Things to do around Tampa & Wesley Chapel: Oct. 15-21

Our Top 3

Fall Fest

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Enjoy live entertainment throughout the day with the Carrollwood Strummers, storyteller Windell Campbell, New Horizons, and the Carrollwood Jukebox Big Band. The kids’ zone will feature bounce houses and a petting zoo from 1-4 p.m. Free. https://tinyurl.com/3w9zd54u

Upper Tampa Bay Oktoberfest

5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16-18. Tampa Bay Downs, 11225 Race Track Road, Tampa. The Upper Tampa Bay Oktoberfest is back with something for the entire family, with a full array of Bavarian-themed good times, open car shows, challenge games, wiener dog races, kids’ fun zone, and more.

Juntos y con Ritmo Concert

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Suncoast Credit Union will host its inaugural Juntos y con Ritmo concert as part of its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The evening will feature a lineup of Latin music artists including Gente de Zona, Alexandra Queen, also known as Alexandra La Reina De La Bachata, and Grupo Manía. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations that support education, economic empowerment, health and community development. Suncoast members receive 50% off tickets. https://tinyurl.com/rarwtbma

THURSDAY

Carrollwood Strummers

Noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The Studio, Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Strummers Ukulele Group meets weekly. All skill levels are welcome. Look for the green building behind the main building. Access parking from Casey Road. candyotte@aol.com

“Artist Talks: Colores, Hilos e Historia”

6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. Ana G. Méndez University Tampa Bay Campus, 5225 Memorial Highway, Tampa. Presented by the Coalition of Hispanic Artists and Ana G. Méndez University, this artist-talk series is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month exhibition celebrating Latin American traditions through photography, painting, folkloric dress and cultural expression. Features artists from Puerto Rico, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala and the United States. Free. artcha.org

Third Thursday Tampa

6-10 p.m. Oct. 15. Grand Central at Kennedy, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., Unit 208, Tampa. Since 2012, every third Thursday features live music, cocktails and food trucks on Madison Street at Grand Central at Kennedy in the center of the Channel District of downtown Tampa.

Line Dancing Lessons

7-9 p.m. Oct. 15. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Grab your boots and join Keel and Curley Winery every Thursday for free line dancing lessons on the Patio at Keel Farms. Come early and enjoy a delicious dinner from our farm-fresh menu before heading outside to dance the night away under the stars.

FRIDAY

“Come From Away”

Oct. 16-18, 23-25. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. New Tampa Players will stage the acclaimed musical “Come From Away,” based on the true story of a small Canadian town that welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers following the Sept. 11 attacks. Tickets available at NewTampaArtsCenter.org

Howl-O-Scream

Select nights. Sept. 25-Oct. 31. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa. Step into Tampa Bay’s most terrifying Halloween event, where fear takes over every corner of the park. Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream transforms the entire park into a nightmarish realm of horror from haunted houses and scare zones to live shows and thrill rides consumed by darkness. https://tinyurl.com/4hu5ahma

Senior Social

3 p.m. Oct. 16. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Jim Dine: Swaying in the Florida Night Reception

5-8 p.m. Oct. 16. GraphicStudio, 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa. The public is invited to a free reception celebrating the exhibition, featuring a survey of the artist’s collaborative prints and sculpture editions created at the studio from 1973 to 1989. This evening event includes complimentary refreshments and visitors will be allowed to view the exhibition and production areas of the studio. Visitor parking is free and available at Graphicstudio.

