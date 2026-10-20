Pets of the Week

Meet Colombo, a handsome, 4-year-old brindle boy who is healthy and ready for his forever family. This smart and friendly love bug knows basic commands, listens well, and guarantees plenty of laughs with his silly personality. Whether he is playing with squeaky toys, heading out on adventures, or soaking up belly rubs and couch cuddles, Colombo is the ultimate combination of playful and snuggly. Located at Bishop Animal Shelter, 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-792-5933. Open Monday-Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. www.mymanatee.org/pets. [ Photos SUBMITTED ]Beautiful and friendly Faye has been waiting since April to find a home so we're putting out a special plea for this deserving girl. She's a little over a year old and very sweet and dainty. Not to mention beautiful. Located at Manatee County Cat Town, 216 Sixth Ave. E., Bradenton. 941-742-5933. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. www.mymanatee.org/pets [ Photos SUBMITTED ]