fee is $20. Additional fee for special games and for non-members. 727-726-0796. Clearwaterbridgeclub@outlook.com

All-Ages Landscape Halloween Painting

6-7 p.m. Oct. 12. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Celebrate the spooky season by painting a Halloween-inspired landscape. You’ll leave with a unique piece of art ready to frame and hang at home. Register for a free seat, spots limited. https://tinyurl.com/vfa462w4

TUESDAY

West Florida Y Runners Club

5 a.m. Oct. 13. Northside Christian, 7777 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Coached track workouts meet weekly. An all-paces welcome, 5-mile run meets at 5 a.m. in Dunedin at 2646 Bayshore Blvd. in front of the gym on Thursdays. Runners also meet on Sundays at 6 a.m. for a 13-mile loop, at the Clearwater City parking lot, 112 S. Osceola Ave. People run a variety of distances, up to 13 miles, and at a variety of paces.

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13. Gulfport’s Waterfront District, Beach Boulevard below 29th Ave. S. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, and local art and home goods. Local vendors line the street.

North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association Luncheon

11 a.m. Oct. 13. Clearwater Golf Club, 525 N Betty Lane. All retired school personnel and friends of education welcome. Lunch is $25. Get the location by RSVPing to npcrea@gmail.com.

Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle

1-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Different discussions every other week with Dr. James Y. Lin, Wellness Psychologist. Learn to experience a Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle through inspirational presentations & experiential learning.

Ukulele Strum Group

2-4 p.m. Oct. 13. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Every Tuesday afternoon, bring your ukulele and join the Hum n’ Strum group. Songs will be projected on a large screen to follow along. This group is designed for beginners with basic chord knowledge. All are welcome.

Beauty for Ashes

6-7 p.m. Oct. 13. Beacon of Hope Ministry, 2058 Weaver Park Drive, Clearwater. Beacon of Hope is now offering a new all-inclusive support group for families of those suffering in addiction. Meets weekly. For more information, contact Cindy Logan at cindy52logan@yahoo.com or 727-667-6096.

Pages & Pours Book Club

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 13. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. This new book club is meeting every second Tuesday. Formerly, it met at Wine at the Docks, Dunedin. This month’s read will be “The Things We Cannot Say” by Kelly Rimmer.

Interactive Walking Ghost Tour

6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13. 501 Central Ave. S, St. Petersburg. St. Petersboo Walking Ghost is produced by the oldest paranormal team in the Tampa Bay area, the SPIRITS of St. Petersburg. It is an interactive tour combining haunted history with paranormal investigation interactions and results. All locations have been investigated by the team and you will have an opportunity to see if they will interact with you. $28.52. https://tinyurl.com/37wzvzfv

Depression Bipolar Support Group

7 p.m. Oct. 13. Allendale Church 3803 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. Nonsecular, free, snacks and water provided. For individuals diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety or other mood disorders. Peer-to-Peer style with a circle of chairs, volunteer facilitators give structure to the meeting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Also meets Thursdays at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-410-1569 or visit dbstampabay.org for more info.

WEDNESDAY

Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 14. St. Alfred’s Episcopal Church, parish office (Building D), 1601 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor. Providing support and care for a loved one can seem like an overwhelming job, but you are not alone. St. Alfred’s can offer you support, understanding, learning and the hope you need to carry on with this difficult responsibility. Meetings are held every Wednesday. Call 727-785-1601 or email ar@stalfreds.net

Advanced Care Planning Workshop

2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 14-21. C.W.Y. VAMC Campus, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Bay Pines. Share, learn, and help your fellow veterans understand the benefits of planning for future health care decisions if you become too ill to make or communicate choices for yourself. Workshops are every second and third Wednesday of each month and held in building 101, conference room B-5. To register or for more information, call Denyse Wilkins at 727-398-6661, ext. 15932 or Pamela Zavala at 727-398-6661, ext. 19471.

Pilates on the Pier

6-7 p.m. Oct. 14. Family Park at St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Free and open to the public. Bring water, mat, and towel. Hosted second Wednesday of the month.

Sunset Yoga at the Pier

7-8 p.m. Oct. 14. St. Pete Pier at Family Park, 600 Second Ave. NE, St. Pete. Kristina Rich will lead a class that is grounding and fun, with lots of modifications offered to accommodate everybody. Practice as the sun sets over downtown St. Pete. Bring your mat and dress for comfort. Donations are appreciated but not required. Check the schedule on The Body Electric website or in The Body Electric app if you are unsure about weather cancellations, dates, or class time.