Scream-A-Geddon Horror Park

7 p.m. Sept. 25-Nov. 1. 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. Scream-A-Geddon returns for horror lovers across the Bay Area. Offering 60 acres of terrifying scares makes Scream-A-Geddon one of the best horror parks in America. Closing hours vary. Tickets start at $35 and increase $6 when purchased at the gate. https://screamageddon.com

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Fred Rubino and Michael “Wheels” Parise

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16-17. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Comedy Cosa Nostra brings together a pair of Italian-American comedians — Michael “Wheels” Parise and Fred Rubino for an unforgettable night of brutally honest, no-holds-barred comedy. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Karaoke Nights

7-9 p.m. Oct. 16. Shops at Wiregrass Center Court, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Guests can sing their heart out while listeners grab some light bites or drinks from nearby eateries. Karaoke is free. Normally presented every third Friday of the month. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

“Arsenic and Old Lace”

8 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 23-25. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Arsenic and Old Lace is a classic dark comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family. Matinee performances available. $28. https://tinyurl.com/mw5789r5

“Bat Boy: The Musical”

8-10:30 p.m. Oct. 16-18, 23-25. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Based on a ridiculous tabloid story, Bat Boy: The Musical is a comedy/horror show about a half-boy/half-bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. For lack of a better solution, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker, where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family and taught to act like a “normal” boy. $30-$35. https://tinyurl.com/5pcpxx2v

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 16-30. Multiple Hillsborough County recreation centers. Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, costumes and Halloween-themed activities at recreation centers throughout Hillsborough County, including Northdale, Emanuel P. Johnson, Bealsville, Miller Park & Life Center, Jackson Springs, Keystone, Mango, Ruskin and Victor Crist Community Center Complex. Free. https://hcfl.gov/events/trunk-or-treat

SATURDAY

Hyde Park Village Pumpkin Patch

Oct. 10-25. Hyde Park Village, Tampa. Hyde Park Village’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns with pumpkins, seasonal activities and fall-themed programming benefiting the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The patch will be open 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Proceeds support the Humane Society’s work helping animals in need.

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 17-18. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area.

Florida Extravaganza Toy Show

9 a.m. Oct. 17 and 10 a.m. Oct. 18. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Tampa. All toy lines covered from vintage to modern. $10-$15. Parking is $10 online or $12 at the gate. https://tinyurl.com/3t22jh32

The Tampa Congenital Heart Walk

9 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17. Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Congenital Heart Walk is a 1 mile walk that raises money to fund congenital heart defect research. Nearly 40,000 babies are born with a CHD each year in the U.S. Register at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/tampa

Creepy Crawlies in the Garden

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. VISTA Gardens, 13572 S. Village Drive, Tampa. Free event for all ages featuring insect encounters, scavenger hunt, crafts, bug tasting, carnivorous plant demo, face painting and more.

Saturday @ Zephyr Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. First Baptist Church Zephyrhills, 38300 5th Ave. Enjoy artisan works and delicious eclectic choice of faire at Zephyr Park. A monthly event with something for everyone. Free admission and free parking.

Community Block Party Celebrating the Mary W. Sierra Family YMCA

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17. Mary W. Sierra Family YMCA Pavilion, 4379 Wellbeing Way, Wesley Chapel. The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA will host a community block party celebrating the opening of the new Mary W. Sierra Family YMCA. Families can meet staff and members, enjoy community activities, learn about YMCA programs and facility offerings, and celebrate the opening of Wesley Chapel’s first YMCA. Free.

Harvest Days

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 17-18. Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Celebrate fall on the farm every Saturday and Sunday in October. Free admission, $10 parking.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Majesty of Rock

4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Starkey Ranch TLC, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Be transported back in time to experience a classic rock concert with Majesty of Rock. Majesty of Rock pays homage to Journey’s greatest hits with the perfect blend of guitars, synthesizer, acoustic piano and blended harmonies. $13. Seating is general admission. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/SRTheatreTickets

La Septima: The Salon

6 p.m. Oct. 17. University of South Florida School of Theatre & Dance, TAR 120, 3837 USF Holly Drive, Tampa. Experience selected excerpts from La Séptima, and join founder, artistic director and choreographer Paula Nuñez for an intimate evening exploring the research, inspiration and creative process behind the work. $50. https://tinyurl.com/375zhtsr

Pet Emergency Education

6-9 p.m. Oct. 17. Courteous Canine, 3414 Melissa Country Way, Lutz. Canine and feline CPR and first aid certification class. Proceeds raised will benefit Dog Safety Council. $75 covers official certificate, eBook copy of the class textbook and a 2-year subscription to an online animal resource center. To register, visit www.petemergencyeducation.com

Dog Bingo

6-10 p.m. Oct. 17. Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Play 10 rounds of Bingo, with each winner getting to choose a prize basket filled with dog swag and Keel Farms/Keel & Curley goodies. Plus, enter a 50/50 raffle for another chance to win while supporting Florida Giant Dog Rescue.

