News Briefs

DOH-Hernando offers free mammograms on Oct. 21

The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women Wednesday, Oct. 21, in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Mobile screenings will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the department’s office, 7551 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Health officials say regular screening is key to detecting and treating breast cancer early.To qualify, women must be 40 to 64, have a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and have no health insurance covering clinical breast exams, mammograms or Pap tests.

To book an appointment, visit 3dmobilemammography.com. For more information, call 727-619-0369.

Oak Hill hosts prescription drug take-back event

BROOKSVILLE — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will hold a “Crush the Crisis” prescription drug take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 26, at its new freestanding emergency room, HCA Florida Oak Hill South Emergency, 11242 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.The event, held in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, lets residents dispose of unused medications safely and anonymously and aims to raise awareness of the dangers of prescription drug misuse.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies will accept any medication, including tablets, capsules and patches of hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), oxycodone (OxyContin, Percocet), tramadol (Ultram), codeine, fentanyl (Duragesic), morphine, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and oxymorphone (Opana). Ointments, lotions, drops, pet medications, vape cartridges with batteries removed and liquid medications in leak-proof containers also will be accepted. Needles, syringes and lancets will not.

For more information, visit hcahealthcare.com/crushthecrisis or call toll-free 833-582-1970.

Housing Harvest offers home buying, repair help

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Housing and Supportive Services will hold its annual Housing Harvest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Radiant Church, 2440 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.

The free, family-friendly event is aimed at residents interested in buying a home or needing financial help with repairs. It will feature vendor booths and 15- to 30-minute workshops on saving money as a homeowner, finding repair assistance and navigating the homebuying process.

Workshops for current homeowners:

“Aging in Place,” 10:15 a.m.

“Preventative Maintenance,” 11 a.m.

“Property Tax Exemptions,” noon

Workshops for prospective buyers:

“Credit Building and Money Management,” 10:30 a.m.

“Overview of the Homebuying Process and Homebuying Counseling,” 11:15 a.m.

“Homebuying 101 — You’re Approved. Now What?” 12:15 p.m.

Tunnel to Towers Brooksville 5K returns Nov. 21

BROOKSVILLE — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Brooksville 5K Run & Walk returns downtown Saturday, Nov. 21, honoring first responders, military members and those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The race starts at 8 a.m. at Brooksville Commons, 15 S. Broad St.

The run is part of the foundation’s National Run, Walk & Climb Series, inspired by FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel toward the World Trade Center on Sept. 11 and died in the towers’ collapse.

For information and registration, visit T2T.org or email brooksville@t2t.org.

Eight artists to compete in Art & Ales live painting event

Eight Central Florida artists will compete Nov. 7 in the second annual Art & Ales, a five-hour live painting competition benefiting the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation.

The free, family-friendly event, presented by Carter Foreman Attorneys at Law, runs from 2 to 8 p.m. at Tidal Brewing Co. in Spring Hill. Artists will start with blank canvases at 2 p.m. and have until 7 p.m. to finish original works inspired by this year’s theme, “Wild Florida,” as guests watch.

This year’s competitors are Jordan Shapot of Ocala, Autum Proctor of Homosassa, Lisa Haskell (Itty Creations) of Lecanto, Noel Smith of Gainesville, Giuseppe Solito of Spring Hill, Siobhan Boismier of New Port Richey, Jordan Jones of Orlando and Michelle Gallo of Spring Hill. Solito, who won both Best in Show and People’s Choice last year, returns to defend his titles.

The foundation works to protect and connect Florida’s natural landscapes through collaboration, education and conservation.

The event also will feature a DJ set by Fani Joy, free art activities, food, craft beer and limited-edition merchandise. VIP bundles include exclusive Art & Ales merchandise, a drink token, sponsor and foundation swag, and a donation to the foundation.

11 detention center staffers earn national certifications

Eleven Hernando County Detention Center staff members have earned national certifications from the American Jail Association through its Jail Manager Certification Commission.

Each completed a review of experience and a four-hour exam developed by the association and the commission. Applicants must demonstrate competence, professionalism and advanced expertise in corrections management.

Sgt. Anthony Latif, Sgt. Daniel Quinones, Cpl. Donald Brazeau and Cpl. Derek Kito earned the Certified Jail Supervisor designation.

Cpl. Taylor Cruz and Deputies Elijah Grunberg, Jonathan Hoffman, Frank Loreto, Hunter Sardegna, Malena Sellers and Yvonne Schmitt earned the Certified Jail Officer designation.

DOH-Hernando lifts water quality advisory at Pine IslandThe Florida Department of Health in Hernando County has lifted its high-bacteria advisory at Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park in Spring Hill.

Tests completed Oct. 6 showed Enterococcus bacteria levels within state guidelines. Results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 352-540-6812 or visit Hernando.FloridaHealth.gov.

County seeks volunteers for Planning & Zoning, other boards

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications for seats on the Planning & Zoning Commission and several other advisory boards. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

The Planning & Zoning Commission, which advises commissioners on rezonings and other land-use matters, has three openings: the District 2 and District 4 regular seats and one countywide alternate seat, all with terms expiring Dec. 31. The commissioner representing each district appoints that district’s regular member, and the full board appoints the alternate. Regular members’ terms coincide with those of the five county commissioners.

Other boards with seats that are vacant or will be vacant as of Dec. 31:

• Affordable Housing Advisory Committee: three members — one actively engaged in banking or mortgage banking in connection with affordable housing, one representing essential services personnel as defined in the local housing assistance plan and one actively engaged as a for-profit provider of affordable housing.

• Board of Construction and Regulation: an architect or engineer; a consumer representative; and a general, building or residential contractor.

• Fine Arts Council: six members.

• Library Advisory Committee: three members.

• Tourist Development Council: three members -- two who collect the tourist development tax and one who does not.

• Waterways Advisory Committee: one member.

Applicants must be Hernando County residents and registered voters. The positions are unpaid.

Applications are available at the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, or at HernandoCounty.us/committees. Completed applications must be emailed to Administration@hernandocounty.us. For more information, call the County Administrator’s Office at 352-754-4002.

County building permits go paperless for contractors Nov. 1

BROOKSVILLE — Beginning Nov. 1, contractors must submit all building permit applications and supporting documents electronically through Hernando County’s Tyler online permitting portal. Residents may continue to file paper applications for now.

The portal also lets contractors, property owners and other applicants track the status of applications and find permitting information.

The portal is at hernandocountyfl-energovweb.tylerhost.net/apps/selfservice#/applicationAssistant. More information is available at HernandoCounty.us/Building-Development/Building or from the Building Division at 352-754-4050.