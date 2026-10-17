United Way seeks volunteers to help with free tax prep

HERNANDO COUNTY – The United Way of Hernando County is recruiting volunteers for its 2027 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance season, inviting community members to help local families save money and access eligible tax credits.

Last tax season, United Way’s VITA program served 1,993 local households, saving families an estimated $797,200 by providing this free, reliable tax preparation service. Every return prepared by a trained VITA Volunteer can help households avoid tax preparation fees and invest in everyday necessities; such as food, rent, mortgage, electric bills, and car payments.

United Way welcomes volunteers interested in serving as Tax Preparers, Greeters and Quality Reviewers. All VITA Volunteers receive free training and IRS certification, with flexible weekly shifts during the filing season (February 2027 to mid-April 2027). No prior tax preparation experience is necessary.

Residents interested in volunteering are invited to attend United Way’s VITA Volunteer Meet & Greet on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Rookies Family Grille & Bar, 3095 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.

Breakfast will be provided and guests must RSVP. Attendees will learn about volunteer opportunities, training requirements, what to expect during the upcoming season, and how their time dedicated is helping so many struggling families. Easily get connected by visiting, www.UnitedWayHernando.org/VITAGreet2026

Volunteer training is scheduled for Jan. 5 to 7, 2027, at the Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus. Volunteers will serve during the 2027 tax season, from February through mid-April, with weekly scheduling options.

You can learn more about VITA at www.UnitedWayHernando.org/VITA.