LOOKING AHEAD

Live Music Luncheon

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 15. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Enjoy a three-course lunch and an hour of live music. Each month, a local singer or band showcases their unique musical style. This month features Carla Hines - “Rustic Pumpkin Patch”. Visit the Largo Community Center to pick up your ticket and reserve your seat or table. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. No returns or exchanges. Call 727-518-3131 for questions and menu. $14.

AARP Safe Driver Two-Day Course

1-4 p.m. Oct. 15-16. Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 2nd St. N. Gain the skills and tools needed to drive safely on today’s roads and learn rules and hazards of the road. AARP fee is $20 for members with card/$25 for non-members. Registration is required. Call Safety Harbor Public Library at 727-724-1525 ext. 4107.

How-To Tech Workshop

5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Each class focuses on a different technology topic, ensuring that you gain a broad range of digital skills. Sessions include dedicated workshop time for hands-on practice, as well as opportunities to ask questions, troubleshoot issues, and get one-on-one support. Classes are designed for beginners with seniors in mind. No registration required.

Performance: Latin Jazz with Fernando Cruz

6-7 p.m. Oct. 15. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Fern & Friends present a one-hour concert at The Dalí Museum highlighting the rich contributions of Hispanic composers to the jazz tradition alongside original works by Fernando Cruz. Blending cultural influences with contemporary jazz, the performance honors the creativity, heritage and enduring influence of Hispanic voices on the evolution of jazz. $10. https://thedali.org/event/performance-10-15-26

Anatomy of the Herbalist

6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Discover the intricate skeletal system, a framework of bones and cartilage that supports and shapes the body, protects vital organs, and enables movement alongside muscles. Examine its structure and functions while applying your knowledge to common disorders that affect the skeletal system, deepening your understanding of its vital role in overall health. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club

6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Tarpon Springs Rec Center, 400 Walton Way. The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club, Inc., a 501(c)3 whose focus is to teach fishing to families and is open to the public, invites the community to meet and learn from Tarpon’s own Capt. Cory Palmer. Meets on the third Thursday of each month. www.tarponspringsfishingclub.com

Survivor Stories with The Florida Holocaust Museum

6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Safety Harbor Public Library Meeting Room C. Hear the personal story of a Holocaust survivor, as told by their child. The speaker will share their parent’s story of survival, discuss the multigenerational impact of the Holocaust, and how they are carrying on their parent’s legacy. Free.

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 16. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Hamilton.” Rated PG-13.

Concert Series on the Breezeway

6-9 p.m. Oct. 16. Largo Golf Course, 12500 Vonn Road. Every third Friday, enjoy a night of live music, delicious bites, and good vibes. Free admission, food and beverages for sale. Bands and food trucks to be announced. https://tinyurl.com/n9wfe32v

3rd Friday Street Celebration

6-10 p.m. Oct. 16. Main Street, Safety Harbor. Nine blocks of Main Street will come together to showcase the restaurants, bars, shops, and nonprofits in our vibrant community. The street is wet-zoned so that you can purchase and enjoy alcoholic beverages from your favorite establishment within the event footprint, which is alive with entertainment, activities, and shops open late. https://tinyurl.com/ahbttztm

Movies in the Park

6:45 p.m. Oct. 16. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars in Largo Central Park. This week’s feature is “Hocus Pocus.” The event is free and pets on leash are welcome. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. Tents and alcohol won’t be permitted. For questions, call 727-587-6740 Ext. 5014 or email specialevents@largo.com

Monthly KPB Gandy Beach Cleanup

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. South Gandy Beach, 13090 Gandy Blvd. N., St. Petersburg. Join Keep Pinellas Beautiful the third Saturday of every month at South Gandy Beach. Volunteers will assist with cleaning the shoreline and mangroves to preserve this vital ecosystem. Meet east of The Getaway about halfway down the beach. Look for the direction signs, table, and tent.

