Manatee firefighters respond to Hurricane Isaias

Four West Manatee Fire Rescue personnel, Lt. Andrew Powers, Max Pollock, Jerrod Apple and Casey Fischbach, deployed to Escambia County as part of Manatee County Structural Task Force 3601 on Oct. 11, supporting response and recovery operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias.

The North River Fire District also deployed personnel to Escambia County as part of the task force, led by the Cedar Hammock Fire Department and the City of Bradenton Fire Department.

Their initial role was to backfill fire station staffing in communities impacted by the storm. By staffing these stations and continuing to answer emergency calls, deployed crews provide much-needed relief to local firefighters who worked before, during and after the storm to protect their communities.

The Manatee County response also brought together personnel from East Manatee Fire Rescue District, West Manatee Fire and Rescue District, Southern Manatee Fire Rescue and Parrish Fire District.

The task force deployed with four engines and one tanker, providing additional resources and staffing where they are needed most.