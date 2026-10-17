Man faces murder charge after girlfriend shot near Safety Harbor bar dies

A man accused of shooting and running over his girlfriend in Safety Harbor this week as his 5-year-old daughter watched now faces an upgraded charge of first-degree murder after the woman died, deputies said.

Christopher “Dodge” Smith, 40, of Safety Harbor was arrested Tuesday night and charged with attempted first-degree murder and child abuse in connection to the shooting of Jessica Antolini, 30.

Antolini died of her injuries at 9:14 p.m. Thursday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in an update Friday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, Smith arrived at the Harbor Bar at 840 Main St. about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and went inside looking for Antolini, leaving his 5-year-old daughter and dog outside.

Witnesses who know Smith said he was walking around the bar as if he was “possessed” and “appeared as if he was hunting down” Antolini, the affidavit states.

Smith found Antolini and began arguing with her outside as his daughter watched. When Smith walked over to his SUV, Antolini followed, and he pulled a gun and shot her in the face, the affidavit states. The round went into her left eye and through her skull.

Smith and his daughter got into his SUV and he backed over Antolini as she lay on the ground, according to the affidavit.

Antolini was taken to Orlando Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg and intubated.

Multiple witnesses called 911 to report the shooting, which happened at the southwest corner of 9th Avenue South and Main Street, just west of the bar, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith called his mother after the shooting and told her he was bringing his daughter to her because he “messed up” and “shot Jess.”

A brief video released by the sheriff’s office shows a deputy using a precision immobilization technique, also known as a PIT maneuver, to cause Smith’s SUV to spin out of control on Ridgemoor Boulevard, in the Ridgemoor subdivision in Palm Harbor. Smith then got out of the SUV with his hands up.

“My daughter’s in there,” Smith told deputies as they handcuffed him. “I’m submissive, OK, I’m not going to give you any problems.”

The video shows Smith’s daughter crying as she and the dog got out of the SUV.

The girl told deputies, “Daddy shot Jess,” according to the affidavit.

Smith was being held without bond Friday in the Pinellas County Jail.

Court records show the Pinellas-Pasco Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Smith and filed a not guilty plea on his behalf. The Public Defender’s Office then filed a motion to withdraw, citing a conflict. A judge granted the motion and appointed the state’s Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel to represent him.

Antolini’s mother, Suzanne Rys Antolini, posted a message from the family on Facebook Friday announcing Jessica’s death and expressing thanks “for the love we’ve felt from so many people.”

The post said the family was “beyond heartbroken” and called Jessica “a beloved child, cherished sister and treasured friend.”

“Jess was a kind and loving person who advocated for the rights of all people and for animal welfare,” the post said.