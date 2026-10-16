Around town: Pinellas beaches news briefs

St. Pete Beach Public Library lists weekly events

ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library has announced its upcoming programs:

• Monday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Sunny Days Retiree Wellness Expo: Explore local resources and meet community organizations offering ways to stay healthy, independent, safe and engaged in retirement, from health and financial planning to lifelong learning, recreation and social activities.

• Tuesdays, 10 a.m. — Storytime: Stories, songs and movement that build early literacy and motor skills, for children 5 and younger and their caregivers.

• Tuesday, Oct. 20, 4-5 p.m. — Play With Clay: Children 3 and older can create sculptures from modeling clay.

• Wednesday, Oct. 21, 9-9:45 a.m. — Click With Confidence: Email Basics: A beginner-friendly session with hands-on practice.

• Wednesday, Oct. 21, 1-4 p.m. — Open Mahjong: Bring friends and play. No instruction is provided.

• Thursday, Oct. 22, 10-11 a.m. — Inclusive Art Hour With Creative Clay: Make art alongside teaching and member artists from Creative Clay, a nonprofit that provides arts programs for people with disabilities. Materials are provided.

• Thursday, Oct. 22, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Understanding Elder Abuse: Community Action Stops Abuse, a certified domestic violence center in Pinellas County, will discuss how to recognize and prevent elder abuse and the resources available to victims and caregivers.

• Thursday, Oct. 22, 4-5 p.m. — Tech Help: Get help with phones, computers and library apps. No repairs. Sign up for a 30-minute appointment at calendly.com/stpbeachlibrary/30min or call 727-363-9238. Because the session runs after regular hours, other library services will not be available.

• Friday, Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — SHINE Medicare Counseling: Free one-on-one help during Medicare open enrollment from SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders), a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas. Appointments are required; call 727-363-9238 or register at spblibrary.com.

• Saturday, Oct. 24, 1:30-2:45 p.m. — Fall Concert: The St. Pete Sax Quartet performs. Sponsored by the Friends of the St. Pete Beach Library.

Gulf Beaches Library releases schedule

MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive, has released its schedule of upcoming events:

• Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.

• Storytime: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., for children 2 and younger; Fridays, 10:30 a.m., for ages 2-4.

• Adult Coloring Book Group: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-noon.

• Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. New and returning players are welcome.

• Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.

• Meditation: Fridays, 11 a.m.-noon.

• Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

• A Novel Book Club: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. The group will discuss “The Madness” by Dawn Kurtagh on Oct. 20 and “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel on Nov. 10.

• Book Lovers Club: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 10:30 a.m. — “The Paris Novel” by Ruth Reichl.

• Open Mic Night: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• International Movie: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. — “Two Tickets to Greece” (French).

• Energy Abundance Book Club: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m. — “The Beginning Comes After the End” by Rebecca Solnit.

The library also offers ongoing help with library apps such as Kanopy, Hoopla and Libby, and is accepting donations of gently used books. Textbooks are not accepted.

Redington Beach sets townwide yard sales

REDINGTON BEACH — Residents may hold yard sales without a special permit Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, from 8 a.m. to dusk, under a townwide sale approved by town officials.

For more information, call Town Hall at 727-391-3875 or email info@townofredingtonbeach.com.