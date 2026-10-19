Around town: Tampa news briefs

Waymo now available to all Tampans

Anyone in Tampa can now download the Waymo app and hail a fully autonomous ride.

The driverless vehicle service already serves riders from Sweet Water Creek and Del Rio to West Shore and Palmetto Beach. Riders are also starting to get matched with the fleet’s newest vehicle, Ojai, powered by the sixth-generation Waymo Driver.

Recently, Waymo unveiled research it said is the first to estimate how many miles impaired and sober drivers log across the 50 largest U.S. urban areas. The research revealed that removing alcohol-involved drivers from the Tampa data pool reduces the fatal crash involvement rate by 14%, compared to the status quo. The study also reveals that if you’re driving after dark, there are up to four times as many drunk drivers on the road with you as there are during the day.

Aphasia group gets $5,000 donation

Billy Hogan, board director of ArchAngel Charitable Foundation Inc. of Hillsborough and Pasco counties presents Voices of Hope for Aphasia with a $5,000 donation check at VOHA’s gathering Oct. 13 at Hyde Park United Methodist Church. The donation was received by VOHA’s executive director Debbie Yones, along with VOHA’s participants, volunteers and caregivers who were on hand. ArchAngels, a newly formed charity that supports organizations directly serving military, police and first responders, can be contacted via phone (727-641-4124) or email at hoganbilly@live.com. See VOHA’s website at https://www.vohaphasia.org.

Three named to hospitality Hall of Fame

Richard Gonzmart, of the Columbia Restaurant and head of the 1905 Group of Tampa, is among three people recently named to the Hall of Fame of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association after he was selected as the group’s Restaurateur of the Year. Susan Kopstad of Sea Breeze Coffee & Tea in Sarasota, was named Supplier of the Year and Tony Lapi of ‘Tween Waters Inn on Captiva Island was named Hotelier of the Year. From left are FRLA Chairman Greg Cook; Tony Lapi, Susan Kopstad, Richard Gonzmart; and FRLA President & CEO Carol Dover.

Paychecks for Patriots to connect veterans to jobs

TAMPA — CareerSource Tampa Bay, in partnership with CareerSource Florida, will host its annual Paychecks for Patriots events in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. The events aim to connect veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses/families with jobs and resources.

Each event day will begin with a Resource Fair offering professional photos, resume reviews, and several community supportive services, followed by a Job Fair featuring local employers.

The Pinellas Paychecks for Patriots will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Pinellas Technical College-Clearwater Campus, Building 10, 6100 154th Ave. N. The Resource Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the Job Fair from 1-3 p.m.

Attendees must bring a valid driver’s license to enter the campus.

The Hillsborough event will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at CareerSource Tampa Bay – Tampa Center, 9215 N. Florida Ave. The Resource Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the Job Fair from 1-3 p.m.

The events are free and open to all veterans, transitioning service members, and their families. Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their updated resume and come prepared to connect with employers.

Tampa PD begins safety campaign for pedestrians, cyclists

TAMPA — The Tampa Police Department is once again joining forces with the Institute for Police Technology and Management and The University of North Florida to take part in a statewide safety campaign focused on reducing serious injury and fatal crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

The campaign will run through May 2027. In Tampa, police will focus on several high-traffic areas, including:

East Busch Boulevard

West Hillsborough Avenue

North Nebraska Avenue

East Fowler Avenue

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

West Kennedy Boulevard

North Florida Avenue

North and South Dale Mabry Highway

Downtown Area

Breeze to begin Tampa, Santo Domingo nonstop flights

TAMPA — Breeze Airways will begin year-round non-stop service from Tampa to the capital of the Dominican Republic nest summer.

Flights are scheduled to begin June 18, 2027. Breeze will operate the new route twice per week on Fridays and Mondays aboard an Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The airline began nonstop service to Punta Cana (PUJ) on July 2.

Tickets to Santo Domingo are on sale now. Go to www.flybreeze.com to purchase tickets.

‘Paper Flowers’ to begin Tampa film series

TAMPA — The Mayor’s Asian American Pacific Islander Advisory Council will present Tampa’s third annual Asian American Film Series on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The feature film Paper Flowers will play at Hillsborough College’s Performing Arts Main Stage Theatre in Ybor City. The award-winning feature film is based on the true story of a young Indian American college student who transforms a life changing diagnosis into a journey of love, gratitude and purpose.

Two short films, brought to the series by the South Asian International Film Festival and the Tigertail Asian Film Festival, will also be presented.

Expressway work to change flow of Brorein, Tampa streets

TAMPA — A new traffic pattern is in place at East Brorein and South Tampa streets as construction begins on a section of the Selmon Expressway.

Crews need to safely access the elevated Selmon Expressway structure above those streets to construct the project’s new inside travel lanes. To support this work, the South Tampa Street S-curve beneath the expressway, which connects to South Franklin Street, has been closed.

The new traffic pattern keeps that connection open by converting the leftmost lane of East Brorein Street to two-way traffic, so drivers on South Tampa Street can still reach South Franklin Street.

This change is expected to be in effect for about two years.

Field renamed to honor soccer league founder

TAMPA – The multipurpose field at the Forest Hills Recreation Center has been renamed after Roland Paz Sr., a man who laid so much groundwork for it half a century ago.