SUNDAY

The Market at Water Street Tampa

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18. Water Street, 971 Water St., Tampa. Every third Sunday, start fresh with The Market at Water Street Tampa. Shop from 60-plus local food and wellness-focused vendors with an array of fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, fair-trade, vintage or eco-friendly products.

Charity Golf Tournament

11 a.m. Oct. 18. Westchase Golf Club, 11602 Westchase Golf Drive, Tampa. Enjoy an afternoon on the green putting with the Westchase Krewe of Freebooters. Proceeds will benefit Westchase Charitable Foundation. https://freebooterskrewe.com/golf-1

Board Game Night

1-11 p.m. Oct. 18. The Tampa Bay Bridge Center, 114 W. 109th Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Gaming Guild invites the public out for weekly game nights on the first and third Sundays of the month, as well as every Wednesday and Friday evening from 5:30-11 p.m. Trial memberships give you access to regular gaming sessions up to 30 days free. tampagamingguild.org

MONDAY

East Pasco Democratic Club

6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Genesis Center, 38112 15th Ave., Zephyrhills. Meets every third Monday of the month. Topic is winning the midterms elections. Refreshments served. All friends of the Democratic Party are welcome. For details visit www.eastpascodems.com, email eastpascodems@gmail.com or call 813-383-8315.

TUESDAY

New Tampa Women’s Prayer Connection Luncheon

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20. Tampa Palms Golf and Country Club, 5811 Tampa Palms Blvd., Tampa. $30. Make your reservation by calling Diana Strickland at 813-833-4458.

Here There Be Dragons

3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 20. Lutz Branch Library, 101 W. Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz. Explore dragon folklore from around the world and make a dragon egg replica to take home. Recommended for teens. Free; registration recommended.

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Oct. 20. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Big Band Jam

7 p.m. Oct. 20. Concordia Village Tampa, 4100 E. Fletcher Ave. Come out and enjoy music performed by a 17-piece big band every Tuesday in the senior ballroom. Free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness Walk

10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 21. Citrus Park Town Center Mall, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa. Free and fun Senior Fitness Walk every Wednesday morning. Meet at the mall entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods. 813-494-6376.

Al-Anon Family Groups (Families and Friends of Alcoholics)

7-8 p.m. Oct. 21. Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Road, Temple Terrace. Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group meets each Wednesday.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is country music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Haunted History of Florida

2-4 p.m. Oct. 23. Town ’N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa. Explore Florida’s most historic and unsettling hauntings and learn the real stories behind the state’s ghostly legends. Recommended for adults. Free; registration recommended.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Oct. 23. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat

4-9 p.m. Oct. 24. Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park, 601 Water St., Tampa. Families can enjoy more than 50 treat stations, themed activities and Halloween fun along the Riverwalk. Free.

Fall Festival 2026

6-9 p.m. Oct. 24. Family Recreation Complex, 6610 Whiteway Drive, Temple Terrace. Temple Terrace Parks & Recreation will host a free family-friendly Fall Festival featuring Trunk-or-Treat, a hayride, petting zoo, mysterious maze, carnival games, a DJ and dancing, and a costume contest. Attendees are encouraged to bring a shelf-stable food item to support the Temple Terrace Elementary School Food Pantry. Free.

