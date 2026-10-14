Raprager Farms’ Fall Fest offers more than pumpkins

ODESSA — Fall Fest is back at Raprager Farms, and the pumpkin patch is only the start.

The festival runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November at the longtime Odessa farm, which bills the event as a choose-your-own-adventure. Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and ticket prices vary by arrival time.

Beyond the pumpkins, visitors will find a large petting zoo with goats, donkeys, chickens and even an emu, along with hayrides, play and bounce areas, and local vendors selling goods and treats. Live entertainment, ax throwing, and mechanical bull riding are offered on select weekends.

The Haunted Barn, a perennial favorite, offers family-friendly frights and tours, and the Raprager Farmers Market greets visitors on the way out.

New this year is Whizk & Brew, a year-round restaurant run by chef Jessica Tomlinson and her family. It serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks, with indoor and outdoor seating.

The farm’s zipline is closed pending a state inspection. Weather can affect Fall Fest weekends, but tickets will be honored through the end of the year.

The farm is also in the decorating business this season. For a package price, it will dress up customers’ front porches and yards with pumpkins and other fall decor.

For more information on Fall Fest, Whizk & Brew and decorating packages, visit rapragerfarm.com.