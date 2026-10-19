Palmetto business briefs

Palmetto hosts Power Hour

PALMETTO — Downtown business owners helped to shape the city’s 2027 priorities for Palmetto Downtown Main Street at Palmetto Power Hour on Oct. 13 at Calusa Construction, 433 10th Ave. W.

Organized by Palmetto Downtown Main Street’s Economic Vitality Committee, the gathering gave local business owners and prospective entrepreneurs an opportunity to discuss challenges, share ideas and identify resources that could support downtown growth.

Organizers plan to use the discussion to identify some of the biggest barriers facing downtown businesses and develop a targeted list of three to five initiatives for 2027, with a goal to build stronger connections among businesses, property owners and available community resources.

The Power Hour focused on sharing challenges, shaping solutions, building connections and strengthening downtown Palmetto.

Abrazo opens at Robinson Gateway

PALMETTO — Abrazo at Robinson Gateway, Palmetto’s newest luxury rental community, held a grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and luau Oct. 6 at 10120 Abrazo Drive. Abrazo at Robinson Gateway offers rental homes, modern amenities and convenient access to shopping, dining, employment centers and Florida’s Gulf Coast attractions.

For more information, visit http://www.abrazorobinsongateway.com.