Watercolor Painting Show & Sale

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to shop from beautiful watercolor paintings or to browse the show. Contact instructor Kathy Lockhart at 727-470-3740 or Lockhart.net@verizon.net

White Cane Walk

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. Enjoy this fundraiser with friends and family, while raising awareness and support for the blind and visually impaired community. Enjoy this unique walk, with food, beverages, games, music, sensory stations and all types of activities. https://secure.qgiv.com/event/whitecanewalk2026

Pink-O-Ween Party

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor. Adults are invited to celebrate Halloween with pink-themed crafts, pumpkin painting, witch hat decorating and Breast Cancer Awareness Month resources. Registration required. https://tinyurl.com/mtjbjbk6

Welcome Back Plant Bingo Party

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. Clearwater Garden Club, 405 Seminole St., Clearwater. Enjoy plant bingo, a potluck luncheon, garden tours, refreshments and raffle baskets during the Clearwater Garden Club’s kickoff event for its 2026-27 membership year. Bingo cards are free, and winners receive plants as prizes. Donations will support the club’s efforts to preserve and restore green space in downtown Clearwater. Free; donations appreciated. www.clearwatergardenclub.com

Running a Profitable Life Story or Genealogy Business

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. There is high demand for professional genealogy and writing services. Learn how to make the leap from hobbyist to professional. In this session, you will be empowered to build a portfolio of work, set a price for your first client projects, and establish guardrails for profitability.

Kids Halloween Bash

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 17. TECO Hall, Oldsmar Public Library, Oldsmar. Dress up in costume for a Halloween celebration featuring balloon sculptures, caricature artists, photo opportunities, kids’ crafts, cash raffles and more. No registration is required.

All-Ages Harry Potter Trivia

2-3 p.m. Oct. 17. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Join a magical Harry Potter trivia event where participants of all ages can test their knowledge of the beloved series. Register for a free seat, spots limited. https://tinyurl.com/mvhkzwsp

Pittsburgh Tailgate on the Gulf

4-7 p.m. Oct. 17. TradeWinds Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. Pittsburgh fans can take over the beach for their own Tailgate on the Gulf celebration, featuring Pittsburgh-themed fare and the same lineup of music and fan experiences, plus a meet-and-greet with Steelers legends Max Starks and Willie Parker, hosted by former Steeler and ESPN analyst Merril Hoge.

Good Folk Fest

6-9 p.m. Oct. 17. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N., St. Petersburg. Enjoy live blues, art, and community in an evening benefiting inclusive arts programming for artists with disabilities. Headlining the festival is the Betty Fox Band. Guests can also enjoy dancing, shuffleboard, food trucks, a full bar, and an art auction. Tickets start at $40. https://tinyurl.com/5yykcwe3

3rd Saturday Swing Dance

7-11 p.m. Oct. 17. Palm Harbor Dancesport, 2710 Alt 19 N., Suite 201. Enjoy a night of dancing beginning with a lesson at 7:10 p.m. Sherry’s Steampunk Cabaret begins at 8 p.m. Tickets in advance are $15, which includes the lesson. $20 at the door, cash or Venmo. To purchase advance tickets, contact 727-564-6847 or 727-239-7007.

Halloween Boo-nanza

5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Create some chilling crafts and spooky surprises. For ages 5-12.

Neighbors in Need: Unhomed in St. Pete

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. First Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Cheri Holzbacher, CEO of the Homeless Leadership Alliance, will discuss homelessness in St. Petersburg, including who is most at risk and innovative approaches to helping people secure stable housing. The presentation is part of the Beach Drive Forums community speaker series and includes refreshments and a question-and-answer session. Free.

Words & Wine Book Club

6-8 p.m. Oct 19. Whistle Stop Grill & Bar, 915 Main St., Safety Harbor. Come and enjoy a discussion of this month’s book, “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi over a glass of wine. This book club meets the third Monday of each month.

HallowTween Party

6-7 p.m. Oct. 20. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Join the library for a variety of Halloween-themed games and treats. Plan to get messy. This event is intended for children in grades 4-7. Registration is required, seats are limited. https://tinyurl.com/3xfch4s6

Boozy Banned Book Club

7-8 p.m. Oct. 21. Cueni Brewing Co., 945 Huntley Ave., Dunedin. The Book of the Month might not currently be banned in Florida, but it’s on a list of banned books. The club’s purpose is to discuss books that might be considered controversial and have an open dialogue about the book and what might have led to those decisions. Boozy Banned Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month. This month’s read is “Forever” by Judy Blume.

