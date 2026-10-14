The Hernando Fishin’ Report: Redfish bite on fire right now

Guide bites

Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports that the redfish bite has been nothing short of phenomenal. Fish are schooling and working mangroves and hard-bottom points and bars in the outside Gulf waters, but also in backwaters, inside creeks and around the creek mouths, with lots of slot-size fish around. Frequent rains have left the water murky, which makes fresh cut bait a better choice, though live sardines also can produce. Some of the bigger fall trout are starting to show in better numbers on grass bottom in 4 feet of water, and around oyster beds and rocks in shallower water. Their numbers will only get better, and once the water cleans up look for that action to pick up. Snook have been on the outside mangroves and rocks, as well as in backwaters, so finding them about anywhere now is possible. Offshore, this should be a good week for mangrove snapper. The bite has been very strong in 25 to 35 feet of water and though the Gulf is likely to be muddy for a while, the snapper feed well in low visibility on cut bait and shrimp. The hogfish may be there with them, though anglers will do better fishing in at least 32 feet of water with shrimp.

Capt. Mike Senker (352) 584-6297: Capt. Mike says anyone looking to get out deep for red snapper may want to think about scheduling for next week to give the Gulf some time to clear up from the hurricane. Clean water is needed to see the best action on that species. Closer to shore, the Gulf is likely to bounce back and clean up by the weekend, so mangrove snapper and hogfish, along with Spanish mackerel (and who knows, maybe the odd kingfish) are likely targets. Start in about 25 feet for the snapper, with deeper water a better bet for the hogs. Live shrimp is great, though frozen shrimp also works. Capt. Mike reminds everyone that on Oct. 15 stone crab season opens and there will be lots of trap buoys to watch out for when running. All the baited traps in the water can be great for fishing, with anglers seeing a variety of species fired up with all that scent in the water.

Tackle shop roundup

Dixie Lee Bait & Tackle (352) 596-5151: Mark says the redfish bite over the past week has been solid on the inside and outside waters along the Hernando coast. Fish are on the rocky Gulf points, oyster bars and mangroves, but also working into back bays and in the creeks. Cut mullet and ladyfish have been good baits, especially when the water is muddy. Some bigger trout in better numbers were showing up in catches before the hurricane and this could be a breakout week where the trout action gets better. At this time of year, they are over grass bottom on flats but also around rocks and bars, where some of the biggest fish are taken. Snook are starting to stage around creek and river mouths, which is typical of fall when they don’t like being too far away from warmer backwaters just in case a cold snap arrives.

Mad Mosquito Outdoors (352) 556-2055: Jorge says he’s heard from customers that the trout bite on the grass flats along the Hernando coast has been very good, with some quality fish starting to show up. Live shrimp or jigs with soft plastics take them. He expects the trout action may get stronger from here into winter. There also are some reports of pretty good redfish action, though customers seem to be backing off that species to take advantage of the trout action. Others have reported lots of sharks on the shallow flats and many anglers are landing a variety of species. Some have been running north as far as Crystal River and beyond for what’s been a pretty good bite on black drum.