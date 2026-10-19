Manatee County Agricultural Museum says $74K stolen from its bank account

PALMETTO — Friends of the Manatee County Agricultural Museum reported that $74,400 was stolen from the museum’s bank account in May.

The nonprofit organization said that six unauthorized transactions were made from its bank account and were reported upon discovery, but the bank denied the organization’s request for reimbursement because the theft was not reported within 24 hours.

The money was earmarked for a new storage facility, necessary because the museum has no room to exhibit new items.

According to an Oct. 2 post to its Facebook page, the group said it is working with police and the “theft is being investigated as a crime committed by someone outside of the organization.” It is also still actively working to recover the funds.

To prevent account takeover fraud in the future, the organization said it is also putting additional banking security in place.

Donations to the museum can be made in person at the Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 1015 Sixth St. W., or through the Friends of the Manatee County Agricultural Museum website at https://www.manatee-ag-museum-friends.com/