Pilot killed in helicopter crash near Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY — A pilot was killed Thursday night when a Manatee County Mosquito Control helicopter struck a private radio tower and crashed in a wooded area near Dakin Dairy Farms, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said multiple 911 calls were received at approximately 8:54 p.m. Oct. 15 reporting an aircraft crash near the 10000 block of 289th Street East. Deputies, East Manatee Fire Rescue crews and Manatee County EMS responded to the scene.

Investigators determined that a Manatee County Mosquito Control helicopter hit a private radio tower before crashing behind several homes in a wooded area. Residents who reported the crash removed the pilot, the helicopter’s only occupant, from the wreckage. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified him as Isaac Moore, 63.

No other injuries were reported.

A second Mosquito Control helicopter was conducting routine mosquito-control spraying in the area at the time of the crash and landed safely nearby, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives secured the scene and are continuing to work with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board as the investigation continues.