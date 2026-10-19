Joiner, Jones compete for Ward 2 commission seat in Palmetto

PALMETTO — City Commission Ward 2 incumbent Sunshine Joiner will face Sheldon “Mailman” Jones in the November election, while Harold L. Smith Sr. is unopposed for Ward 1 and Rachel K. Kendzior is unopposed for Ward 3.

Joiner did not appear at a recent election forum sponsored by the Manatee Tiger Bay Club.

Jones appeared with candidates for seats in other municipalities.

Jones

Running as Sheldon “Mailman” Jones, he is a former Palmetto commissioner, a lifelong resident of Palmetto, a veteran, a husband of 26 years and a retired mailman.

Jones said his campaign is based on strengthening critical infrastructure such as water and sewar, supporting small businesses, revitalizing and reimagining downtown and conservative fiscal stewardship.

While serving on a previous commission, he said he proposed a parking garage to assist businesses in attracting customers.

He named Ward 2’s biggest challenge as hurricane flooding.

“A lot of people in close to that water got wiped out” by Hurricane Helene, he said, adding that the city’s wastewater treatment plant capacity must be increased.

If Amendment 3 passes, affecting the city’s tax revenue, existing and future projects will have to be prioritized, Jones said.

Promising to be a strong leader who will advocate for residents and answer emails and phone calls, Jones said he will listen to residents.

Joiner

Joiner is running for reelection “to continue protecting our children, promoting public safety, and defending family values here in Palmetto,” according to her website.

“As your Christian conservative representative, Sunshine has been an advocate for the good people of Palmetto and will continue working tirelessly to ensure that the citizens of Palmetto are well-represented.

“Over her first term, Sunshine has remained committed to public safety and family values. As your reelected representative, she will continue to improve the city of Palmetto by backing the blue and standing up for our police officers from those on the city council who object to law and order.

“As a Christian conservative, Sunshine has been a strong voice for pro-life values. She has stood up for preborn children and worked to improve the lives of Palmetto children who are in need.

“If you’re looking for a candidate with proven experience fighting for public safety, family values, and conservative principles, Sunshine Joiner has delivered results and is ready to continue serving!” her website states.

Joiner carries the endorsement of former Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant.

Cindy Lane is a staff writer for the Tampa Bay Beacons. She can be reached at clane@tbnweekly.com.