The Toys ‘R’ Us comeback includes Ellenton Premium Outlets

The toy haven is back just in time for the holiday season.

In September, Toys “R” Us announced a retail expansion, partnering with Go! Retail Group, to open 120 standalone stores across the country.

The new stores expand the brand’s existing U.S. retail footprint, which includes 40 standalone stores and Toys ”R” Us shops inside Macy’s stores.

On Oct. 5, the toy retailer shared a wave of new locations on Instagram, including a store at the Ellenton Premium Outlets.

Here’s what to know.

Is there an opening date for the Toys ‘R’ Us at the Ellenton Premium Outlets?

The store’s doors are already open to shoppers at the Ellenton Premium Outlets.

The location will follow the outlet’s hours:

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

What can you expect at the new Toys ‘R’ Us location?

The new standalone Toys ”R” Us stores will feature a curated assortment of the world’s most popular toy brands and latest movies, including LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokémon, KPop Demon Hunters, and more.

Select locations will introduce new experiences at the intersection of play, entertainment and content creation.

Some stores will also feature candy shops and cafés.

Are there more Toys ‘R’ Us openings in Florida?

The store’s Instagram post only mentioned the Ellenton Premium Outlets in a batch of openings.

However, there is a new location coming to the Oviedo Mall in the Orlando area.