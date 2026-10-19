Wesley Chapel celebrates its first YMCA with a party

The new Mary W. Sierra Family YMCA hosted a community block party Oct. 17 to celebrate its arrival in Wesley Chapel, the area’s first YMCA. When showers moved in, organizers shifted the festivities under the pavilion on the south side of the 48,000-square-foot building at 4379 Wellbeing Way.

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Families still turned out for face painting, children’s games and informational tables, where new and prospective members picked up literature on the programs, classes and activities offered at the facility, which opened Sept. 22. Staff members from the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA were on hand to greet visitors, and “Gurty” the Gopher Tortoise led the crowd in the Cha-Cha Slide.