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Miso rides in a stroller at the Harvest Howl on Oct. 3 in Brooksville. His owner, Thuy Truong of Weeki Wachee, said she enjoyed the event and its turnout.

Miso rides in a stroller at the Harvest Howl on Oct. 3 in Brooksville. His owner, Thuy Truong of Weeki Wachee, said she enjoyed the event and its turnout. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]

Harvest Howl a hit with the community

Harvest Howl draws pets and their people

By Vincent Safuto

51 minutes ago

BROOKSVILLE — Miso rode through the Harvest Howl in a stroller Oct. 3, and the dog seemed to be enjoying the day as much as anyone.

Representatives of Hernando County Animal Services were there with pets for adoption, and many people brought their dogs (and a few cats); there even was a rabbit rescue place.
Representatives of Hernando County Animal Services were there with pets for adoption, and many people brought their dogs (and a few cats); there even was a rabbit rescue place. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]
Representatives of Hernando County Animal Services were there with pets for adoption, and many people brought their dogs (and a few cats); there even was a rabbit rescue place.
Representatives of Hernando County Animal Services were there with pets for adoption, and many people brought their dogs (and a few cats); there even was a rabbit rescue place. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]
Representatives of Hernando County Animal Services were there with pets for adoption, and many people brought their dogs (and a few cats); there even was a rabbit rescue place.
Representatives of Hernando County Animal Services were there with pets for adoption, and many people brought their dogs (and a few cats); there even was a rabbit rescue place. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]
Representatives of Hernando County Animal Services were there with pets for adoption, and many people brought their dogs (and a few cats); there even was a rabbit rescue place.
Representatives of Hernando County Animal Services were there with pets for adoption, and many people brought their dogs (and a few cats); there even was a rabbit rescue place. [ Photo by VINCENT SAFUTO/Hernando Today ]

The pet-friendly fall festival drew a good crowd under clear skies, with food trucks, live entertainment and rows of vendor booths, many offering pet-related goods and services.

“I love it,” said Miso’s owner, Thuy Truong of Weeki Wachee, who posed with Miso and her other dog, Harley, and said she was pleased with the turnout.

Many visitors brought their dogs, along with a few cats. The Hernando County Animal Services Division brought pets available for adoption, and a rabbit rescue group also set up at the event.

Among the booths for animal lovers was Operation Kindness, a group that raises money for the Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division.

A band playing 1970s hits provided the entertainment.

Author
Author
Vincent Safuto
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