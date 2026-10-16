Around town: Seminole news briefs

Woman’s Club collects food for students over Christmas break

SEMINOLE — The Seminole Junior Woman’s Club is collecting nonperishable food for its 28th annual “Share Our Spirit” food drive, which helps feed local children over Christmas break.

Many students rely on school meal programs and go hungry when school is out. Each year, the club works with guidance counselors at Seminole-area elementary schools to identify families who need help providing meals during the break.

Needed items include canned chicken, tuna and salmon; canned vegetables and fruit; cereal and breakfast bars; peanut butter and jelly; rice, pasta and pasta sauce; fruit cups and applesauce; and boxed macaroni and cheese.

Donation boxes will be at locations throughout Seminole, including the Seminole Recreation Center, Salon 131, Lake Seminole Square and Oakhurst Learning Center. Donations will be collected Nov. 1 through Dec. 12.

Cash and gift card donations, which help the club buy perishable items, are also welcome.

To arrange a pickup, email GFWCSeminole@gmail.com, call 727-687-3077 or visit facebook.com/seminolejuniorwomansclub.

FBI agent to speak at Seminole Historical Museum

FBI agent Al Scudieri will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Seminole Historical Museum, 7464 Ridge Road.

Scudieri discussing his recent book, “A Fortunate Fed — Behind the Scenes in the Life of an FBI Agent.” He will highlight local cases involving corruption cases in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties and solved by the FBI.

The museum is open from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Seminole Woman’s Club seeks new members

The Seminole Woman’s Club is looking for new members interested in serving the community, participating in fundraisers and who enjoy volunteering, meeting new people and having fun.

The club meets once a month on the fourth Monday at the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St. at 6 p.m. Meetings consist of guest speakers, discussions of latest projects and upcoming fundraisers. Refreshments are provided.

Come meet club members on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Fall Craft Show, which will be held at the Seminole Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information, email Pat Coughlan at pecoughfl@aol.com, call or text 727-709-3778.

Deadline imminent for Kiwanis Field of Honor

SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Breakfast Club’s Field of Honor deadline to sponsor a flag honoring a U.S. military veteran past or present is Thursday, Oct. 15.

To sponsor a flag online, go to www.Kiwanisseminolebreakfast.com and select the button in the upper right corner “SPONSOR A FLAG.” A flag sponsorship is $35. Applications are also available at Seminole City Hall, Seminole Recreation Center, and Library.

For more information, contact Leah Hoffman at seminolebreakfast@gmail.com or via phone 727-873-7852.

Rotary to dedicate peace pole on Veterans Day

LARGO — The Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will commemorate Veterans Day with the installation and dedication of a permanent Peace Pole at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The pole will bear the message of “May Peace Prevail on Earth.”

The community is invited to attend the event.