Who Haunts Pinellas County

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. Gulfport Library. Local ghost hunter Brandy Stark discusses Pinellas County lore and legends and presents evidence from paranormal investigations conducted with Spirits of St. Petersburg. The program is part of the library’s monthly COF Presents series and is sponsored by the Circle of Friends.

Using Historical Literature to Explore Your Ancestor’s Lives

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. This presentation looks at how to use historical literature to flesh out the stories of our ancestors and provides examples to show what can be learned.

Spirits of the Sea & Shore: Ghost Stories & Maritime Legends

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Storyteller Samantha Martí-Parisi explores the folklore, legends, and ghost stories that have haunted coastlines near and far. Register for a free seat at https://tinyurl.com/c9f38dnr

Herbal Remedies for Orthopedic Wellness

6-8 p.m. Oct. 22. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Join Tricia for an enlightening session on Herbal Medicine designed to bolster your muscular and skeletal systems. As part of the class, you’ll have the opportunity to choose from a selection of herbs tailored to your needs, and you’ll create your own custom herbal blend to take home. Additional products can be crafted at a discounted rate of just $10 each. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

Annual Frenchy’s Stone Crab Festival

Oct. 23-24. Clearwater Beach, 41 Baymont St., Clearwater Beach. Frenchy’s Stone Crab Festival returns for its 42nd year, celebrating the opening of stone crab season with fresh Florida stone crab claws, live music, cold drinks and laid-back fun. The celebration includes the Clearwater Beach Block Party and the Dunedin Backlot Bash.

Hope for Huntington’s Memorial Golf Tournament

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 23. East Bay Golf Club, 702 Country Club Drive, Largo. The Sixth Annual Brittany Bosson Hope for Huntington’s Memorial Golf Tournament returns to raise awareness and funds to support Huntington’s Disease Society of America. This golf event represents a local opportunity for members of the Florida HD community to come together with friends, family members, neighbors and the community at large. $150-$500. https://tinyurl.com/2c8awzeb

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 23. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” Not rated.

Pumpkin Carving Workshop

5-7 p.m. Oct. 23. Largo Community Center, 400 Alt Keene Road. Each family will receive one pumpkin to carve. Our friendly (and slightly spooky) staff will be lurking nearby to offer tips, tricks, and inspiration for your pumpkin masterpiece. Whether you’re going for cute or creepy, this is the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season with family and friends. All minors must be accompanied by a participating adult. All ages welcome — costumes encouraged. Supplies are provided but limited, so don’t ghost us — register early. Call 727-518-3131 for more information.

Belleair Halloween Bash

6-8 p.m. Oct. 23, Dimmitt Community Center, 918 Osceola Road, Belleair. This spooktacular family-friendly event features a costume contest, spooky trail, treat stop, food, bounce houses, and more.

Treasure Island Halloween Spooktacular

6-8 p.m. Oct. 23. Treasure Island Community Center, Treasure Island. The city of Treasure Island will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular featuring trick-or-treating, interactive games, bounce houses, food trucks and family-friendly activities. A costume contest begins at 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to come in costume and bring a candy pail for an evening of Halloween fun. Free.

Barre with Freebird Fitness

8:30-10 a.m. Oct. 24. Family Park at St. Pete Pier, 600 2nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Bring your yoga mat, sweat towel and water and join Freebird Fitness every last Saturday of the month for a free 45-minute mat barre class. This barre class will be fun, invigorating, and structured for all fitness levels.

Free Food Giveaway

10 a.m. Oct. 24. Mount Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Mount Moriah AME Church hosts a free food giveaway the last Saturday of every month.

Haunted Graveyard Experience

7-9 p.m. Oct. 24. Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole. Families are invited to explore a new immersive Haunted Graveyard Experience featuring spooky characters, Halloween surprises, Candy Town for children and a costume contest with age-based categories and a family/group division. Proceeds will benefit Foster Kids of Pinellas County and other Rotary-supported charities. $5 entry fee.

