Raise a glass to Palm Harbor history

Tickets are selling fast to the Palm Harbor Museum’s popular annual fundraiser, Wine Around Palm Harbor, which returns Saturday, Nov. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. on the museum grounds. Seven wine and food tables will represent the historic communities of Palm Harbor, Curlew, Sutherland, Ozona, Crystal Beach, East Lake and Wall Springs, with highly rated wines and local food pairings. A silent auction will also be part of the evening.

Tickets are $45, and the event frequently sells out. Reserved seating for individuals and groups of four or six is available, along with table sponsorships. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite or with cash or check at the museum during regular hours. Proceeds support the museum and its mission to preserve and share the history of the Palm Harbor area.

Beyond the Headstones honors veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, the Palm Harbor Museum will present “Beyond the Headstones: Honoring Those Who Served” Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave. Community advocate and researcher Susan Cobb will share the stories of veterans buried at Curlew Pioneer Cemetery, including a veteran of the War of 1812, the oldest soldier laid to rest there, and four hometown heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. The program is free. Donations are accepted.

HART fund seeks donations

Palm Harbor Museum’s HART Fund – Heritage & Archives, Rooted Together – is a permanent endowment established through the Pinellas Community Foundation (PCF) to help preserve local history. Donations are professionally invested, with a portion of the earnings available each year to support preservation, education, community programs and museum operations while the principal remains invested for the future.

The fund also honors Hartley House, built in 1919 and now home to the Palm Harbor Museum. Donations can be made by cash at the museum, by check to PCF, online, or through planned gifts or bequests.

Volunteers keep museum grounds growing

With the weather starting to cool down, it’s a good time to help the Palm Harbor Museum maintain the gardens and grounds surrounding the historic Hartley House. From weeding and pruning to planting and other seasonal projects, volunteers help keep the museum’s Florida native plant gardens welcoming for visitors. Those interested in joining this volunteer team can contact the museum at 727-724-3054 or palmharbormuseum@outlook.com

Helping FEAST this holiday season

With the holidays approaching, the Palm Harbor Museum continues to serve as a donation drop-off location for FEAST Food Pantry. FEAST, which has served the community since 1989, provides fresh and shelf-stable food and personal care items to local families in need. Museum visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations when they visit. Donations may be dropped off 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Visit, volunteer and stay connected

The Palm Harbor Museum is located at 2043 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Visitors are welcome. For information or to volunteer, call 727-724-3054 or email palmharbormuseum@outlook.com or visit palmharbormuseum.com.