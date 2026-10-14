The Vampire Circus to visit Van Wezel

SARASOTA — The Vampire Circus will roll into town for a show on Sunday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m., at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $41. Visit www.vanwezel.org or call 941-263-6799.

Heralded as a mix of circus cabaret and theater, The Vampire Circus is a mysterious, tantalizing, fun, dark, cutting-edge production guaranteed to amaze the senses. The Vampire Circus brings together elements of Tim Burton and Cirque Du Soleil. Attendees can expect a phenomenal night of live entertainment, based on the multidisciplinary skills of international performers showcasing theater, dance, and gymnastics. This amazing show pushes the physical boundaries of human performance and leaves audiences amazed, astounded, and astonished.

Mortal spectators will experience horrific feats of Cirque acrobatics, comical audience interactions, contortionists, jugglers, acrobats, and clowns. Tantalizing sounds, and mesmerizing illusions catapult audiences into an emotional roller-coaster of fear and joy, laughter, and wonder with raving cheers for a “Mad Graveyard Clown.” The 90-minute production is an immersive ride through the underworld and vampires. The Vampire Circus was inspired by the magical, captivating allure of legendary traveling carnivals — and a vision of Francisco Santos, CEO founder and Cirque Du Soleil veteran performer.

Set in Bohemia during the 19th century, Count Dracula contemplates a plan for world domination, when he decides to open a traveling circus with his bodyguards. The Vampire Circus is a perfect cover-up to travel unnoticed and begin his world reign of terror and turn all humans into an army of vampires for global dominance. The Vampire Circus is a journey that takes audiences into an immersive experience, plunging guests into a deep hypnotic state while “breaking the fourth wall.” With Vampire Circus, audiences are fully integrated into what is happening in front of them, surrounding them, and at times “inside” of them.