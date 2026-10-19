Around town: Pasco news briefs

Pasco schools put choice options on display

Pasco County Schools will hold its annual Pasco Pathways School Choice Expo on two nights next month, giving families a look at magnet, career and specialized programs across the district.

The free expos run 5-8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Gulf High School, 5085 Madison St., New Port Richey, and 5-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel. Food trucks will be on site.

Representatives from schools across the county will cover elementary, middle and high school options, including career and technical education, industry certifications and programs that prepare students for college or military service. Families can also attend information sessions led by educators and learn about the Pasco Pathways application process and enrollment deadlines.

Families can sign up for breakout sessions in advance at pasco.k12.fl.us/expo.

“Every student has unique talents, interests and goals,” Superintendent John Legg said in a news release. “Our commitment is to help families discover the pathway that best prepares their child for success in school and beyond.”

For more information, contact district public information officer Jessica Meek at jmeek@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Demolition crew picked for Zephyrhills theater revival

ZEPHYRHILLS — Main Street Zephyrhills has hired Ovation Construction to begin demolition at the historic Home Theater, the first on-site step in turning the 1940s landmark into the East Pasco Cultural Arts Center.

Crews will tear down an unstable Quonset hut behind the theater at 38521 Fifth Ave., clearing the way to preserve the main building and add modern space. Work is scheduled to start late this fall.

“Selecting Ovation Construction takes this project from the drawing board into real, physical progress,” said Linda Starr Kerns, president of Main Street Zephyrhills. “By removing the unstable rear structures, we are creating a blank canvas to build a vibrant place for live performances, community gatherings and economic growth in downtown Zephyrhills.”

Lumber magnate and former Mayor I.A. Krusen opened the theater in 1948, and it quickly became one of the most modern movie houses in the South. It closed in 2007.

The nonprofit bought the property with state money approved during the 2024 and 2025 legislative sessions. Designs by KMF Architects released earlier this year call for a renovated performance venue, indoor gathering space and a rooftop event deck.

Main Street Zephyrhills is still raising money for the restoration. To donate or see the designs, visit mainstreetzephyrhills.org/historic-home-theater.

Pasco schools look to hire skilled trades workers

LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Schools will hold a hiring event for maintenance and trades workers from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at 7227 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Building 2.

The district is filling jobs for vehicle technicians, air conditioning specialists and maintenance technicians who handle roofing, carpentry and electrical work, along with other skilled trades positions. Those workers keep campuses running for more than 80,000 students and staff members.

“Behind every successful school is a team of talented professionals who keep our campuses running smoothly,” said Lori Romano, the district’s chief operating officer. “We are looking for skilled individuals who want to make a meaningful impact in their community while building a rewarding career with Pasco County Schools.”

Applicants can meet with district representatives and learn about open positions. Benefits include retirement plans, paid time off and professional development.

For more information, contact district recruiter Jennifer Scalise at 813-794-2387 or jscalise@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Early voting underway in Pasco

DADE CITY — Early voting for the general election began Oct. 19 at 12 sites across Pasco County.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Voters may use any site, regardless of where they live in the county. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The sites are:

West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey

New Port Richey Recreation Center, 6630 Van Buren St., New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday

Odessa Community Center, 1627 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa

Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes

Pasco County Utilities Administration Building, 19420 Central Blvd., Land O’ Lakes

New River Branch Library, 34043 Wesley Chapel Blvd., Wesley Chapel

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel

Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 Fifth Ave., Zephyrhills

East Pasco Government Center, 14236 Sixth St., Dade City

The New Port Richey Recreation Center is new to the list this year. The Hudson and Regency Park libraries will not be used for early voting.

Voters must show photo and signature identification or cast a provisional ballot. Wait times for every site are posted at PascoVotes.gov/EV_WaitTimes.

Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley urges voters who have moved to update their address before heading to the polls, either online at PascoVotes.gov/ovr or by calling 800-851-8754.

New pet shop opens at The Hub at Lexington

WESLEY CHAPEL — Dog owners have a new place to pamper their pups.

Pet Wants Wesley Chapel opened Oct. 16 at The Hub at Lexington, offering fresh pet food, natural treats and supplies, along with a self-wash Paw Spa and a Dog Cafe. The store celebrated with free baths as part of the development’s grand opening.

Owner Nicki Davis, a mother of four, spent nearly two decades in independent retail, including building the local gift boutique All Good Things Gifts. Her new venture combines that experience with a lifelong love of animals.

Davis said she hopes the shop becomes a neighborhood gathering spot where pet owners can find trusted resources and meet other animal lovers.

Lutz club packs care bags for survivors

LUTZ — The GFWC Lutz-Land O’ Lakes Woman’s Club assembled and delivered 60 care bags for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking as part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ annual Day of Service.

The club’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Committee gave 30 comfort bags to Sunrise Domestic Violence Shelter and 30 toiletry bags to Created Women. The bags were filled with personal care items meant to bring survivors comfort and dignity.

PHSC alumni return to share career advice

DADE CITY — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson headlined a group of Pasco-Hernando State College graduates who returned to the East Campus on Oct. 12 to talk with students about leadership and careers.

The event, part of the college’s first Homecoming Week, was held at the Wilton Simpson Science and Innovation Center. Simpson gave the keynote address, reflecting on his career and the value of perseverance.

A panel of fellow alumni followed: Pasco County Schools Superintendent John Legg; Nicole Deese Newlon, a local attorney and former chair of the PHSC District Board of Trustees; and Samantha Mutter, an MBA candidate at the University of South Florida. They discussed career decisions, setbacks and staying open to unexpected paths.

“One of the greatest measures of our success as a college is what our students go on to accomplish,” PHSC President Eric Hall said. “Bringing them back to campus allows our current students to see what is possible.”

DAR chapter gives back to police, veterans

NEW PORT RICHEY — The Pithlochascotee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution marked a Day of Service at its October meeting with a three-part project.

Members assembled bags of candy for the New Port Richey Police Department, wrote cards to local veterans and collected sweatpants, underwear, socks and hygiene items for a VA comfort closet.

Pasco libraries add free digital comics

Pasco County library cardholders can now read thousands of comics for free on their phones, tablets and computers.

The library system has added Comics Plus, a digital service with more than 25,000 comics, graphic novels, manga and picture books. There are no holds, waitlists or due dates, and any number of readers can borrow the same title at once. Titles can be read online or downloaded for offline reading.

Reading time also logs automatically to linked Beanstack accounts, the app the library uses for its reading challenges.

To start, download the Comics Plus app or visit bit.ly/PCLSComicsPlus.