Sueños de Dalí

8-11 p.m. Oct. 24. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. Join the Dalí Museum’s signature fundraising soirée, where the Museum and gardens transform into an enchanting world of surreal glamour, imagination and indulgence. Enjoy unlimited themed cocktails, curated bites from local culinary partners, live entertainment and exclusive after-hours access to the permanent collection galleries, including a display of Dalí’s jewelry designs. $150-$175. https://thedali.org/event/suenos-de-dali

Barktoberfest

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25. John Morroni Memorial Dog Park at Rosselli Park, 11650 Capri Circle S., Treasure Island. Pet lovers and their four-legged companions are invited to enjoy live music, food and drinks, vendors, giveaways, adoptable pets, demonstrations by the St. Pete Training Club and a dog costume contest at noon. The annual community event also features local shelters and rescue organizations. Free.

Halloween on Central

Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 25. Central Avenue, from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street to 31st Street, St. Petersburg. Halloween on Central returns with 22 blocks of costumes, trick-or-treating, events and vendors throughout the Grand Central and EDGE districts. Admission is free and pets are welcome.

Free Sunday Dinners

1 p.m. Oct. 25. Seminole United Methodist Church, 5400 Seminole Blvd. Enjoy a free Sunday Dinner on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month year-round. Entrees vary, provided by Metropolitan Ministries, and the church members prepare fresh salads and homemade desserts. Live jazz/’50s-60s music too. No need to call ahead; all in the community are welcome and there is always plenty.

Sunday Musicale: Sunshine City Chorus

3-4 p.m. Oct. 25. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free musical performance featuring timeless classics and modern favorites presented in rich four-part harmony by an award-winning chorus. From lively, foot-stomping up-tempos to tender, beautifully blended ballads, this dynamic ensemble delivers a program filled with energy, heart, and charm.

Trick or Treat at the Library

5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Visit the library to go trick-or-treating at the library. At each desk you visit, you’ll receive a treat. For children ages 3-12.

Booked for the Night

6-7 p.m. Oct. 26. Seminole Community Library at St. Petersburg College, 9200 113th St. N. Seminole. Booked for the Night serves as a new evening forum where community members, particularly working-age adults, can connect, discuss literature, and build relationships. This month’s read is “The Stationery Shop” by Marjen Kamali.

Character Parade

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Come to the library dressed as your favorite character to enjoy a fun-filled morning of stories, songs and surprises. For children ages 2-5

Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle

1-4 p.m. Oct. 27. Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Different discussions every other week with Dr. James Y. Lin, Wellness Psychologist. Learn to experience a Wholistic Wellness Lifestyle through inspirational presentations & experiential learning.

Kayaking Adventure

6-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Coffee Pot Park, First St. NE & 31st Ave NE, St. Petersburg. Held the fourth Tuesday of each month, meet Get Fit St. Pete members for a workout adventure on the water. Registration is required. 727-892-5994. HealthyStPeteFL.com/get-fit

Pre-K Not-So-Spooky Storytime

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. Join in the Halloween fun with stories, songs and crafts with a not-so-spooky theme. For children ages 3-5 with an adult helper.

The CCC History and Records

1-2 p.m. Oct. 29. Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. They were the young men of the Civilian Conservation Corps far from home in the nation’s publicly owned forests and parks. They earned money to send back to their families and contributed to the renewal and beautification of the country. Learn the history that led to the need for this government project and what was accomplished, and how you can find your own CCCer.

Film Screening: The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie

5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. The evening will feature a brief introduction and Q&A with Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Christopher Ward, offering a lively look at Buñuel’s enduringly strange and subversive masterpiece. $10. https://tinyurl.com/mprnpwwp

The Pillars of Health with Ayurveda Series

6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Traditions Herb School, 6340 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Explore the lymphatic system through both a Western and Ayurvedic lens, and why it’s so vital for immunity, detoxification, and overall balance. This class is ideal for anyone feeling sluggish, puffy, or in need of revitalization. You’ll walk away with tangible practices to promote circulation, clarity, and lightness in both body and mind. We’ll be making medicine together in class-bring your 4-ounce jar along to take home. To register for this class, visit TraditionsHerbSchool.com/2026-classes

Science Bingo

10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 30. East Lake Community Library, 4125 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor. Join the library for a fun morning learning, have fun, and a chance to win prizes. Science bingo will be hosted by Taste of Science Tampa, a nonprofit registered in Florida, with a mission to create unique connections between people and science. Register for a free seat at https://tinyurl.com/3us76tv7

Friday Movie Matinee

1 p.m. Oct. 30. Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. Enjoy a free movie showing every Friday. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Friends of Seminole Library. Donations are appreciated. This week’s film is “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.” Rated PG-13.

