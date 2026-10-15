Belleair Garden Club kicks off season of gardening, fall fun

BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club is beginning a new season, with an October lineup reflecting traditional events of the fall.

The month began with a presentation about native plants by Wilcox Nursery, followed by a field trip to Folly Farm.

Upcoming events include:

• Oct. 23 — Town of Belleair Halloween Bash

Stop by and say boo! Belleair Garden Club volunteers will welcome families and hand out treats at the Town of Belleair Halloween Bash from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dimmitt Community Center, 918 Osceola Road in Belleair.

• Oct. 24 — Florida Botanical Gardens Pumpkin Fest

Join the fall fun at Pumpkin Fest at the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the Belleair Garden Club’s table to create a fun and festive fabric pumpkin. This activity is suitable for all ages. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Florida Botanical Gardens.

• October 31 — Boo-tanical Plant Swap & Potluck

Celebrate Halloween with plants, food and friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the clubhouse. Bring plants, cuttings or seeds to share and a dish for the potluck. This informal gathering is free and open to all.

For event details, RSVPs and membership information, visit BelleairGardenClub.com.