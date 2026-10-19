Harvest Howl a hit with the community

BROOKSVILLE — Miso rode through the Harvest Howl in a stroller Oct. 3, and the dog seemed to be enjoying the day as much as anyone.

The pet-friendly fall festival drew a good crowd under clear skies, with food trucks, live entertainment and rows of vendor booths, many offering pet-related goods and services.

“I love it,” said Miso’s owner, Thuy Truong of Weeki Wachee, who posed with Miso and her other dog, Harley, and said she was pleased with the turnout.

Many visitors brought their dogs, along with a few cats. The Hernando County Animal Services Division brought pets available for adoption, and a rabbit rescue group also set up at the event.

Among the booths for animal lovers was Operation Kindness, a group that raises money for the Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division.

A band playing 1970s hits provided the entertainment.