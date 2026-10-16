State reports September security breach at motor vehicle department

TALLAHASSEE -- The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced that a “malicious actor” accessed certain department records on Sept. 4, using compromised credentials.

The department said it took immediate steps to contain the activity and secure its systems to prevent further unauthorized access.

The ongoing investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Florida Digital Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, determined the information potentially affected includes driver license and motor vehicle data, to include document images, and other personal information.

At this time, FLHSMV said it has no evidence indicating that information has been misused.

FLHSMV will be sending letters to current driver license or identification card holders potentially impacted by the breach. Additionally, to protect the identity of those impacted, they have partnered with Sontiq, Inc., a TransUnion company, to offer complimentary identity and credit monitoring services and $1 million identity theft insurance for one year.

In accordance with Section 501.171, F.S., FLHSMV is also issuing this substitute notice because it may not have current mailing addresses for impacted customers who no longer hold a valid Florida driver license or identification card or who previously had a vehicle titled in Florida.

FLHSMV recommends taking the following precautions:

Review account statements and credit reports for suspicious activity.

Monitor your financial and online accounts.

Consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with major credit bureaus.

Use Federal Trade Commission resources available at https://www.identitytheft.gov/databreach

A free credit report may be obtained from each of the three nationwide consumer-reporting agencies by visiting http://www.AnnualCreditReport.com or by calling 1-877-322-8228.

In addition, the three nationwide credit bureaus may be contacted:

Equifax: 800-525-6285

Experian: 888-397-3742

TransUnion: 800-680-7289

Contact the agency at customerinquiry@flhsmv.gov.

The website and FAQs are at FLHSMV.gov/DataBreach

Photos by VINCENT F. SAFUTO/Hernando Today

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