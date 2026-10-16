Around town: Clearwater news briefs

Coast Guard Auxiliary offers final boating safety classes of 2026

CLEARWATER — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Clearwater Flotilla will offer its Boat America safety course twice more before the end of the year, once online and once in person.

• Oct. 24-25: Live, instructor-led classes on Zoom.

• Nov. 21-22: In-person classes at the Coast Guard Auxiliary facility, 510 N. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.

Both sessions run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The course, taught by Auxiliary instructors, is open to beginners and experienced boaters. It is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and meets Florida’s boating safety education requirement.

The $50 fee covers the textbook, materials, instruction, the final exam and processing for a permanent Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Boating Safety Education ID card for those who pass.

Florida law requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who operates a vessel with 10 horsepower or more to complete an approved course and carry the card, with some exemptions.

To register or for more information, email clwtr.auxboating@gmail.com or visit clwboatingsafety.com/boater-class-registration.

Rescued manatees on view at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER — Two male manatees rescued earlier this year can now be seen by visitors at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where they are in the second stage of rehabilitation.

Axle and Gilbert arrived Sept. 23 from ZooTampa, which gave them critical care after their rescues. Public viewing opened Sept. 30.

Gilbert was rescued Jan. 2 in Sun Springs as an emaciated orphaned calf with a low body temperature. Axle was rescued Feb. 21 from shallow water in Venice, suffering from cold stress.

Since their arrival, aquarium staff have let the pair adjust to their new surroundings, set a daily routine and gradually moved them to a full diet.

Both are expected to stay at the aquarium for several more months, with release into the wild planned for early 2027.

Christian university to open Clearwater campus

CLEARWATER — Cedarville University, a Christian university in Ohio, will open a Clearwater location in partnership with Calvary Church Clearwater, with classes starting Jan. 4.

The campus will initially offer a bachelor’s degree in biblical and theological studies. Applications opened Oct. 2.

“We were approached by various church leaders about opening a location in Clearwater and prayerfully sought the Lord’s direction,” university President Thomas White said. “After careful review and extensive discussion with Florida stakeholders and state officials, we believe now is the time to bring Cedarville to Florida.”

The university said the five-year joint venture with Calvary Church will give it a presence in the Tampa Bay area and help it build relationships with churches, families and prospective students.

Nearly 500 Florida high school students take Cedarville courses through its dual-enrollment program, according to the university, and the Clearwater location would let them continue their studies closer to home.

Cedarville is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is seeking the commission’s approval of the Clearwater site as an additional location. The campus will open under a provisional license from the Florida Commission for Independent Education.

Clearwater adds tracking technology to trash collection

CLEARWATER — The city’s Solid Waste and Recycling Department has begun using Routeware, a platform that gives crews in-cab tablets for digital route management and lets supervisors track trucks in real time.

The system also centralizes complaint reporting and collects data the city says will help staff spot trends, measure performance and make routes more efficient.

Onboard cameras let staff review footage when a resident reports a missed pickup, so they can confirm whether service was completed.

Salvation Army honors Tampa Bay Magazine publisher

CLEARWATER — Margaret Word Burnside, publisher and editor of Tampa Bay Magazine, received the 2026 Dr. William E. Hale Community Spirit Award at the Salvation Army’s 20th annual Community Prayer Breakfast on Sept. 24.

The breakfast, held at the Salvation Army’s local headquarters, featured prayers for military members, people experiencing homelessness, health care workers, families and others.

Prayers were offered by Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector; Michael Blue of Joy of the Gospel Ministries; Annah-Lauren Hooten Valicoff of BayCare Health System; and Bill Layman of the Salvation Army’s advisory board.

Gil McArthur, the 2023 award recipient, was the featured speaker.