Paz was a dedicated member of the Forest Hills community, known for his deep involvement in local initiatives.

“Roy Paz was a community pillar and leader – a community pillar and leader whose son became one of our finest Tampa Police officers,” City Councilman Luis Viera said in a press release. “Forest Hills is proud of the Paz name.”

In the 1970s, Paz Sr. founded the Forest Hills Soccer League, which called the Forest Hills Recreation Center home. He also coached a team, making a lasting impact on many young players.

He worked tirelessly to organize projects and advocate for field enhancements, resulting in the addition of tennis and racquetball courts, but the sports field was left mostly undeveloped.

Born in Spain, Paz played First Division Soccer and immigrated to the United States, where he built a successful business, Roland’s TV and Electronics. He and his wife raised four children in Forest Hills, frequently attending the Forest Hills Recreation Center. There, he played guitar, participated in meetings, and enjoyed table tennis.

Paz passed in 1977.

Tampa warns of utility bill scam

TAMPA – Tampa Utilities officials are warning customers to be on alert after receiving multiple reports of people impersonating city employees and demanding payment for allegedly overdue utility bills.

Customers have reported that they’ve received calls from individuals claiming to represent Tampa Utilities and telling them they owe money on their utility accounts. The callers then demand immediate payment over the phone.

In several instances, the calls appear to be coming from the Tampa Utilities Call Center. The individuals making the calls may be spoofing the city’s phone number in an attempt to make the calls appear legitimate.

Customers should be cautious of anyone who calls and demands immediate payment of a utility bill over the phone.

Anyone receiving a suspicious call should hang up and contact the Utilities Call Center directly at 813-274-8811. Customers can also check their account balance at any time by visiting utilities.tampa.gov.

When city of Tampa representatives do call customers about their utility account, they will provide the following information:

• They will identify themselves by last name

• They will explain the reason for the call

• They will also verify the account’s address, utility account number, and give the customer the choice of how to make the payment.

• If the customer chooses to make a credit card payment, they will direct the customer to the appropriate online tool for the customer to make the payment themselves. No credit card information will be exchanged with the City of Tampa representative.

Former Busch Gardens president back as park begins $200M redo

TAMPA — Brian Bacica is returning as president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

Bacica led both parks in 2025 and started their transformation. He stepped away for a short time and now returns to pick up where he left off. He already knows the parks, the team and the plan.

“Brian was there for the beginning of this transformation and he’s the right person to finish it,” said Scott Maupin, Chief Parks Operating Officer, United Parks & Resorts. “He knows these parks, he knows this team and he knows exactly what needs to happen next. Having him back is very good news for our guests, our team members and Tampa Bay.”

A $200 million investment is now underway in new attractions, animal experiences, dining and entertainment across Busch Gardens and Adventure Island.

Bacica brings more than 30 years of leadership in attractions, hospitality, and food and beverage. He has held senior roles with Universal Parks & Resorts in California and Florida, Disneyland Resort, Six Flags Great Adventure Resort and LEGOLAND Florida, leading major revenue divisions, large operating teams and significant expansions.

He succeeds Jon Vigue, who has left the company.

USF nursing school gets $1.3M grant for partnerships, workforce support

TAMPA — The USF Health College of Nursing will strengthen partnerships with leading healthcare organizations across the region after receiving approval for matching grants from the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) Fund, a state program that encourages collaboration in order to meet the demand for nurses.

The College of Nursing will receive $642,143 in state funding for the 2026-27 academic year, matched dollar for dollar by area healthcare partners, bringing the total investment to nearly $1.3 million. The Florida Board of Governors approved the funding match in September.

The funding will support student scholarships, student success coaching, certification costs, and other strategic initiatives designed to support nursing students and help address workforce needs across Florida.

This year’s LINE funding partners and their contribution to the program are:

• Tampa General Hospital: $500,000

• Moffitt Cancer Center: $50,000

• Empath Health: $25,000

• Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital: $25,000

• Sunshine Health: $25,000

• Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital: $17,143

Frameworks expands youth mental health support with foundation grant

TAMPA — More young people and their caregivers in Tampa Bay will have access to resources and support to strengthen their mental health and well-being, thanks to a grant from The Cigna Group Foundation awarded to Frameworks of Tampa Bay.

Through this funding, Frameworks of Tampa Bay expects to reach thousands of students, educators, and parents and caregivers across eight Hillsborough County schools. The grant will support Frameworks’ Equipped Schools: Enhancing Youth Mental Health through Emotional Intelligence (EQ) model, which helps elementary school students build skills to understand and manage emotions, navigate challenges, build positive relationships, and seek support when needed.

Educators receive training and ongoing coaching to reinforce these skills throughout the school day, while caregivers receive practical strategies and resources to support children at home.

With support from The Cigna Group Foundation, Frameworks will:

• Strengthen students’ emotional intelligence skills and resilience by helping children recognize and manage emotions, cope with stress, solve problems, persist through challenges, and seek support when needed.

• Equip approximately 320 educators with training, coaching/support, and practical strategies to consistently model and reinforce emotional regulation and respond consistently to students’ emotional and behavioral needs throughout the school day.

• Engage parents and caregivers with practical strategies and resources to reinforce EQ skills at home, extending the support children receive at school and helping strengthen positive relationships, sense of belonging, and engagement in learning.