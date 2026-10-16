Around town: Largo news briefs

Largo recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LARGO — The City Commission has proclaimed October Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Police Chief Mike Loux accepted the proclamation Oct. 6 on behalf of the Police Department and thanked commissioners and city leaders for their support of victims. He was joined by police victim advocates Alexis Singh and Linda Riley.

Singh noted that about 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetimes, and she urged residents to learn how to recognize and report it.

Resources for victims and families are available at Largo.com/VictimAdvocate.

Lighthouse of Pinellas sets White Cane Walk

LARGO — Lighthouse of Pinellas will hold its second annual White Cane Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at Largo Central Park.

The walk, held in conjunction with White Cane Awareness Day on Oct. 15, raises money for the nonprofit’s programs and highlights the white cane as a symbol of independence and mobility for people who are blind or visually impaired.

More than 400 people attended last year’s inaugural walk.

The family-friendly event will include live music, games, sensory experience stations and crafts focused on white cane awareness and safety.

To register, donate or sponsor, visit secure.qgiv.com/event/whitecanewalk2026.