Amy Ruiz and Jason Fernández: Two leadership stories leaving a mark on Tampa Bay

Leadership can manifest in many ways. Sometimes it is exercised by advocating for those who need someone to speak up for them. At other times, it involves protecting a community’s history so that its roots do not fade with the passage of time.

This year, those two forms of service will be recognized by Tampa Hispanic Heritage, Inc., an organization that has selected attorney Amy Ruiz and entrepreneur Jason Fernández as the 2026 Hispanic Woman and Hispanic Man of the Year.

Both will be honored during the 38th annual Tampa Hispanic Heritage, Inc. Gala, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. at the Hilton Tampa Downtown.

Amy Ruiz: Justice, resilience and service

As the founder of Amy Ruiz Law, PL, Ruiz has built a distinguished career in the fields of criminal defense, personal injury, and traffic law.

A graduate of the University of Florida and the Florida State University College of Law, she has worked on various sides of the judicial system, serving as both an assistant public defender and an assistant state attorney. This experience has given her firsthand insight into the system’s complexities and an understanding of how important it is for every individual to have committed legal representation.

Her leadership extends to the legal community as well. Ruiz served as president of the Tampa Hispanic Bar Association and, in 2024, received the Raymond E. Fernandez Award for her contributions to the Hillsborough County criminal justice system.

However, her story is not defined solely by professional achievements. Ruiz is also a breast cancer survivor and a mother of two daughters – experiences that reflect the strength and resilience with which she has faced every stage of her life.

Her selection as Hispanic Woman of the Year recognizes a career dedicated to justice, as well as the example of a woman who has transformed her challenges into a platform to serve and inspire others.

Jason Fernández: Preserving the soul of Ybor City

To speak of Jason Fernández is to speak of Ybor City — of its flavors, its traditions, and the generations of families that have shaped its history.

Fernández is a fourth-generation Tampa native, a food industry entrepreneur, and the owner of the Historic Hospitality restaurant group. With over 40 years of experience in the sector, he has contributed to the development of Ybor City’s culinary and entertainment scene while working to preserve the cultural identity that distinguishes this historic neighborhood.

He also currently holds the title of Mayor of Ybor City, a ceremonial role deeply rooted in the community’s traditions.

Through his restaurants and civic engagement, Fernández has created spaces where history is not merely remembered but shared around a table, passed down through family recipes, and transformed into an experience for new generations.

Throughout his career, he has received numerous accolades for his contributions to Ybor City’s culture, hospitality, and community. His designation as Hispanic Man of the Year celebrates that very commitment to protecting Tampa’s legacy while helping to build its future.

Recognizing those who pave the way

Since 1979, Tampa Hispanic Heritage, Inc. has worked to promote, preserve, and celebrate Hispanic heritage in Tampa Bay. With 47 years of service, it is considered the region’s oldest Hispanic non-profit cultural organization.

The Hispanic Woman and Man of the Year awards represent some of the organization’s most significant honors. Each year, the organization recognizes leaders whose professional excellence and community commitment have made a lasting impact both within and beyond Tampa Bay.

The celebration also serves a forward-looking purpose. Through its various events, THHI raises funds to provide higher education scholarships to deserving local students.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/32s7c5wt