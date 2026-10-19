Casa Ruiz brings Hispanic market experience to Palmetto

PALMETTO — The Palmetto Community Redevelopment Agency is helping a local family-owned business that sells wholesale and retail Hispanic products to thrive in its first six months in business.

Casa Ruiz is a little like a Sam’s Club, only without a membership fee. But there, the similarity ends.

Picture colorful pinatas hanging from the ceiling, an assortment of chiles you probably never knew existed, Mexican-made ceramics, bulk cans of ingredients for delicious Hispanic cuisine, commercial kitchenware and upbeat music, and a fun shopping experience awaits.

If you’ve ever been to the Mexico exhibit at Epcot Center in Orlando, you may have enjoyed food from Casa Ruiz, including salt and lemon-spiced grasshoppers, said Christian Ruiz, whose mother, Perla, owns the business at 1201 U.S. Highway 301.

A former real estate agent, Perla got into the market business when her father became ill and needed assistance with the Plant City market he started in 2005, she said.

With her sons Christian and Matthew and five other staffers, she runs the Palmetto store; with the Plant City store, the company employs 17 people.

Restaurants and food trucks are the primary customers, Perla said, adding that some food truck operators are working with her to potentially offer food trucks on site.

Ruiz recently worked with the Palmetto CRA through its Commercial Façade Grant Program on improvements to the property. The CRA approved $37,000 for the business, which Casa Ruiz used to improve the appearance and safety of the exterior.

The CRA funds helped with painting, landscaping, irrigation, security lighting and more, she said.

“When we first saw the building and talked to the seller, they told us about the CRA” because Palmetto code enforcement staff had given the seller a pamphlet with information about CRA programs, Perla said.

“We were very happy they decided to buy the building,” CRA Director Rowena Young said.

It’s critical to help small businesses enhance their buildings because they define the community and employ residents, she said.

“The Palmetto CRA definitely did a lot for us,” Matthew said. “It helped massively.”

Casa Ruiz is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more about Casa Ruiz on podcasts at its Facebook page.

Cindy Lane is a staff writer for the Tampa Bay Beacons. She can be reached at clane@tbnweekly.com.