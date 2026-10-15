Hamilton’ to return to Straz

TAMPA — The North American touring production of “Hamilton” will arrive in the Tampa Bay area for performances from Oct. 21 through Nov. 8, in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets range from $59 to $209. Visit strazcenter.org.

“Hamilton” is an unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

It is the epic saga that follows the rise of founding father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

“Hamilton” features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.