Main Street Trick-or-Treat

4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Main Street, Safety Harbor. Put on your costume and come to Main Street and trick-or-treat in a safe family atmosphere. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Bayshore Boulevard to Ninth Ave. In addition to City Hall and Fire Station 52, Main Street businesses and organizations will be handing out treats. https://tinyurl.com/bdfh6yjy

“Field of Screams” Halloween Spooktacular

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Seminole Recreation Center Multipurpose Fields, 9100 113th St. N. This outdoor family-friendly event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome. Featuring trick or treating, costume contest, carved pumpkin contest and more. $7 activity band required for the bounce zone. https://tinyurl.com/5e2t9t8e

Show Car Soirée: Trunk or Treat at Fenway

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Fenway Hotel, Front Lawn, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. Show cars will take over the lawn, each decked out in Halloween spirit and ready to welcome trick-or-treaters. Families can stroll among classic cars and custom builds, admire the creative displays, and collect plenty of candy along the way. Complimentary to attend. RSVP is required. https://tinyurl.com/3xu5bp2c

Annual Halloween Carnival

6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. White Chapel, Palm Harbor. Enjoy games, activities and Halloween fun during the Palm Harbor Library’s annual community carnival celebration.

Trick or Treat at the Library

3-5 p.m. Oct. 31. Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor. Families can visit trick-or-treat stations throughout the library, where staff in costume will greet visitors and hand out treats. No registration required.

Kenwood Halloween Party

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Kenwood, St. Petersburg. Brandy Stark will bring a portable paranormal museum to the neighborhood’s Halloween celebration. For information, email hanna@historickenwood.org.

Largo Evening Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 31. Ulmer Park, 301 W. Bay Drive, Largo. On the fourth Saturday of each month, wander through different tents adorned with artisanal goods, from handmade jewelry to organic produce, all while enjoying the music from local musicians. There will be food trucks onsite for purchase.

Salsa and Bachata at the District

6-11 p.m. Oct. 31. The District, 520 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Salsa and Bachata at the district is a high-energy, free Latin street dance party on the last Saturday of the month in downtown Clearwater. Whether you’re an experienced dancer or just looking for a fun night out, everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available from nearby restaurants and bars. https://tinyurl.com/mu8jktyd

Fenway Fright Night

7-10 p.m. Oct. 31. Fenway Hotel, 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. Come dressed in your favorite costume and immerse yourself in a night filled with music, themed décor, seasonal flavors, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re gathering with friends or planning a unique night out, the trick package offers everything you need to experience the excitement, elegance, and festive spirit of Fenway Fright Night. $59-$89. https://tinyurl.com/5b2zybrd

Little Surrealist Tour

10:15-10:45 a.m. Nov. 1. The Dalí Museum, One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. On the first Sunday of each month, the Dalí Museum welcomes families with kids ages 4-11 years old to join a tour of its permanent collection. A Gallery Admission ticket is required to access the galleries.

Beachside Book Club

10:30 a.m.-Noon. Nov. 3. Chapel by the Sea, 54 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach. Meetings will be the first Tuesday of each month. Books will be the group’s choice in all genres. The club will plan to go somewhere nearby for lunch afterwards.

Welcome Newcomer Club

11:30 a.m. Nov. 3. Belleair Country Club, 1 Country Club Lane. The club is welcoming to all women, whether new to the area, newly retired or simply seeking to socialize and join in the many activities offered by the club. Luncheons are held the first Tuesday of each month. For more information, call Diane at 301-693-0219 or visit www.welcomenewcomerclub.com

Health on the Horizon

Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 4. Horizon West Bay, 440 W. Bay Drive, Largo. Prioritize your health at Health on the Horizon, a free monthly wellness series held on the first Wednesday of each month. Enjoy expert-led presentations from HCA Largo on a variety of health topics, with select events also featuring fitness classes and other wellness activities.

Bay Sailors

5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Mugs Sports Bar & Grill, 13563 Icot Blvd., Clearwater. Meets on the first Wednesday of the month throughout the year. Bay Sailors welcomes anyone to its membership who is interested in sailing, is single (defined as one who has no legal impediments to marriage), over 21 years of age, and who is physically able to maneuver in tight quarters. Although helpful, no prior sailing experience is required. BaySailors.org