Bluffs Wine Walk returns with even more offerings

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Wine Walk returns Saturday, Oct. 24. Organizers say the 12th edition will be the biggest yet, with a new party bus shuttle, an added check-in site and plenty of live music.

The Bluffs Business Association’s annual sip-and-stroll runs from 3 to 7 p.m. along Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive. BBA President Larry Bell said this year’s event will feature more than 90 participating vendors, live music, a hog roast, prizes and giveaways.

Last year’s Wine Walk drew a record crowd, and Bell said he expects this year’s to be bigger.

The most visible change is how people will get around. Star Trolley’s Pink Champagne Bus will replace the Jolley Trolley as the event’s shuttle. The specialty bus has a lounge area, a bar and a dance floor, and it holds 16 passengers.

“The bus ride is free, and it will run the normal route of the old Jolley Trolley for the entire time the event is going on,” Bell said.

The event also is adding a check-in site. Stefanec’s South Barber Shop, near Mehlenbacher Road, joins Valley Bank, BayFirst National Bank and Belleair Market, giving attendees another entry point along the route.

The Surfin’ Raccoons will return to the main stage at the Bluffs Community Center. This year, the Smart Monkeys and other bands also will play at the check-in sites.

The hog roast outside the community center also returns, provided through contributions from presenting sponsor the Silver Queen, the city and the BBA.

Advance tickets cost $39.19 at eventbrite.com/e/bluffs-wine-walk-2026-tickets-1990719482561. Tickets also will be sold on the day of the event by QR code for an additional $10.

“Attendees purchasing tickets on site via the QR code will receive an email with their tickets, just like the people who purchase in advance through Eventbrite,” Bell said.

All ticket holders must be at least 21 and show valid government-issued photo identification at check-in. Organizers encourage attendees to drink responsibly.

Bell has been involved with the Wine Walk since it began, working alongside former BBA President Bonnie Trembulak. The event has grown every year since and has been named Best Attraction and Event by Tampa Bay Beacons readers three years in a row.

“I’ve watched so many people put their hearts into this event over the years,” Bell said in an email. “To see it become a tradition that people look forward to, and to still be part of it today, means a lot to me, and Bonnie and the people who started this deserve real credit.”

Bell said the Wine Walk reflects the BBA’s mission of supporting local businesses through networking, promotion, partnerships and community events, bringing vendors and business owners together with thousands of residents and visitors.

“Whether you’re in Belleair Bluffs, Largo, Clearwater Beach or one of our coastal communities, my goal is to keep bringing people together and finding new ways to help local businesses succeed,” he said.

For more information, visit BBAStrong.com.

For more information on the 2026 Bluffs Wine Walk, visit BBAStrong.com.