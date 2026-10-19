Hernando Halloween Happening

HarvestMoon Fun Farm Fall Festival & Haunt

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22 HarvestMoon Fun Farm, 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown. Celebrate the autumn season with a day of family-friendly farm activities, including a corn maze, petting farm, jumping pillow, and ball zones. $16.95. harvestmoonfunfarm.com

Fright Nights at HarvestMoon

7-10 p.m. Oct. 23. HarvestMoon Fun Farm, 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown. When night falls, daytime activities close and the farm transforms for thrill-seekers with haunted attractions, scary trails, and dark twists through the corn maze. $24.95. harvestmoonfunfarm.com

May-Stringer House GhostFest 2026 & Haunted House

Multiple times. Oct. 23 May-Stringer House, 601 Brooksville Ave., Brooksville. Explore the historic, multistory May-Stringer House for a spooky ghost tour and haunted house experience hosted by the Hernando Historical Museum Association. Check website for hours and ticket details. hernandohistorical.com or facebook.com/maystringerghosts

Halloween Howl & HCSO Safety Fun Fest

4-8 p.m. Oct. 24. Downtown Brooksville. Enjoy a safe, family-friendly community celebration featuring trick-or-treating, costume contests, local food trucks, interactive displays, and safety activities hosted with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Free entry.

The Third Annual South BooVille Avenue Halloween Stroll

4-9 p.m. Oct. 24. Brooksville Water Tower & South Brooksville Avenue. Dress up in your favorite costume and stroll down the avenue for a community celebration packed with festive fun, treats, and local displays. Free entry.

Historic Haunts: Hunt & Crawl

6-11 p.m. Oct. 24. Downtown Brooksville, 291 E Jefferson St. Explore Downtown Brooksville’s most mysterious historic locations during this unique haunt and crawl event. Visit participating businesses to collect postcards, enjoy themed treats, and uncover local paranormal lore. Check website for registration details. facebook.com/broadstreetbrewing

The Pumpkin Patch at Tom Varn Park

Tom Varn Park, 306 Darby Lane, Brooksville. Check out the pumpkin patch takeover at the park featuring seasonal fun, photo ops, and pumpkins available for purchase. Tuesday-Thursday: 2-8 p.m.; Friday: 3-9 p.m.; and Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/COBParksandRecreation

Wild n’ Wicked Nights

7-11 p.m. Oct. 23-24. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Experience the annual spooky Halloween theatrical production featuring themed scenes, family-friendly chills, and eerie entertainment after dark. Check website for ticket details and showtimes. facebook.com/WeekiWacheeSprings

Fall Season Fun at Sweetfields Farm

Through Nov. 8. Sweetfields Farm, 17250 Benes Road, Masaryktown. Celebrate autumn with a family farm tradition featuring a giant corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, tree house play areas, and craft vendors. Check website for ticket prices and hours. sweetfieldsfarm.com