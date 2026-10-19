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The Palmetto Trails Network project aims to link Connor Park to Washington Park.

The Palmetto Trails Network project aims to link Connor Park to Washington Park. [ Map courtesy of the CITY OF PALMETTO ]

Palmetto Trails Network makes progress

By Tampa Bay Beacons

2 hours ago

PALMETTO — The project development plan and environmental study for the Palmetto Trails Network Plan is nearly complete, Palmetto city commissioners learned Sept. 28.

The trail will link Connor Park to Washington Park, including the MCAT bus station, the Palmetto Youth Center, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Lincoln Memorial Middle School and Coach Eddie Shannon Park.

The project includes plans to refurbish and reopen the “Lincoln Tunnel,” a box culvert under U.S. Highway 41 that connects Lincoln Middle with Shannon Park.

The trail, which will be built by Manatee County, is designed to re-establish multimodal connections that were disrupted by the construction of U.S. 41.

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Tampa Bay Beacons
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