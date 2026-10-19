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Army Reserve Sgt. Miriam Sandavol, her husband, Wyatt Smith, and their family receive the keys to a mortgage-free home during a ceremony in Oldsmar on Oct. 8. The home was provided through VAREP’s House-a-Vet Mortgage-Free Home Donation Program and a partnership with Bank of America.

Army Reserve Sgt. Miriam Sandavol, her husband, Wyatt Smith, and their family receive the keys to a mortgage-free home during a ceremony in Oldsmar on Oct. 8. The home was provided through VAREP’s House-a-Vet Mortgage-Free Home Donation Program and a partnership with Bank of America. [ Photos courtesy of VAREP ]

Program provides mortgage-free home to Army Reserve sergeant in Oldsmar

By Tampa Bay Beacons

1 hour ago

OLDSMAR — Army Reserve Sgt. Miriam Sandavol and her family received the keys to a mortgage-free home Oct. 8 through the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals’ House-a-Vet Mortgage-Free Home Donation Program and its partnership with Bank of America.

At 17, Sandavol joined the Army Reserve, following in her sister’s footsteps. She later deployed to Afghanistan in supply and logistics and served four years in the Active Guard Reserve. Today, she continues serving in the Army Reserve while working as a federal employee with Army Reserve Medical Command.

Army Reserve Sgt. Miriam Sandavol hugs her husband, Wyatt Smith, during the event.
Army Reserve Sgt. Miriam Sandavol hugs her husband, Wyatt Smith, during the event. [ Photos courtesy of VAREP ]

After returning home with service-connected injuries, she faced personal and financial setbacks and serious health challenges affecting family members, according to a news release. Together, she and her husband, Wyatt Smith, launched a small food truck business, The Hangry 5, to support their family and serve their community.

The donation also includes three years of housing and financial counseling designed to help strengthen the family’s financial future.

Army Reserve Sgt. Miriam Sandavol and her family jump in the pool to celebrate their new home.
Army Reserve Sgt. Miriam Sandavol and her family jump in the pool to celebrate their new home. [ Photos courtesy of VAREP ]

“Sergeant Sandavol’s story is one of perseverance, service, and commitment to family,” said Michael Esposito, president, Bank of America Tampa Bay. “This home creates new opportunities and long-term stability for her family.”

The home donation was made possible through a partnership between Bank of America and VAREP. The program helps provide stability and housing opportunities for veterans and military families.

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