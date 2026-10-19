Westchase Locale Market on hiatus until 2027

The Westchase Locale Market, a monthly gathering of local vendors at Westchase Town Center, is taking a break until next year.

Organizers announced the decision on social media Oct. 12, saying they had “made the difficult decision to pause” the market. The post did not give a specific reason, such as low turnout or a lack of vendor interest.

“We love bringing the market to this community, but we want to make sure we’re giving it the time, energy, and attention it deserves,” the post read. “For now, that means taking a little break so we can come back better than ever!”

The market is usually held the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and typically draws about a dozen vendors selling locally sourced food, handmade goods and artwork. It sets up at Westchase Town Center, 9540 W. Linebaugh Ave., across the street from Westchase Elementary School. The plaza is home to businesses including Shindig Irish Pub, The Grind Coffee Bar, Talkin’ Tacos, Anytime Fitness, Doodle Noodle Bar and Woof Gang Bakery.

The market traditionally takes the summer off because of the heat, and its last event was June 13.

The post did not say when organizers would share an update or announce a return date.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has come out, supported our vendors, and spent their Saturdays with us,” the post concluded. “We appreciate you all more than you know! Thanks for all the love, Westchase! We’ll see y’all next year!”