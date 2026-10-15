YouTubers Dan and Phil to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — Dan and Phil will bring “The Hard Launch World Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show on Monday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $70.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

In this unhinged and unafraid new era, join Dan and Phil live with their explosive new stage show for a much-needed night of outrageous oversharing, scream-laughing, and celebrating that we’re all still here and we made it. This show is for everyone — from casual male-podcast listeners to friends and fam that lost bets, and the people that have been here since the beginning. Attendees under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Dan and Phil are legends of the internet. Since posting their first YouTube video together from a bedroom in 2009, they have conquered the globe. Racking up billions of views, millions of followers and breaking ground in every field — from International No. 1 Bestselling books to mind blowing theatrical stage shows on sold out world tours, and award-winning TV and radio broadcasting.

Dan and Phil created much of social media culture as we know it today and are on a pantheon of all-time internet-breaking fandoms whose influence can only be matched by some of the biggest music artists and fictional franchises ever. Their comedy videos haven’t only provided levity and entertainment over the years — but through their openness around mental health and their queer identities, have become support and much-needed representation for many young people around the world.

Most recently, Dan and Phil brought social media to a standstill again when they confirmed their long-rumored relationship in the acclaimed feature-length video that became their now-iconic “Hard Launch,” before launching their chart-topping “Hard Launch” podcast — an unfiltered new space where they can finally be their truest, hilarious selves. Having grown up with (or some would say raised) an entire generation online, they’re turning the volume up when the world needs it most: proud, unapologetic and more unfiltered than ever.