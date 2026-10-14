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Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will celebrate the grand opening of its new Parrish location on Friday, Oct. 16.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will celebrate the grand opening of its new Parrish location on Friday, Oct. 16. [ Photo courtesy of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard ]

Rita’s Italian Ice to celebrate new Parrish store with giveaway

The first 25 guests in line will receive free Italian ice for a year

By Tampa Bay Beacons

October 14, 2026

PARRISH — Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will celebrate the grand opening of its new Parrish location on Friday, Oct. 16, with giveaways, discounts and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The store, located at 8980 U.S. 301 N., Unit 126, Parrish, will kick off the festivities at 4 p.m. The first 25 guests in line will receive free Italian ice for a year, while the next 25 guests will receive a free 6-ounce Italian ice. From 4 to 6 p.m., visitors can enjoy appearances by Rita’s mascot, prize-wheel games and face painting.

The shop also will offer $2 small Italian ice, $3 small Gelati and buy-one-get-one Italian ice coupon cards during the event.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Founded in 1984 in Pennsylvania, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard operates more than 600 locations in more than 30 states and is known for its Italian ice, frozen custard and Gelati frozen desserts.

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Tampa Bay Beacons
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