Charitable Evening of Music Benefiting The Inspire Foundation

6-9 p.m. Oct. 23. The Shops at Wiregrass, Wesley Chapel. The Inspire Foundation and The Shops at Wiregrass will host an evening of live music featuring internationally acclaimed guitarist Pavlo Simtikidis. The event will raise awareness and support for programs that provide performing arts opportunities to children with disabilities and autism throughout Tampa Bay. A Pavlo Series Signature Guitar will be raffled, with 100% of raffle proceeds benefiting The Inspire Foundation. The event is free and open to the public, with donation opportunities available.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Cody Smith

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. From a kid who couldn’t leave his room due to severe social anxiety to a comedian with 9 million-plus followers - that’s the Comedic Cody story. Cody Lewis Smith grew up in tiny Altavista, Virginia, and turned his natural gift for making people laugh into an empire. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

Halloween Pickleball Tournament

8 a.m. Oct. 24. Branchton Park. 15504 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa. Players can compete in a Halloween-themed pickleball tournament as part of Hillsborough County’s monthlong lineup of seasonal events. Free.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Sunshine Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24. Midtown Tampa, 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa. This vibrant community market offers an exciting variety of fresh produce, artisan goods, delicious foods, and unique finds from an incredible array of local makers. Live music kicks off at 10 a.m. sharp on the green, bringing even more energy to this dog-friendly and family-friendly popular market. Every fourth Saturday of the month.

Pioneers and Beers

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. Featuring the best of Florida’s pioneer heritage alongside craft beer and spirits tastings from local breweries and distilleries. Enjoy live entertainment, browse unique vendors, sample delicious food, and explore the kids’ zone. Visitors can also experience hands-on pioneer demonstrations, historic buildings, exhibits, and activities. $5-$25. https://tinyurl.com/4f7vt8tp

Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat

4-9 p.m. Oct. 24. Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park, 601 Water St., Tampa. The celebration includes approximately 50 treat stations, costume contests, a 4:30 p.m. “Thriller” flash mob, DJs, food trucks and a 7:15 p.m. screening of “Ghostbusters.” New this year, a sensory relief zone with noise-reducing headphones, fidget and sensory items, comfortable seating and other resources.

Tall Tales of Old Florida

6:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa. Explore Tampa’s 19th century living history museum by night. Meet storytellers who will spin wild yarns about a few of Florida’s unexplained oddities. A little scary, a little funny and always family friendly. Before and after your tour, enjoy Victorian games and activities. Not recommended for children under 6 years old. $18. All tickets include a festive snack and drink. Advance ticket purchase required. https://tinyurl.com/2eahyu7d

Jewish Book Festival Tampa

Oct. 25-Nov. 1. Tampa JCCs and Federation, 522 N. Howard Ave., Tampa. The annual festival features acclaimed authors, discussions and community programs celebrating books and literature.

Sunshine Sunday

8-10 a.m. Oct. 25. Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. Sunshine Sunday is a special monthly event on the last Sunday of the month for children with special needs and their caregivers. Come explore the museum with lights and sounds turned down and sensory-adapted tools, special programs, and community resources at your fingertips. $5 for nonmembers, free for members.

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 25. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Broadway Open Mic Night

7-9 p.m. Oct. 26. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Enjoy an evening of Broadway favorites with live piano accompaniment during this open mic event. Free admission. NewTampaArtsCenter.org

Stars, Stripes and Music: A 250th Annual Celebration

6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. The New Tampa Piano and Pedagogy Academy will present “Stars, Stripes and Music: A 250th Annual Celebration,” featuring student performances and a musical tribute marking America’s 250th anniversary. Free

Movie Screening: “Five Nights at Freddy’s”

6-8 p.m. Oct. 27. Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa. Enjoy a screening of the 2023 film “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Recommended for teens. Free; registration recommended.

Dade City Photo Club

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 27. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Join fellow photographers to share ideas, showcase favorite photos, and connect with others who share a passion for capturing the world through a lens. Bring your camera and your favorite photograph of Dade City, or simply your favorite photograph, and be part of the beginning of a new creative community in East Pasco. https://tinyurl.com/sjaueuam

Ales and Tales Book Club

6-7 p.m. Oct. 28. In the Loop Brewing, 3338 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Join an adults-only book club, recommended for ages 21 and older. This month’s book discussion will be on “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is rock and roll music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

Stage Fright

7 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. This special limited engagement performance of classic scary tales read by some of CWP’s most accomplished actors is sure to get you primed for Halloween. Not recommended for young children. $20. Special matinee available 2 p.m. on Oct. 31. https://tinyurl.com/52dd354t

Loyalty and Allegiance During the American Revolution

7-8 p.m. Oct. 29. John F. Germany Public Library, 900 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. Explore the many factors that influenced loyalties during the American Revolution and the complex nature of Revolutionary-era allegiances. Recommended for adults. Free.

