Straz to host Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour

TAMPA — The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area for a show on Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $71.80. Visit strazcenter.org.

The tour will bring the original midnight movie into prime time, and on a super-size screen to boot. Patricia Quinn, who played the role of Magenta in both the stage and film versions, will be on hand for the screening of a new 4k restored version of the film along with a live shadow cast and, of course, audience partici … PATION!

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a 1975 musical comedy horror film produced by Lou Adler and Michael White, directed by Jim Sharman, and distributed by 20th Century Fox. The film remains in limited release 51 years after its premiere, with screenings often scheduled around Halloween. It is the longest-running theatrical release in film history.