The Pasco & North Pinellas Fishin’ Report: Rain presents a challenge, but reds are biting

Guide bites

Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports that the redfish bite has been nothing short of phenomenal. Fish are schooling and working in mangroves, as well as the hard-bottom points and bars in the outside Gulf waters. They also are in backwaters, inside creeks and around the creek mouths, with lots of slot-size fish around. Frequent rains have left the water murky, which makes fresh cut bait a better choice, though live sardines also can produce. Some of the bigger fall trout are starting to show in better numbers on grass bottom in 4 feet of water to around oyster beds and rocks in shallower water. Their numbers will only get better, and once the water cleans up look for that action to pick up. Snook have been on the outside mangroves and rocks, though also in backwaters, so finding them about anywhere now is possible. Offshore, this should be a good week for mangrove snapper. The bite has been very strong in 25 to 35 feet of water and though the Gulf is likely to be muddy for a while, the snapper feed well in low visibility on cut bait and shrimp. The hogfish may be there with them, though anglers will do better fishing in at least 32 feet of water with shrimp.

Capt. Matt Cowden (727) 534-6603: Capt. Matt says weather has been a spoiler over the past week, but whenever there is a window of better conditions, the redfish bite has been great. He notes that we are in that transitional period where cooling water and fall conditions spark the redfish action and the fish are more apt to chase live baits, which also means they will be more responsive to artificial baits. Redfish can be found almost along the Pasco coast with oyster bars, mangroves and rocky flats. This time of year, they start schooling, so if you find one, there are likely many more nearby.

Capt. Cody Albright (727) 992-3918: Capt. Cody says the past week has been a challenge due to rain and muddy water along Pasco’s coastline. He expects water to remain dirty for a while and his focus this week will be on water around the mouth of the Cotee and Anclote Rivers, with his targets being redfish, followed by snook and perhaps tanging with some schools of jacks running around now. A highlight over the past week has been some big Spanish mackerel on the flats along Pasco, with fish taken in 3 to 5 feet of water near the stilt houses out of the Cotee River. Some of these fish have been large, with specimens up to 4 pounds hooked.

Tackle shop roundup

The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Capt. Bill says the rain can be a spoiler but, on the upside, it is cooling the water down a lot and the fish like that. Inshore, the numbers of reds and snook and trout on his trips over the past week are up. The overall size of all three species hasn’t been much to brag about, but the numbers are hard to beat, with 40 to 60 fish per trip not unusual. Inside creeks on higher tides has been where the best action is being found. For the bigger reds, look for them in very shallow water on the flats, where schools are hunting food. Water where the shorebirds are walking up to their knees is where the reds can be easily spotted as they move. Getting out of the boat and wading may be the ticket in such shallow water. Spoons and weedless jigs are good baits and allow for long casts to ensure anglers can stay far enough away from the reds so that they don’t spook. For those who prefer natural baits, cut pinfish is a good choice. Look for the cooler water this week to only improve what has been a growing trout bite, with bigger fish showing up each week. Channels and the sand bar off the north end of Anclote Key are good places to find them. The Spanish mackerel are there, as well, with any lure that shines a good choice. A frozen chum block over the side is a good way to get the bite going. Live sardines or jigs with soft jerk baits are good options for the trout.

Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488): Larry says all the rain over the past week has cut into the number of anglers coming into the shop, so there hasn’t been much to report. For this week, the best bet in the post-hurricane conditions is for anglers to target redfish with cut bait like ladyfish, mullet or pinfish. The water is likely to be murky going into the weekend, which means the scent of dead bait is a good way to attract reds who depend on their noses when water visibility is poor. Places to fish include the mangroves and bars around the mouth of the Anclote River, as well as the channel spoils there. For trout, the grass beds off the beach at Fred Howard Park may be a good bet. Live shrimp or jigs with soft plastics are good baits to try. Larry thinks it also might be a good time to start looking for Spanish mackerel schools. The area off the north end of Anclote Key, as well as hard bottom just west of the island, are good places to try. If the water is dirty, chumming is the best way to go but if clean enough, trolling live baits or spoons can be an option.

Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Michael reports that rainy weather has meant fewer anglers getting out over the past week, though he expects more will get out this week to sample the post-storm bite. Prior to the storm, the redfish and snook bite around mangroves, bars and spoils near the mouth of the Anclote River was pretty good and that action could resume this week. Murky water may be the rule at least until the weekend, so anglers may want to shift to using cut bait to allow the scent to do the job of helping snook and reds find the bait. Customers have not been reporting much of a trout bite over the past week, but the time is right for more and bigger trout showing up, so anyone fishing will want to sample the grass flats in 4 to 8 feet of water with live shrimp or jigs. There also are reports of more sheepshead starting to show up around structure. They begin gathering at this time of year and are a staple catch into the winter.