Halloween Skate Jam

Oct. 30-31. Various Hillsborough County skate parks. Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation will host Halloween-themed skate jams featuring costume contests, skating activities and family-friendly fun. Events will be held at Carrollwood Village, Providence Skate Park, Jackson Springs and Apollo Beach. Free.

Making Stickers with the Silhouette

4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30. New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa. Learn how to use the Silhouette Cameo and create simple vinyl stickers. Recommended for teens. Free; registration recommended.

Rock the Cosmos: Laser Light Show

6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Step inside America’s second-largest planetarium and experience vivid laser visuals, dynamic music, and dazzling special effects. Before the lasers hit the dome, enjoy a live star show, taking you on a journey into the night sky. This evening’s shows feature the music of Fright Light (Halloween music) (6:30 p.m.) and Metallica (8:15 p.m.). All laser shows contain a sequence of flashing lights. $10-$13. https://mosi.org/event/laser-light-shows

The Music of James Taylor

8-10 p.m. Oct. 30. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. The St. Pete Collective will perform a tribute concert celebrating the music and legacy of singer-songwriter James Taylor. Tickets available at NewTampaArtsCenter.org

Great West Chase

7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 9 a.m. Oct. 31. West Park Village Town Center, Westchase. Organized by WOW magazine, the race benefits area elementary schools. The Great West Chase now sees over 1,300 runners in three different races—a 10k, 5k and Fun Run. $25-$60. https://greatwestchase.wixsite.com/website

Oakstead Family Fun Run

7:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Oakstead Elementary School, 19925 Lake Patience Road, Land O’ Lakes. Costumes are encouraged for this family fun run. Choose from a 2-mile course or 1-mile fun run. This event is not chip timed. T-shirt and medal registration must be completed by Oct. 15, finisher medal only registration deadline is Oct. 23. $20-$35. Register on Pasco ONE.

Scarecrow Run 5K

8 a.m. Oct. 31. Little Everglades Ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Dade City. Join the inaugural Scarecrow Run 5K, a family-friendly run/walk benefiting the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to spend your morning, participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. $40. https://tinyurl.com/52ev6rv5

Paws in the Park

10 a.m.-noon Oct. 31. Apollo Beach Dog Park. Dog owners are invited to bring their pets in costume for a Spooktacular Pooches on Parade. Photos will be available, and prizes will be awarded to the top three costumed dogs. Free.

India Festival

10 a.m. Oct. 31. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301, Tampa. Celebrate Indian culture with dance performances, food, exhibits, music and family-friendly activities.

The Brewer’s Masquerade

7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Enjoy a “Dungeon Crawler Carl” Halloween Bash at the ABL. https://tinyurl.com/yev8vc83

Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 1. Hyde Park Village, 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa. Fresh Market is a monthly farmers market every first Sunday of the month featuring over 80 local vendors including produce, handcrafted goods, plants and more. While you shop and stroll, enjoy live music. This event is pet friendly.

