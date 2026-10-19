About UsContact UsDeliverye-EditionsAdvertisingNewsletters
Tampa Bay

BEACONS

COVERING YOUR COMMUNITY
Pinellas
St. PetersburgSeminole & BeachesBelleair & LargoClearwater & DunedinTarpon Springs & East LakePalm Harbor, Safety Harbor & Oldsmar
|
Pasco
Land O’ LakesWesley ChapelNew Port RicheyPort RicheyWest Pasco
|
Hillsborough
Carrollwood, Westchase & Citrus ParkNew Tampa & Temple Terrace
|
More
HernandoManatee
|
A&E
Local Events
|
CENTRO
A light rain did not dampen the community block party celebrating the new Mary W. Sierra Family YMCA on Oct. 17 when organizers moved the celebration under the pavilion on the south side of the new building at 4379 Wellbeing Way in Wesley Chapel.

A light rain did not dampen the community block party celebrating the new Mary W. Sierra Family YMCA on Oct. 17 when organizers moved the celebration under the pavilion on the south side of the new building at 4379 Wellbeing Way in Wesley Chapel. [ Photos by FRED BELLET/Beacons Correspondent ]

Wesley Chapel celebrates its first YMCA with a party

By FRED BELLET/Beacons Correspondent

18 minutes ago

The new Mary W. Sierra Family YMCA hosted a community block party Oct. 17 to celebrate its arrival in Wesley Chapel, the area’s first YMCA. When showers moved in, organizers shifted the festivities under the pavilion on the south side of the 48,000-square-foot building at 4379 Wellbeing Way.

The new Mary W. Sierra Family YMCA, which opened Sept. 22, is 48,000 square feet, according to YMCA director Scott Wickert.
15 images
|
View gallery
Wesley Chapel celebrates its first YMCA with a party

Families still turned out for face painting, children’s games and informational tables, where new and prospective members picked up literature on the programs, classes and activities offered at the facility, which opened Sept. 22. Staff members from the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA were on hand to greet visitors, and “Gurty” the Gopher Tortoise led the crowd in the Cha-Cha Slide.

Author
Author
FRED BELLET/Beacons Correspondent
Advertisement

Most Popular

Event Calendar

Advertisement

Newsletters

Advertisement