North Redington Beach goes ahead with Gulf Beaches library funding

NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — The town will keep helping fund the Gulf Beaches Public Library through March 31, 2027, after commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the interlocal agreement that pays for it.

The amendment, approved on the consent agenda at the Oct. 8 commission meeting, adds six months to an agreement that took effect Oct. 1, 2021, and had been set to expire Sept. 30. Redington Shores, Redington Beach, Treasure Island and Madeira Beach are also parties to the agreement.

Also on the consent agenda, commissioners approved a resolution supporting Madeira Beach Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks’ board membership with Forward Pinellas and a proclamation declaring Sept. 25 Dolly Parton Day in the town.

Forward Pinellas serves as both the Pinellas Planning Council and the county’s Metropolitan Planning Organization. Brooks took office as Madeira Beach mayor in June 2024.

The proclamation, which designates Sept. 25 of each year, honors Parton’s contributions to music, philanthropy, literacy, education, health, conservation and culture. It cites her lifelong goal to, in her words, “make as many people happy as I could in this life,” and urges residents to follow her “legacy of charity, kindness, service, perseverance and love of community.”

Under old business, commissioners gave final approval to three ordinances. Each passed unanimously on second reading after passing unanimously on first reading Sept. 10.

The first amends the town’s disturbing-the-peace provisions. Town Clerk Mari Campbell said the ban on construction-site activity before 8 a.m. remains in full effect.

The second adopts the town’s capital improvement plan for 2027 through 2031. Campbell described it as a standard document identifying the town’s major expenditures over the next five years.

The third concerns the March 9, 2027, municipal election. Seats 1 and 2, held by Commissioners John Messmore and Rick Nagrabski, will be on the ballot along with the mayor’s seat, held by Jay Super. Qualifying runs Dec. 4-18. Residents interested in running should contact the town clerk.