About UsContact UsDeliverye-EditionsAdvertisingNewsletters
Tampa Bay

BEACONS

COVERING YOUR COMMUNITY
Pinellas
St. PetersburgSeminole & BeachesBelleair & LargoClearwater & DunedinTarpon Springs & East LakePalm Harbor, Safety Harbor & Oldsmar
|
Pasco
Land O’ LakesWesley ChapelNew Port RicheyPort RicheyWest Pasco
|
Hillsborough
Carrollwood, Westchase & Citrus ParkNew Tampa & Temple Terrace
|
More
HernandoManatee
|
A&E
Local Events
|
CENTRO

Pets of the Week

By Tampa Bay Beacons

1 hour ago

Meet Bramley, a friendly, handsome, and treat-motivated good boy. He's social, eager to receive pets, and likes to follow his person around. He was brought in as a stray and appears to be non-reactive to other dogs. Bramley's ID at the shelter is A2543416.
Meet Bramley, a friendly, handsome, and treat-motivated good boy. He's social, eager to receive pets, and likes to follow his person around. He was brought in as a stray and appears to be non-reactive to other dogs. Bramley's ID at the shelter is A2543416. [ Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center ]
Meet Ruby, a little gemstone who’s polishing up nicely. In her foster home, Ruby blossomed into a true treasure. She adores toys, zooming around the yard, cuddling up for TV time, and riding shotgun on car rides. She can get a bit anxious, especially with new things or big sounds, but with a soft voice and a patient hand, she settles in beautifully. Indoors, she’s a wonderful crate sleeper, a quiet companion, and a sweet shadow who just wants her person nearby. Ruby's ID at the shelter is A2539163.
Meet Ruby, a little gemstone who’s polishing up nicely. In her foster home, Ruby blossomed into a true treasure. She adores toys, zooming around the yard, cuddling up for TV time, and riding shotgun on car rides. She can get a bit anxious, especially with new things or big sounds, but with a soft voice and a patient hand, she settles in beautifully. Indoors, she’s a wonderful crate sleeper, a quiet companion, and a sweet shadow who just wants her person nearby. Ruby's ID at the shelter is A2539163. [ Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center ]
Meet Honeycrisp, who was brought to the Pet Resource Center in mid-August and who needs a break from the stress of being in a kennel. Honeycrisp can be nervous around new people but becomes more and more comfortable the longer he is around someone. He's easily leashed, takes treats gently, and is good with other dogs. Honeycrisp's ID at the shelter is A2543409.
Meet Honeycrisp, who was brought to the Pet Resource Center in mid-August and who needs a break from the stress of being in a kennel. Honeycrisp can be nervous around new people but becomes more and more comfortable the longer he is around someone. He's easily leashed, takes treats gently, and is good with other dogs. Honeycrisp's ID at the shelter is A2543409. [ Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center ]

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of this week’s featured pets can make an appointment to meet them at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center by calling 813-301-7387, emailing petinfo@HCFLGov.net or visiting HCFLGov.net/PRCkennel.

Author
Author
Tampa Bay Beacons
Advertisement

Most Popular

Event Calendar

Advertisement

Newsletters

Advertisement