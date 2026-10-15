5 things to know about the 45th annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival

MADEIRA BEACH — One of Madeira Beach’s biggest annual events is returning later this month, bringing seafood, live entertainment and Halloween-themed festivities to the waterfront.

Here are five things to know about the 45th annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival.

The festival runs Friday-Sunday, Oct. 23-25

The festival will take place Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25, at John’s Pass Village in Madeira Beach. Festival hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

A grouper dinner kicks off the festivities

A special kickoff event, “Gather for Grouper,” will be held Thursday, Oct. 22. For $30, attendees can enjoy a grouper dinner while helping launch the weekend celebration. Organizers say the event is designed to bring together residents, community leaders and festival supporters ahead of the festival.

Halloween fun is part of the weekend

The festival includes a Halloween theme, with trick-or-treating planned throughout John’s Pass Village on Friday night. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and visit participating businesses. On Saturday, adults can take part in a costume contest and block party from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring live music, cash prizes and themed entertainment.

Seafood, music and vendors are major attractions

Festivalgoers can expect fresh Gulf seafood, live entertainment on multiple stages, arts and crafts vendors, specialty merchants, beverage stations and family-friendly activities.

Music is a centerpiece of the festival, with performances scheduled throughout the weekend on the Sun Cruiser Stage, VSPC Stage and East End Stage.

Friday’s lineup features Mia Marlene, Carlos & Joe, Miguel Lantigua, King Pin, Sticks & Stones, Spy vs Spy, the Matt Knabe Band and Home Grown, a Zac Brown tribute act.

On Saturday, festivalgoers can catch performances by Danny Bub Combo, Najibo Music, Urban Gypsies, Saltwater Crush, Shawn Brown, John Frenzi and The Higher Standards, in addition to the evening costume contest and block party.

Sunday’s schedule includes Sarasota Slim, Alex Whalen, Motel Funk, Mixed Signal, Swipe Right, Joey Young and Uptown Funk.

Admission and shuttles are free

While some special events require tickets, admission to the seafood festival itself is free.

Free shuttle service and parking will be available during the weekend from Madeira Beach City Hall (300 Municipal Drive) and, on Saturday and Sunday from Madeira Beach Fundamental School (591 Tom Stuart Causeway). Four shuttles will be running an hour before the festival starts and an hour after it closes each day of the festival.

For more information, entertainment schedules and tickets for the Gather for Grouper event, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9d9bj9u