Brookridge residents say they’ve had enough

BROOKSVILLE — Brookridge residents told Hernando County commissioners Oct. 13 that glaring lights, noise and traffic from the commercial development going up behind their homes have upended their lives, and that they are tired of hearing what the county can’t do about it.

Speaker after speaker accused the developer of Alliance at the Grove of breaking its promises. They also accused commissioners and county staff of brushing off their concerns.

Kathy Miller said commissioners look bored when residents lay out their frustrations.

“What do we have to do to get your attention?” she asked.

Residents said they want a fence between their neighborhood and the development, and they want it now. Jane Randall said residents are still waiting for answers, for plans and for the developer to be held accountable. Meanwhile, she said, the stress is taking a toll on her neighbors’ health.

“We want answers, and we want them now,” said Brookridge resident Frank McDowell. He told commissioners they are responsible for letting the situation get out of control.

Commissioners and staff said they are working on the problems but are limited in what they can require of the developer.

Commissioners and staff respond

County Administrator Jeff Rogers said the area around Brookridge has long been viewed as commercial land because it is close to the Suncoast Parkway. He said the county is working to limit the effects of construction.

“We’re trying to do a better job,” Rogers said.

One fix is on the way, he said. After he spoke with the schools superintendent, school bus drivers will be told to stop using the reverse frontage road.

Development Services Director Omar DePablo took the brunt of residents’ criticism. He said staff is pressing the developer to commit to more fencing.

DePablo also defended the landscape buffer, which residents said doesn’t do enough to screen the development. Plants put in the ground out of season soon die, he said. Mature trees moved from richer soil into the sandy ground around Brookridge often don’t survive the shock. Younger trees have a better chance, he said, though they offer less screening at first.

Plantings also must meet Florida-Friendly Landscaping standards, DePablo said. Staff is pushing the developer to use the best shade trees, but that will take time.

On traffic, Public Works Director Scott Herring said the county has put up larger stop signs while it orders lighted ones. He said the county also plans to repaint faded road striping. Government purchases take time, he said.

Commissioner Ryan Amsler said he is losing patience with the issue. He said staff members “are really working on your behalf.”

“It takes a lot of time for government to do stuff,” he said later.

“I just hope that we can come to an understanding that will move this down the road,” Amsler said.

Commissioner John Mitten thanked residents for continuing to “beat the drum.” He said appealing to the developer’s good name is the way to get things done.

At an event in eastern Hernando County the next day, Mitten said the meeting showed the county is “somewhat restricted.”

“But I think it’s about relationships, and I believe this developer understands the challenges that these residents face and will seek to find some common ground,” he said.

Mitten said he is confident a solution can be found and is glad residents keep making their case.

“They’ve done a great job,” he said. “They need to continue to do that until a resolution is found.”