Board Game Night

1-11 p.m. Nov. 1. The Tampa Bay Bridge Center, 114 W. 109th Ave., Tampa. The Tampa Gaming Guild invites the public out for weekly game nights on the first and third Sundays of the month, as well as every Wednesday and Friday evening from 5:30-11 p.m. Trial memberships give you access to regular gaming sessions up to 30 days free. tampagamingguild.org

Mixtura

3-5 p.m. Nov. 1. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Bassist and composer Alejandro Arenas leads Mixtura in a performance blending a variety of musical influences and styles. Tickets available at NewTampaArtsCenter.org

Land O’ Lakes Photography Club

7 p.m. Nov. 3. Zoom. The Land O’ Lakes Photography Club meets the first Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Those with an interest in photography may attend a first meeting by contacting Lillian Cucuzza at LandOLakesPhotoClub@gmail.com for a link to meeting and further information. www.landolakesphotographyclub.com

Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4. Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 241-263 E Madison St., Tampa. Featuring tasty treats from a variety of local vendors, the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta occurs the first Wednesday of every month.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 5. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Science After Dark

6-9 p.m. Nov. 5. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Enjoy an exciting night out while exploring the wonders of science in a fun and engaging environment. Sip on a curated selection of beer and wine samples (must provide a valid ID). Indulge in a variety of delicious appetizers throughout the event, and don’t miss the chance to treat yourself to liquid nitrogen ice cream. Then, head over to the Saunders Planetarium to experience shows that take you on a journey through the cosmos. Tickets available for adults 18 and older only. https://mosi.org/event/science-after-dark

11th Annual Craft Fair

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Village Presbyterian Church, 13115 S. Village Drive, Tampa. The fair will feature a variety of unique art and crafts, live music and a bake sale. Barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs and more will be available for purchase.

Native Plant Walk at Lettuce Lake

9-11 a.m. Nov. 7. Lettuce Lake Park, 6920 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa. Come discover the beauty of native plants on a guided walk with a representative of the Suncoast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. The two-hour walk will start behind the Joel E. Jackson Nature Center in the Native Plant Garden. Walks are free but there is a $2 entrance fee.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 7. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area. Find great produce at great prices, gourmet foods & sauces, fresh baked breads, prepared foods, herbs & plants, pet treats, honey, fine cigars, unique gifts, photography, artwork, jewelry, woodworking, bath & body products, candles & so much more.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Museums On Us Weekend

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. The Museums on Us program offers Bank of America and Merrill Lynch debit and credit cardholders free admission to over 225 museums and cultural institutions across the United States on the first full weekend of every month.

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Nov. 7. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Night Sip + Shop

5-9 p.m. Nov. 7. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Enjoy a day on the farm while browsing a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade goods, art and crafts, baked items, and boutique products. Grab a drink while you shop; wine, cider, and craft beer are available. Farm-fresh food will also be available in the Tasting Room. Held the first Saturday of each month.

Seminole Heights Sunday Morning Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 8. American Legion Post 111, 6918 N. Florida Ave., Tampa. this vibrant market features over 70 local vendors offering everything from fresh produce and artisanal goods to delicious food and unique handmade items. Enjoy live local music as you stroll through the market, which is both dog-friendly and family-friendly, with free parking available. Every second Sunday of the month. www.tampabaymarkets.com/seminole-heights-sunday-market

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 8. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

An Afternoon with Marla R. Miller

1:30 p.m. Nov. 9. New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Author Marla R. Miller will discuss her book, “Betsy Ross and the Making of America,” at a special event presented by the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the author and have books signed after the presentation. Free books will be available while supplies last. Recommended for adults. Free.

Tuesday Night Lights with Off Balance Run Club

6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 10. Armature Works Pier, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. Every 2nd Tuesday of the month, join Off Balance Run Club for a group 3-mile run starting and ending at Armature Works that travels along the Tampa Riverwalk. Take in the beautiful views and meet new people. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Cornhole Tournament

7-10 p.m. Nov. 10. Shops at Wiregrass on Piazza Avenue, Wesley Chapel. Every second Tuesday of the month, join the Wiregrass cornhole tournament. Players can come solo or with a partner for a chance to win prizes, as well as fuel up with bites and drinks nearby. $10. Register online or at 6:15 p.m. before the tournament starts.

U.S. Army Ranger Association Golf Tournament

Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 11. Westchase Golf Club, 11602 Westchase Golf Drive, Tampa. Support your local veterans and enjoy an afternoon on the green. Proceeds provide financial assistance and scholarships to Rangers and their families. $100-$400. https://members.ranger.org/event-6612514