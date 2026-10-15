Composer shares her thoughts on new work celebrating America’s founding

Karen LeFrak has a full calendar these days. A pianist with 22 albums and another on the way, her restorative-style of music streams to 60 million online listeners. She breeds champion poodles, writes children’s books and this summer served as composer-in-residence at the Garth Newel Music Center in Virginia. Then the National Symphony Orchestra commissioned her to compose a new work to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Florida Orchestra performs the piece — American Promise — Oct. 16-17.

We caught up with the versatile, 79-year-old musician and asked about telling a story of freedom, gratitude and hope through notes on a page.

How does a composer actually write about America and what musical components make it American? You chose a fanfare as your venue.

“To me, a fanfare was the perfect way to announce a celebration. Since it has deep roots in both British and American traditions, I began with a bold brass motif. A march naturally followed, suggesting both freedom and the determination to preserve it. From there, the music becomes more lyrical and reflective, expressing gratitude before returning to the opening fanfare, but this time joined by the timeless words of the Declaration of Independence.’’

When you sit down to begin a piece like this, how do you start? With a home key, a melodic theme?

“I usually begin with a musical idea rather than a key. In this case, the opening motif came first. Once that appeared, the architecture of the piece unfolded naturally.’’

How do you evoke the concept of freedom in abstract terms?

“The opening motif isn’t meant to describe freedom literally. Rather, its bold, questioning character invites the listener to think about freedom. As the motif returns in different keys, rhythms and orchestrations, it grows into an affirmation.’’

Is the music optimistic?

“Yes. It is ultimately a declaration of pride, gratitude and optimism. While every generation faces challenges, I wanted this work to remind us of the ideals that continue to unite us.’’

The music depicts American’s landscape. Was Aaron Copland an influence?

“The Americana section certainly brings to mind the wide-open landscape of America. I hear wheat fields moving in the wind, farmhouses, and people tending the land. Interestingly, Copland wasn’t consciously in my mind while I was composing, but I smile at the comparison. Shortly before beginning American Promise, I had written a piano piece called Appreciation, which was inspired by the same sense of gratitude.’’

How does the climax recall the words Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness?

“Strident percussion and soaring ascending scales in the woodwinds create a feeling of striving upward, almost reaching toward the sky. Those musical gestures become punctuation for each of the Declaration’s great ideals.’’

How do you feel when hearing one of your works performed for the first time? Does it sound pretty much like you expected in your head?

“It is thrilling! As I listen, I’m completely absorbed, hearing music come alive through the musicians. Every performance teaches me something new about the piece.’’

American orchestras are playing much more music by women composers today, from Clara Schumann to Florence Price to Gabriela Ortiz to you. Some say the woman’s voice as a serious composer was neglected in the recent past and is now becoming a collective force. Do you see this happening?

“Absolutely. Orchestras today are much more aware of voices that were historically underrepresented, and they’re embracing the opportunity to present music by women composers. The same is true of chamber ensembles.’’

You also write children’s books, which suggests, perhaps, your faith in young people and their future.

“Yes. Writing for children reflects my optimism about the next generation. Whether through my children’s books or my music. I hope to spark imagination, curiosity, and a lifelong love of the arts. Sleepover at the Museum, my children’s book which I later scored for orchestra and the upcoming tale Fifi at the Fontainebleau are examples.’’

You have recorded more than 22 albums, and they seem to have recurring themes, such as solace and peace of mind.

“Yes. Many of my recordings are intentionally peaceful. I hope listeners find them calming, restorative, and perhaps even healing.’’

American Promise was recorded at Abbey Road Studios, where the Beatles made history. Was that an adrenalin rush?

“It exceeded every expectation and recording there was unforgettable. The only disappointment was it rained, so I never got to recreate the famous Beatles crosswalk photo. That means I’ll have to go back.’’